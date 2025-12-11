شهدت سماء شمال كوينزلاند الأسترالية حادثة مثيرة ومرعبة عندما علق مظلي أسترالي في ذيل طائرة على ارتفاع 15,000 قدم (4 كيلومترات)، بعد أن فتحت مظلته الاحتياطية قبل الأوان، وفق تقرير حديث صادر عن مكتب السلامة النقلية الأسترالي.

وقعت الحادثة في سبتمبر الماضي أثناء تنفيذ تشكيل جماعي من 16 مظليًا، وصوّره مصور كان يرافق المجموعة. وأظهرت اللقطات لحظة اصطدام يد المظلي بالمظلة الاحتياطية على جناح الطائرة، ما أدى إلى فتحها مبكرًا وارتطام المظلي بالمصور، الذي اضطر للتمسك بجانب الطائرة لتجنب السقوط الحر. واستمر ثلاثة من أعضاء نادي Far North Freefall بالقفز كما هو مخطط لهم، بينما عانى المظلي من الموقف الخطير تحت الطائرة.

وتمكّن المظلي من استخدام «سكين الخطاف» لقطع خيوط المظلة الاحتياطية وتحرير نفسه، قبل فتح مظلته الرئيسية والهبوط بأمان على الأرض، فيما تعرض ذيل الطائرة لأضرار كبيرة قللت من قدرة الطيار على التحكم بها، إلا أنه تمكن من الهبوط دون إصابات بشرية أخرى.

وأشار المفوض الرئيسي لمكتب السلامة النقلية أنغوس ميتشل إلى أن حمل سكين الخطاف، رغم كونه غير إلزامي، يمكن أن ينقذ حياة المظليين عند حدوث فتح مبكر للمظلة الاحتياطية، مؤكداً أهمية تجهيز المظليين بالأدوات اللازمة وفحوصات السلامة قبل أي قفزة.