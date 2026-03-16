تمر الذكرى السنوية لرحيل رجل الأعمال السعودي البارز صالح عبدالله كامل، أحد أبرز رواد الاقتصاد الإسلامي في العصر الحديث، وأحد الشخصيات التي تركت أثراً عميقاً في مسيرة الاقتصاد والتنمية في المملكة العربية السعودية والعالم الإسلامي.
وقدّر الله أن رحل الشيخ صالح كامل إثر سكتة قلبية أثناء أداء صلاة قيام الليل في رمضان المبارك، وهو ما يعكس تعلقه العميق بالعبادة وحرصه على الالتزام الديني حتى في خضم مشاغل الحياة والعمل. هذه النهاية الطيبة كانت تتماشى مع قيمه ومبادئه في الحياة، حيث جمع بين النجاح العملي والقيم الروحية والإنسانية.
لم يكن الشيخ صالح كامل مجرد رجل أعمال ناجح، بل كان صاحب رؤية ورسالة؛ آمن بأن الاقتصاد يمكن أن يكون أداة لخدمة المجتمع وبناء المؤسسات وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.
وُلد في مكة المكرمة، ونشأ في بيئة علمية وإدارية، ثم درس الاقتصاد في جامعة الملك سعود، لتبدأ بعد ذلك رحلة طويلة من العمل والريادة قادته إلى تأسيس مجموعة دلة البركة، التي أصبحت واحدة من أبرز المجموعات الاستثمارية في العالم الإسلامي، وتمتد أنشطتها إلى قطاعات متعددة تشمل الاستثمار والخدمات والصناعة والقطاع المالي.
ومن أهم إنجازاته أيضاً تأسيس مجموعة البركة المصرفية التي لعبت دوراً محورياً في نشر المصرفية الإسلامية في عدد من الدول، وأسهمت في تطوير نموذج اقتصادي يجمع بين الكفاءة المالية والالتزام بالقيم الإسلامية.
كما كان له حضور مؤثر في الإعلام العربي من خلال تأسيس شبكة راديو وتلفزيون العرب ART، التي كانت من أوائل الشبكات الفضائية العربية الخاصة وأسهمت في تطوير الإعلام العربي.
شراكة مع الدولة في مشاريع وطنية
ومن الجوانب المهمة في مسيرة الشيخ صالح كامل حرصه على أن يكون القطاع الخاص شريكاً في التنمية الوطنية، من خلال مشاريع ومبادرات قدمت حلولاً عملية لخدمات عامة في المملكة.
فقد أسهم في تأسيس مدارس دله لتعليم القيادة، التي لعبت دوراً مهماً في تطوير منظومة تدريب السائقين وتعزيز ثقافة السلامة المرورية.
كما ارتبط اسمه بعدد من المبادرات والمشاريع التي هدفت إلى تطوير خدمات النقل والسلامة المرورية، ومن بينها دعم تطبيق الأنظمة التقنية الحديثة لرصد المخالفات المرورية مثل نظام ساهر، الذي ساهم في ضبط السرعات والحد من المخالفات المرورية، وكان له أثر واضح في تقليل الحوادث والإصابات والوفيات على الطرق.
وقد عكست هذه المبادرات رؤية الشيخ صالح كامل بأن القطاع الخاص يمكن أن يكون شريكاً فاعلاً في تطوير الخدمات العامة وتحقيق التنمية الوطنية.
إيمانه بالإنسان قبل رأس المال
كان الشيخ صالح كامل يؤمن بأن نجاح المشاريع لا يعتمد على رأس المال وحده، بل يعتمد قبل ذلك على الإنسان القادر على القيادة والابتكار.
ولهذا عُرف باهتمامه باكتشاف الكفاءات الشابة وأصحاب المبادرات القيادية، وكان يفتح لهم أبواب الفرص ويمنحهم الثقة للمشاركة في بناء المشاريع والمؤسسات.
وكان يردد دائماً مقولته الشهيرة:
«أعطني رجلاً أصنع معه مشروعاً».
وهي عبارة تختصر فلسفته في العمل؛ فالرجل الكفء في نظره هو أساس المشروع الناجح، وهو القادر على تحويل الفكرة إلى إنجاز.
ولهذا لم يكن الشيخ صالح كامل مجرد مؤسس شركات ناجحة، بل كان أيضاً صانع قيادات ورجال أعمال.
الاقتصاد رسالة لخدمة المجتمع
لم ينظر الشيخ صالح كامل إلى الاستثمار باعتباره مجرد وسيلة لتحقيق الأرباح، بل كان يرى أن الاقتصاد يمكن أن يكون رسالة لخدمة المجتمع وتنمية العالم الإسلامي.
وقد تجسّدت هذه الرؤية في العديد من المؤسسات والمبادرات التي أسسها أو دعمها، والتي هدفت إلى تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.
العمل الإنساني... امتداد للعطاء
إلى جانب إنجازاته الاقتصادية، كان للشيخ صالح كامل حضور بارز في العمل الإنساني والخيري، حيث أسس مؤسسة صالح كامل الإنسانية التي تعمل على دعم المبادرات الخيرية والتنموية في المملكة والعالم الإسلامي.
وقد ساهمت المؤسسة في دعم العديد من المشاريع التعليمية والاجتماعية والإنسانية، ونشر ثقافة العطاء والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، انطلاقاً من إيمان مؤسسها بأن الثروة الحقيقية هي ما يقدمه الإنسان من خير لمجتمعه.
استمرار المسيرة
وقد ترك الشيخ صالح عبد الله كامل إرثاً مؤسسياً كبيراً لم يتوقف برحيله، إذ خلف أبناءه الذين يواصلون مسيرة العطاء والعمل التي أسسها.
وفي مقدمتهم ابنه الأكبر عبدالله صالح كامل، الذي يقود اليوم العديد من شركات ومؤسسات المجموعة، مستمراً في تطوير أعمالها بروح من الاحترافية والمسؤولية الوطنية، محافظاً على القيم التي غرسها والده في العمل والاستثمار وخدمة المجتمع.
إرث قيادي باقٍ
لقد ترك الشيخ صالح عبد الله كامل إرثاً اقتصادياً ومؤسسياً كبيراً، ولم تكن إنجازاته مجرد شركات أو استثمارات ناجحة، بل كانت مدرسة في القيادة الاقتصادية والتنمية الوطنية.
وسيظل اسمه مرتبطاً بجيل من رجال الأعمال الذين آمنوا بأن النجاح الحقيقي هو النجاح الذي يخدم المجتمع ويصنع مستقبلاً أفضل للأجيال القادمة.
رحم الله الشيخ صالح كامل وجزاه عن وطنه وأمته خير الجزاء.
The anniversary of the passing of the prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, one of the leading figures in the Islamic economy in modern times, and one of the personalities who left a profound impact on the journey of the economy and development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic world, is upon us.
It was destined that Sheikh Saleh Kamel passed away due to a heart attack while performing the night prayer during the blessed month of Ramadan, which reflects his deep attachment to worship and his commitment to religious observance even amidst the distractions of life and work. This noble end was in line with his values and principles in life, where he combined practical success with spiritual and humanitarian values.
Sheikh Saleh Kamel was not just a successful businessman; he was a visionary and a messenger; he believed that the economy could be a tool for serving society, building institutions, and achieving sustainable development.
Born in Mecca, he grew up in a scholarly and administrative environment, then studied economics at King Saud University, after which began a long journey of work and entrepreneurship that led him to establish the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, which became one of the most prominent investment groups in the Islamic world, with activities extending to multiple sectors including investment, services, industry, and the financial sector.
Among his most important achievements was the establishment of the Al-Baraka Banking Group, which played a pivotal role in spreading Islamic banking in several countries and contributed to developing an economic model that combines financial efficiency with adherence to Islamic values.
He also had a significant presence in Arab media by founding the Arab Radio and Television Network (ART), which was one of the first private Arab satellite networks and contributed to the development of Arab media.
Partnership with the state in national projects
One of the important aspects of Sheikh Saleh Kamel's journey was his insistence on having the private sector as a partner in national development through projects and initiatives that provided practical solutions for public services in the Kingdom.
He contributed to the establishment of Dallah Driving Schools, which played an important role in developing the driver training system and promoting traffic safety culture.
His name was also associated with several initiatives and projects aimed at developing transportation services and traffic safety, including support for the application of modern technological systems for monitoring traffic violations, such as the Saher system, which helped regulate speeds and reduce traffic violations, and had a clear impact on reducing accidents, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.
These initiatives reflected Sheikh Saleh Kamel's vision that the private sector can be an effective partner in developing public services and achieving national development.
His belief in people before capital
Sheikh Saleh Kamel believed that the success of projects does not depend solely on capital, but rather on the person capable of leadership and innovation.
For this reason, he was known for his interest in discovering young talents and leaders, opening doors of opportunity for them and granting them the confidence to participate in building projects and institutions.
He always repeated his famous saying:
“Give me a man, and I will create a project with him.”
This phrase encapsulates his philosophy in work; the competent man, in his view, is the foundation of a successful project and is capable of turning an idea into achievement.
Thus, Sheikh Saleh Kamel was not just a founder of successful companies, but also a maker of leaders and businessmen.
The economy as a message to serve society
Sheikh Saleh Kamel did not view investment merely as a means to achieve profits, but rather saw the economy as a message to serve society and develop the Islamic world.
This vision was embodied in many institutions and initiatives that he established or supported, which aimed to enhance economic and social development.
Humanitarian work... an extension of giving
In addition to his economic achievements, Sheikh Saleh Kamel had a prominent presence in humanitarian and charitable work, where he established the Saleh Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, which works to support charitable and developmental initiatives in the Kingdom and the Islamic world.
The foundation has contributed to supporting many educational, social, and humanitarian projects, promoting a culture of giving and social responsibility, stemming from its founder's belief that true wealth is what a person contributes in goodness to their community.
Continuing the journey
Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel left behind a significant institutional legacy that did not cease with his passing, as he left behind his children who continue the journey of giving and work that he established.
Among them is his eldest son, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, who today leads many of the group's companies and institutions, continuing to develop their work with a spirit of professionalism and national responsibility, while preserving the values that his father instilled in work, investment, and community service.
A lasting leadership legacy
Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel left behind a significant economic and institutional legacy, and his achievements were not merely successful companies or investments, but rather a school in economic leadership and national development.
His name will remain associated with a generation of businessmen who believed that true success is the success that serves society and creates a better future for the coming generations.
May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Saleh Kamel and reward him abundantly for his homeland and his nation.