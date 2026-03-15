أطلقت وزارة الدفاع خدمة الإبلاغ عن المشاهدات الجوية المشبوهة عبر التطبيق الوطني الشامل (توكلنا)، لتتيح للمواطنين والمقيمين في المملكة فرصة الإبلاغ عن أي مشاهدات جوية مشبوهة (الطائرات المسيَّرة أو الصواريخ)، وذلك لضمان وصول هذه البلاغات في وقت قياسي، بما يحقق سرعة الاستجابة لحماية الوطن وصون مقدراته.
وأوضح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن هذه الخدمة تعزّز الشراكة الحقيقية بين المواطنين والمقيمين ومنظومة الدفاع، من منطلق دورهم المهم في الدفاع عن الوطن.
وأكد اللواء الركن المالكي أن القوات المسلحة السعودية تمتلك القدرات المتقدمة اللازمة للتصدي لأي هجمات أو اعتداءات جوية قد تحدث -لا قدر الله- على المملكة، إلا أن هذه الخدمة تتيح المجال للمواطنين والمقيمين للإبلاغ عن كل ما يشكل تهديدًا للوطن، وهي نقلة نوعية في تسخير التقنيات المتقدمة لإشراك المواطن والمقيم في اكتشاف التهديدات.
The Ministry of Defense has launched a service for reporting suspicious aerial sightings through the comprehensive national application (Tawakkalna), allowing citizens and residents in the Kingdom to report any suspicious aerial sightings (drones or missiles), ensuring that these reports reach the authorities in a timely manner, which enhances the speed of response to protect the homeland and safeguard its resources.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, explained that this service strengthens the genuine partnership between citizens, residents, and the defense system, based on their important role in defending the homeland.
Major General Al-Maliki affirmed that the Saudi Armed Forces possess the advanced capabilities necessary to confront any aerial attacks or assaults that may occur - God forbid - on the Kingdom, but this service provides an opportunity for citizens and residents to report anything that poses a threat to the homeland, representing a qualitative leap in utilizing advanced technologies to engage citizens and residents in identifying threats.