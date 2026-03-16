تمر الذكرى السنوية لرحيل رجل الأعمال السعودي البارز صالح عبدالله كامل، أحد أبرز رواد الاقتصاد الإسلامي في العصر الحديث، وأحد الشخصيات التي تركت أثراً عميقاً في مسيرة الاقتصاد والتنمية في المملكة العربية السعودية والعالم الإسلامي.


وقدّر الله أن رحل الشيخ صالح كامل إثر سكتة قلبية أثناء أداء صلاة قيام الليل في رمضان المبارك، وهو ما يعكس تعلقه العميق بالعبادة وحرصه على الالتزام الديني حتى في خضم مشاغل الحياة والعمل. هذه النهاية الطيبة كانت تتماشى مع قيمه ومبادئه في الحياة، حيث جمع بين النجاح العملي والقيم الروحية والإنسانية.


لم يكن الشيخ صالح كامل مجرد رجل أعمال ناجح، بل كان صاحب رؤية ورسالة؛ آمن بأن الاقتصاد يمكن أن يكون أداة لخدمة المجتمع وبناء المؤسسات وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.


وُلد في مكة المكرمة، ونشأ في بيئة علمية وإدارية، ثم درس الاقتصاد في جامعة الملك سعود، لتبدأ بعد ذلك رحلة طويلة من العمل والريادة قادته إلى تأسيس مجموعة دلة البركة، التي أصبحت واحدة من أبرز المجموعات الاستثمارية في العالم الإسلامي، وتمتد أنشطتها إلى قطاعات متعددة تشمل الاستثمار والخدمات والصناعة والقطاع المالي.


ومن أهم إنجازاته أيضاً تأسيس مجموعة البركة المصرفية التي لعبت دوراً محورياً في نشر المصرفية الإسلامية في عدد من الدول، وأسهمت في تطوير نموذج اقتصادي يجمع بين الكفاءة المالية والالتزام بالقيم الإسلامية.


كما كان له حضور مؤثر في الإعلام العربي من خلال تأسيس شبكة راديو وتلفزيون العرب ART، التي كانت من أوائل الشبكات الفضائية العربية الخاصة وأسهمت في تطوير الإعلام العربي.


شراكة مع الدولة في مشاريع وطنية


ومن الجوانب المهمة في مسيرة الشيخ صالح كامل حرصه على أن يكون القطاع الخاص شريكاً في التنمية الوطنية، من خلال مشاريع ومبادرات قدمت حلولاً عملية لخدمات عامة في المملكة.


فقد أسهم في تأسيس مدارس دله لتعليم القيادة، التي لعبت دوراً مهماً في تطوير منظومة تدريب السائقين وتعزيز ثقافة السلامة المرورية.


كما ارتبط اسمه بعدد من المبادرات والمشاريع التي هدفت إلى تطوير خدمات النقل والسلامة المرورية، ومن بينها دعم تطبيق الأنظمة التقنية الحديثة لرصد المخالفات المرورية مثل نظام ساهر، الذي ساهم في ضبط السرعات والحد من المخالفات المرورية، وكان له أثر واضح في تقليل الحوادث والإصابات والوفيات على الطرق.


وقد عكست هذه المبادرات رؤية الشيخ صالح كامل بأن القطاع الخاص يمكن أن يكون شريكاً فاعلاً في تطوير الخدمات العامة وتحقيق التنمية الوطنية.


إيمانه بالإنسان قبل رأس المال


كان الشيخ صالح كامل يؤمن بأن نجاح المشاريع لا يعتمد على رأس المال وحده، بل يعتمد قبل ذلك على الإنسان القادر على القيادة والابتكار.


ولهذا عُرف باهتمامه باكتشاف الكفاءات الشابة وأصحاب المبادرات القيادية، وكان يفتح لهم أبواب الفرص ويمنحهم الثقة للمشاركة في بناء المشاريع والمؤسسات.


وكان يردد دائماً مقولته الشهيرة:


«أعطني رجلاً أصنع معه مشروعاً».


وهي عبارة تختصر فلسفته في العمل؛ فالرجل الكفء في نظره هو أساس المشروع الناجح، وهو القادر على تحويل الفكرة إلى إنجاز.


ولهذا لم يكن الشيخ صالح كامل مجرد مؤسس شركات ناجحة، بل كان أيضاً صانع قيادات ورجال أعمال.


الاقتصاد رسالة لخدمة المجتمع


لم ينظر الشيخ صالح كامل إلى الاستثمار باعتباره مجرد وسيلة لتحقيق الأرباح، بل كان يرى أن الاقتصاد يمكن أن يكون رسالة لخدمة المجتمع وتنمية العالم الإسلامي.


وقد تجسّدت هذه الرؤية في العديد من المؤسسات والمبادرات التي أسسها أو دعمها، والتي هدفت إلى تعزيز التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.


العمل الإنساني... امتداد للعطاء


إلى جانب إنجازاته الاقتصادية، كان للشيخ صالح كامل حضور بارز في العمل الإنساني والخيري، حيث أسس مؤسسة صالح كامل الإنسانية التي تعمل على دعم المبادرات الخيرية والتنموية في المملكة والعالم الإسلامي.


وقد ساهمت المؤسسة في دعم العديد من المشاريع التعليمية والاجتماعية والإنسانية، ونشر ثقافة العطاء والمسؤولية الاجتماعية، انطلاقاً من إيمان مؤسسها بأن الثروة الحقيقية هي ما يقدمه الإنسان من خير لمجتمعه.


استمرار المسيرة


وقد ترك الشيخ صالح عبد الله كامل إرثاً مؤسسياً كبيراً لم يتوقف برحيله، إذ خلف أبناءه الذين يواصلون مسيرة العطاء والعمل التي أسسها.


وفي مقدمتهم ابنه الأكبر عبدالله صالح كامل، الذي يقود اليوم العديد من شركات ومؤسسات المجموعة، مستمراً في تطوير أعمالها بروح من الاحترافية والمسؤولية الوطنية، محافظاً على القيم التي غرسها والده في العمل والاستثمار وخدمة المجتمع.


إرث قيادي باقٍ


لقد ترك الشيخ صالح عبد الله كامل إرثاً اقتصادياً ومؤسسياً كبيراً، ولم تكن إنجازاته مجرد شركات أو استثمارات ناجحة، بل كانت مدرسة في القيادة الاقتصادية والتنمية الوطنية.


وسيظل اسمه مرتبطاً بجيل من رجال الأعمال الذين آمنوا بأن النجاح الحقيقي هو النجاح الذي يخدم المجتمع ويصنع مستقبلاً أفضل للأجيال القادمة.


رحم الله الشيخ صالح كامل وجزاه عن وطنه وأمته خير الجزاء.