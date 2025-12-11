The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Thursday) regarding the implementation of a capital punishment ruling against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region. Below is the text:

Allah, the Almighty, says: (And do not cause corruption upon the earth after its reformation), and He says: (And do not seek corruption in the land; indeed, Allah does not like the corrupters), and He says: (And Allah does not like corruption), and He says: (The only reward of those who wage war against Allah and His Messenger and strive to spread corruption in the land is that they be killed or crucified or that their hands and feet be cut off from opposite sides or that they be exiled from the land. That is for them a disgrace in this world, and for them in the Hereafter is a great punishment).

Mohamed Mahmoud Hamza Haraz (Egyptian nationality) was involved in bringing and receiving amphetamine pills into the Kingdom with the intent to promote them. Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him led to charges being brought against him for committing the crime. Upon referring him to the competent court, a ruling was issued confirming the charges against him, and he was sentenced to capital punishment. The ruling became final after being appealed and upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The capital punishment ruling against the perpetrator Mohamed Mahmoud Hamza Haraz (Egyptian nationality) was carried out on Thursday, 20/6/1447 AH, corresponding to 11/12/2025, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs and to impose the severest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and promoters; due to the loss of innocent lives and the severe corruption it causes in youth, individuals, and society, as well as the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warns anyone who engages in such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.