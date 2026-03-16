The anniversary of the passing of the prominent Saudi businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel, one of the leading figures in the Islamic economy in modern times, and one of the personalities who left a profound impact on the journey of the economy and development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic world, is upon us.



It was destined that Sheikh Saleh Kamel passed away due to a heart attack while performing the night prayer during the blessed month of Ramadan, which reflects his deep attachment to worship and his commitment to religious observance even amidst the distractions of life and work. This noble end was in line with his values and principles in life, where he combined practical success with spiritual and humanitarian values.



Sheikh Saleh Kamel was not just a successful businessman; he was a visionary and a messenger; he believed that the economy could be a tool for serving society, building institutions, and achieving sustainable development.



Born in Mecca, he grew up in a scholarly and administrative environment, then studied economics at King Saud University, after which began a long journey of work and entrepreneurship that led him to establish the Dallah Al-Baraka Group, which became one of the most prominent investment groups in the Islamic world, with activities extending to multiple sectors including investment, services, industry, and the financial sector.



Among his most important achievements was the establishment of the Al-Baraka Banking Group, which played a pivotal role in spreading Islamic banking in several countries and contributed to developing an economic model that combines financial efficiency with adherence to Islamic values.



He also had a significant presence in Arab media by founding the Arab Radio and Television Network (ART), which was one of the first private Arab satellite networks and contributed to the development of Arab media.



Partnership with the state in national projects



One of the important aspects of Sheikh Saleh Kamel's journey was his insistence on having the private sector as a partner in national development through projects and initiatives that provided practical solutions for public services in the Kingdom.



He contributed to the establishment of Dallah Driving Schools, which played an important role in developing the driver training system and promoting traffic safety culture.



His name was also associated with several initiatives and projects aimed at developing transportation services and traffic safety, including support for the application of modern technological systems for monitoring traffic violations, such as the Saher system, which helped regulate speeds and reduce traffic violations, and had a clear impact on reducing accidents, injuries, and fatalities on the roads.



These initiatives reflected Sheikh Saleh Kamel's vision that the private sector can be an effective partner in developing public services and achieving national development.



His belief in people before capital



Sheikh Saleh Kamel believed that the success of projects does not depend solely on capital, but rather on the person capable of leadership and innovation.



For this reason, he was known for his interest in discovering young talents and leaders, opening doors of opportunity for them and granting them the confidence to participate in building projects and institutions.



He always repeated his famous saying:



“Give me a man, and I will create a project with him.”



This phrase encapsulates his philosophy in work; the competent man, in his view, is the foundation of a successful project and is capable of turning an idea into achievement.



Thus, Sheikh Saleh Kamel was not just a founder of successful companies, but also a maker of leaders and businessmen.



The economy as a message to serve society



Sheikh Saleh Kamel did not view investment merely as a means to achieve profits, but rather saw the economy as a message to serve society and develop the Islamic world.



This vision was embodied in many institutions and initiatives that he established or supported, which aimed to enhance economic and social development.



Humanitarian work... an extension of giving



In addition to his economic achievements, Sheikh Saleh Kamel had a prominent presence in humanitarian and charitable work, where he established the Saleh Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, which works to support charitable and developmental initiatives in the Kingdom and the Islamic world.



The foundation has contributed to supporting many educational, social, and humanitarian projects, promoting a culture of giving and social responsibility, stemming from its founder's belief that true wealth is what a person contributes in goodness to their community.



Continuing the journey



Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel left behind a significant institutional legacy that did not cease with his passing, as he left behind his children who continue the journey of giving and work that he established.



Among them is his eldest son, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, who today leads many of the group's companies and institutions, continuing to develop their work with a spirit of professionalism and national responsibility, while preserving the values that his father instilled in work, investment, and community service.



A lasting leadership legacy



Sheikh Saleh Abdullah Kamel left behind a significant economic and institutional legacy, and his achievements were not merely successful companies or investments, but rather a school in economic leadership and national development.



His name will remain associated with a generation of businessmen who believed that true success is the success that serves society and creates a better future for the coming generations.



May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Saleh Kamel and reward him abundantly for his homeland and his nation.