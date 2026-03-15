The Ministry of Defense has launched a service for reporting suspicious aerial sightings through the comprehensive national application (Tawakkalna), allowing citizens and residents in the Kingdom to report any suspicious aerial sightings (drones or missiles), ensuring that these reports reach the authorities in a timely manner, which enhances the speed of response to protect the homeland and safeguard its resources.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, explained that this service strengthens the genuine partnership between citizens, residents, and the defense system, based on their important role in defending the homeland.

Major General Al-Maliki affirmed that the Saudi Armed Forces possess the advanced capabilities necessary to confront any aerial attacks or assaults that may occur - God forbid - on the Kingdom, but this service provides an opportunity for citizens and residents to report anything that poses a threat to the homeland, representing a qualitative leap in utilizing advanced technologies to engage citizens and residents in identifying threats.