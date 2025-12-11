The skies over Northern Queensland, Australia, witnessed a thrilling and terrifying incident when an Australian skydiver became entangled in the tail of an aircraft at an altitude of 15,000 feet (4 kilometers), after his reserve parachute opened prematurely, according to a recent report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

The incident occurred last September during a formation jump involving 16 skydivers, and it was captured by a photographer accompanying the group. The footage showed the moment the skydiver's hand hit the reserve parachute on the wing of the aircraft, causing it to deploy early and collide with the photographer, who had to cling to the side of the plane to avoid freefalling. Three members of the Far North Freefall club continued to jump as planned, while the skydiver faced the dangerous situation beneath the aircraft.

The skydiver managed to use a "hook knife" to cut the lines of the reserve parachute and free himself before deploying his main parachute and landing safely on the ground, while the tail of the aircraft sustained significant damage that reduced the pilot's ability to control it, though he was able to land without any further injuries.

Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell of the Transport Safety Bureau noted that carrying a hook knife, while not mandatory, can save the lives of skydivers in the event of a premature reserve parachute deployment, emphasizing the importance of equipping skydivers with the necessary tools and safety checks before any jump.