عزّزت موسكو بشكل حاسم مكانتها كأحد أبرز المراكز العالمية لسياحة الأعمال، وهو ما تجلّى في النجاح الكبير لمؤتمر Meet Global MICE Congress الذي عُقد في 17–18 ديسمبر. وقد أظهر المنتدى الدولي قدرة المدينة على استضافة فعاليات كبرى مؤثرة، حيث استقطب أكثر من 2500 متخصص من قطاع السياحة والأعمال من 37 دولة ضمن دول BRICS ودول الجنوب العالمي. ويمثل هذا الرقم ضعف المشاركة مقارنة بالعام السابق، مما يعكس تزايد جاذبية موسكو كمركز للتعاون الدولي.

لم يقتصر المؤتمر على حجمه الكبير فحسب، بل تميز أيضاً بمضمونه الغني، إذ تضمن برنامجاً مكثفاً استمر يومين وشمل 15 جلسة أعمال تناولت موضوعات محورية في القطاع، مثل تطوير الوجهات السياحية، وتخصيص التجارب في الفعاليات، إضافة إلى دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات العصبية في صناعة الفعاليات.

وبحسب Evgeniy Kozlov، رئيس لجنة السياحة في مدينة Moscow، فإن موسكو لا تتطور فقط كوجهة سياحية تقليدية، بل ترسّخ نفسها بشكل متزايد كمركز أعمال رئيسي لدول الشرق الأوسط. وتؤكد الأرقام هذا التوجه؛ إذ ارتفعت رحلات الأعمال من بعض دول الخليج إلى العاصمة بنسبة 36٪ خلال السنوات الثلاث الماضية، مقارنة بنمو قدره 23٪ في جميع الأسواق الدولية بعيدة المدى.

كما أظهرت بيانات المؤتمر اهتماماً دولياً متزايداً، حيث شكّل المشاركون من الشرق الأوسط نحو 30٪ من إجمالي الحضور. وقد شارك متخصصون من Saudi Arabia و**United Arab Emirates** و**Qatar** و**Bahrain** و**Oman** وغيرها من الأسواق الإقليمية في رقم قياسي بلغ 8000 اجتماع أعمال ثنائي.

ويبرز الدور المركزي لدول BRICS والجنوب العالمي في جدول أعمال المؤتمر تحوّلاً استراتيجياً في صناعة فعاليات الأعمال. فقد أصبح المنتدى منصة حيوية لهذه الدول لتبادل الخبرات واستكشاف فرص النمو الجديدة وصياغة مستقبل مستدام ومبتكر لقطاع الفعاليات بعيداً عن الدوائر الغربية التقليدية. كما يعزز هذا التعاون دور الصناعة كأداة قوية لتنويع الاقتصاد وتعزيز الدبلوماسية الدولية وبناء جسور التفاهم المتبادل.

وتُعد سياحة الأعمال حالياً من أسرع القطاعات نمواً في صناعة السياحة في موسكو. وبحلول نهاية عام 2024، استقبلت المدينة أكثر من 5 ملايين مسافر أعمال سنوياً، حيث جاء واحد من كل 8 منهم من خارج روسيا لأغراض مهنية. وتشير التوقعات إلى زيادة كبيرة لتصل إلى 8 ملايين مسافر أعمال بحلول عام 2030، أي ما يعادل 15٪ من إجمالي حركة السياحة.

ولا تزال موسكو وجهة جذابة لمسافري الأعمال بفضل مجموعة واسعة من المزايا، مثل سهولة الوصول عبر وسائل النقل وتحسين الخدمات اللوجستية والبنية التحتية المتطورة لقطاع الضيافة. كما تتميز العاصمة الروسية بتنوعها الثقافي والتاريخي والمطبخي، ما يجعلها وجهة مثالية للمؤتمرات والفعاليات الدولية الكبرى ويعزز مفهوم الترفيه مع العمل (Bleisure) في سياحة الأعمال.

وتحظى موسكو أيضاً بتقدير دولي متزايد، إذ تحتل مراتب متقدمة في المؤشرات العالمية كمدينة ذكية وواحدة من المدن التي تضم أكبر عدد من المعالم السياحية. وتُعد مرافقها خياراً مميزاً لاستضافة المنتديات الدولية والمؤتمرات المتخصصة.

ووفقاً لـ Anastasia Popova، رئيسة تطوير سياحة الأعمال في لجنة السياحة بموسكو، فإن الزخم الذي خلقه مؤتمر MGMC يمثل نقطة انطلاق قوية لتعزيز الإمكانات السياحية بين موسكو والمملكة العربية السعودية. وتسعى موسكو إلى تقديم نفسها كوجهة بارزة وواعدة للمسافرين السعوديين، من خلال مزيج فريد من التراث الثقافي العريق والحداثة المتقدمة ومستويات الخدمة الرفيعة.

وتتنوع مقومات الجذب في المدينة، بدءاً من العمارة الإمبراطورية والمتاحف العالمية مثل Tretyakov Gallery، وصولاً إلى المراكز الإبداعية الحديثة والمشهد الغذائي النابض بالحياة. ويتيح هذا التنوع إعداد برامج سياحية مخصصة تناسب مختلف الاهتمامات، سواء للعائلات الكبيرة أو الجولات الخاصة الفاخرة أو برامج الحوافز للشركات. وأضافت بوبوفا: «إن تنوع الفصول في موسكو يعزز جاذبيتها، حيث يقدم كل فصل تجربة مختلفة تماماً، من المناظر الشتوية الساحرة المغطاة بالثلوج إلى مهرجانات الصيف في الهواء الطلق».

ولتسهيل هذه العلاقة المتنامية، قدمت موسكو مجموعة من التسهيلات الخاصة للزوار من السعودية، ما أدى إلى زيادة ملحوظة في أعداد القادمين. ففي الأشهر التسعة الأولى من عام 2025 وحدها، استقبلت موسكو 43,700 مسافر من المملكة، بزيادة 18٪ مقارنة بالعام السابق. وبذلك أصبحت السعودية من بين أكبر 3 دول مصدرة للسياح إلى روسيا.

ومن العوامل الرئيسية وراء ذلك توسيع الربط الجوي، حيث أطلقت شركتا Flynas و**Saudia** رحلات مباشرة هذا العام. كما زادت الخطوط الجوية السعودية عدد رحلاتها إلى 5 رحلات أسبوعياً في ديسمبر، إضافة إلى إطلاق رحلات Flynas من Jeddah في ديسمبر 2025.

كما تم تبسيط إجراءات التأشيرات، إذ يمكن للمواطنين السعوديين الحصول على تأشيرة إلكترونية موحدة عبر الإنترنت خلال 4 أيام فقط، واعتباراً من فبراير 2026 سيبدأ تطبيق نظام السفر دون تأشيرة، مما يجعل زيارة موسكو أكثر سهولة من أي وقت مضى.

وتعمل موسكو أيضاً على تكييف خدماتها السياحية بعناية لتلبية احتياجات السياح السعوديين وتفضيلاتهم. ونظراً لأهمية السفر العائلي والفاخر، طوّر قطاع الضيافة في المدينة نهجاً متقدماً يراعي الخصوصيات الثقافية. ويشمل ذلك مجموعة واسعة من المطاعم الحلال عالية الجودة، إضافة إلى خدمات فندقية تلبي احتياجات الضيوف المسلمين مثل مرافق الصلاة وقوائم الطعام الخاصة داخل الغرف.

كما توفر المدينة أنظمة دعم سياحية واسعة، تضم أكثر من 150 مرشداً سياحياً معتمداً يتحدثون لغات أجنبية، بما فيها العربية، إضافة إلى مراكز معلومات سياحية متخصصة. ويؤكد مستوى رضا الزوار السعوديين نجاح هذه الجهود في جعل موسكو وجهة آمنة ومرحبة ومجهزة بشكل ممتاز للمسافرين من المملكة.

وأشار Moustafa Khalil، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة Royal Mantra Travel، إلى أن موسكو تمتلك إمكانات سياحية كبيرة، مضيفاً أن التراجع الذي حدث كان نتيجة جائحة COVID-19 فقط. وقال:

«بعد 2018 FIFA World Cup أراد كثير من الناس زيارة روسيا بعد أن شاهدوا جودة الخدمات والبنية التحتية الممتازة. لكن، مثل العديد من الوجهات الأخرى، تراجعت السياحة بسبب الجائحة. أعتقد أن موسكو ستتعافى وتصبح منافساً قوياً مرة أخرى في السياحة الشتوية والصيفية، وتجذب الكثير من السياح لزيارتها، وهذا ما نسعى إليه».