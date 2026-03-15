Moscow has decisively strengthened its position as one of the leading global centers for business tourism, as evidenced by the great success of the Meet Global MICE Congress held on December 17-18. The international forum showcased the city's ability to host major impactful events, attracting over 2,500 professionals from the tourism and business sectors from 37 countries within the BRICS nations and the Global South. This figure represents double the participation compared to the previous year, reflecting Moscow's increasing appeal as a center for international cooperation.

The conference was not only notable for its large size but also for its rich content, featuring an intensive two-day program that included 15 business sessions addressing key topics in the sector, such as destination development, event experience personalization, and the integration of artificial intelligence and neural technologies in the events industry.

According to Evgeniy Kozlov, head of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, Moscow is not only evolving as a traditional tourist destination but is increasingly establishing itself as a major business hub for Middle Eastern countries. The numbers confirm this trend; business trips from some Gulf countries to the capital have risen by 36% over the past three years, compared to a growth of 23% in all long-haul international markets.

The conference data also showed a growing international interest, with participants from the Middle East accounting for about 30% of the total attendance. Professionals from Saudi Arabia, **United Arab Emirates**, **Qatar**, **Bahrain**, **Oman**, and other regional markets participated in a record 8,000 bilateral business meetings.

The central role of BRICS nations and the Global South in the conference agenda highlights a strategic shift in the business events industry. The forum has become a vital platform for these countries to exchange experiences, explore new growth opportunities, and shape a sustainable and innovative future for the events sector away from traditional Western circles. This collaboration also enhances the industry's role as a powerful tool for economic diversification, promoting international diplomacy, and building bridges of mutual understanding.

Business tourism is currently one of the fastest-growing sectors in Moscow's tourism industry. By the end of 2024, the city is expected to welcome over 5 million business travelers annually, with one in every eight coming from outside Russia for professional purposes. Forecasts indicate a significant increase to reach 8 million business travelers by 2030, accounting for 15% of total tourism traffic.

Moscow remains an attractive destination for business travelers, thanks to a wide range of advantages, such as easy access via transportation, improved logistics services, and advanced hospitality infrastructure. The Russian capital also boasts cultural, historical, and culinary diversity, making it an ideal location for major international conferences and events, enhancing the concept of bleisure (business + leisure) in business tourism.

Moscow is also gaining increasing international recognition, ranking high in global indicators as a smart city and one of the cities with the largest number of tourist attractions. Its facilities are a distinguished choice for hosting international forums and specialized conferences.

According to Anastasia Popova, head of business tourism development at the Moscow Tourism Committee, the momentum created by the MGMC conference represents a strong starting point to enhance tourism potential between Moscow and Saudi Arabia. Moscow aims to present itself as a prominent and promising destination for Saudi travelers, offering a unique blend of rich cultural heritage and advanced modernity along with high service levels.

The city's attractions vary from imperial architecture and world-class museums like the Tretyakov Gallery to modern creative centers and a vibrant food scene. This diversity allows for the creation of tailored tourism programs that cater to various interests, whether for large families, luxury private tours, or corporate incentive programs. Popova added, "The diversity of seasons in Moscow enhances its appeal, as each season offers a completely different experience, from enchanting winter landscapes covered in snow to summer outdoor festivals."

To facilitate this growing relationship, Moscow has introduced a range of special accommodations for visitors from Saudi Arabia, resulting in a noticeable increase in arrivals. In the first nine months of 2025 alone, Moscow welcomed 43,700 travelers from the Kingdom, an increase of 18% compared to the previous year. Thus, Saudi Arabia has become one of the top three countries exporting tourists to Russia.

One of the key factors behind this is the expansion of air connectivity, as Flynas and **Saudia** launched direct flights this year. Additionally, Saudi Airlines increased its flights to 5 weekly flights in December, along with the launch of Flynas flights from Jeddah in December 2025.

Visa procedures have also been streamlined, allowing Saudi citizens to obtain a unified electronic visa online within just 4 days, and starting from February 2026, a visa-free travel system will be implemented, making visiting Moscow easier than ever.

Moscow is also carefully adapting its tourism services to meet the needs and preferences of Saudi tourists. Given the importance of family and luxury travel, the city's hospitality sector has developed an advanced approach that respects cultural specifics. This includes a wide range of high-quality halal restaurants, as well as hotel services that cater to the needs of Muslim guests, such as prayer facilities and special in-room dining menus.

The city also offers extensive tourism support systems, including more than 150 certified tour guides who speak foreign languages, including Arabic, as well as specialized tourist information centers. The level of satisfaction among Saudi visitors confirms the success of these efforts in making Moscow a safe, welcoming, and well-equipped destination for travelers from the Kingdom.

Moustafa Khalil, CEO of Royal Mantra Travel, noted that Moscow has significant tourism potential, adding that the decline that occurred was solely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said:

"After the 2018 FIFA World Cup, many people wanted to visit Russia after seeing the quality of services and excellent infrastructure. However, like many other destinations, tourism declined due to the pandemic. I believe that Moscow will recover and become a strong competitor again in winter and summer tourism, attracting many tourists to visit, and that is what we are striving for."