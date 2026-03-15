Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman emphasized that citizens are partners in defending the homeland, through their awareness and vigilance regarding anything that targets their country, calling for reporting any sightings of missiles and drones via the "Tawakkalna" application.

Prince Khalid bin Salman added via the "X" platform: "We take pride in the performance of our armed forces heroes across all branches, and their high efficiency in carrying out their duties to protect the homeland and safeguard the security of its citizens and residents, while preserving its resources and gains by confronting the unjust Iranian aggression."

The Ministry of Defense launched a service for reporting suspicious aerial sightings through the comprehensive national application "Tawakkalna," allowing citizens and residents in the Kingdom to report any suspicious aerial sightings (drones or missiles), ensuring that these reports reach the authorities in a timely manner, which facilitates a quick response to protect the homeland and preserve its resources.

The "Suspicious Aerial Sightings" service via the "Tawakkalna" application aims to activate the complementary role of citizens and residents in maintaining security, enhancing national responsibility among citizens and their positive role in serving the homeland.

The service enables citizens and residents in the Kingdom to use modern technology to report suspicious aerial sightings (drones and missiles) instantly and interactively.

Our armed forces possess the advanced capabilities necessary to confront any aerial attacks or assaults on the Kingdom, and this does not negate the role of citizens or residents and their responsibility to report any suspicious aerial sightings they may notice, which they believe pose a potential threat to the security of the Kingdom.

The act of citizens and residents reporting suspicious aerial sightings such as drones and missiles represents a qualitative shift in developing their engagement to detect threats at the national level.