شدد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان على أن المواطنين والمواطنات شركاء في الدفاع عن الوطن، من خلال وعيهم ويقظتهم لكل ما يستهدف وطنهم، داعياً إلى الإبلاغ عمَّا قد يُشاهد من صواريخ وطائرات مسيرة عبر تطبيق «توكلنا».

وأضاف الأمير خالد بن سلمان عبر منصة «X»: «نفخر بأداء أبطال قواتنا المسلحة بكافة أفرعها، وبكفاءتهم العالية في أداء مهامهم لحماية الوطن وصون أمن مواطنيه والمقيمين على أراضيه، والمحافظة على مقدراته ومكتسباته، بالتصدي للعدوان الإيراني غير المبرر».

وأطلقت وزارة الدفاع خدمة الإبلاغ عن المشاهدات الجوية المشبوهة عبر التطبيق الوطني الشامل «توكلنا»، لتتيح للمواطنين والمقيمين في المملكة فرصة الإبلاغ عن أي مُشاهدات جوية مشبوهة (الطائرات المسيَّرة أو الصواريخ)، وذلك لضمان وصول هذه البلاغات في وقت قياسي، بما يحقق سرعة الاستجابة لحماية الوطن وصون مقدراته.

تهدف خدمة «المشاهدات الجوية المشبوهة» عبر تطبيق «توكلنا» إلى تفعيل الدور التكاملي للمواطنين والمقيمين في حفظ الأمن، بما يعزز المسؤولية الوطنية لدى المواطنين ودورهم الإيجابي في خدمة الوطن.

وتتيح الخدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين في المملكة استخدام التقنية الحديثة للإبلاغ عن المشاهدات الجوية المشبوهة (الطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ) بصفة فورية وبشكل آني وتفاعلي.

وتمتلك قواتنا المسلحة القدرات المتقدمة واللازمة للتصدي لأي هجمات أو اعتداءات جوية على المملكة، وهذا لا يلغي دور المواطن أو المقيم ومسؤوليته في الإبلاغ عن أي مشاهدات جوية مشبوهة قد يلحظونها، ويعتقدون أنها تشكل خطراً وتهديداً محتملاً لأمن المملكة.

ويُعد قيام المواطنين والمقيمين بالإبلاغ عن المشاهدات الجوية المشبوهة مثل الطائرات المسيرة والصواريخ تحولاً نوعياً في تطوير إشراكهم لاكتشاف التهديدات على المستوى الوطني.