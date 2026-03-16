The Al-Kamil Governorate is one of the provinces belonging to the Makkah Region in western Saudi Arabia, and it is classified administratively as a category (B) province. It is characterized by its calm atmosphere and cohesive community, where villages and hamlets spread throughout, forming a social fabric that reflects the authenticity of the place and the depth of its history. The governorate is located northeast of Makkah, and its borders extend to the outskirts of the Medina Region, granting it an important geographical location in western Saudi Arabia and making it a point of connection between several areas and historical routes.



Historically, Al-Kamil Governorate is linked to the lands of the Bani Suleim tribe, which has inhabited this area for centuries and contributed to shaping its social and cultural identity. This connection is still present in the lives of the locals, their customs, and traditions, as the people of Al-Kamil are known for their generosity, hospitality, and spirit of social cohesion that reflects the authenticity of the community and the depth of its historical roots.



The Al-Kamil Governorate is distinguished by its diverse geographical terrain between mountains and valleys, interspersed with a number of valleys that have formed over time as lifelines for the residents. Among the most notable of these valleys are Wadi Wabih, Wadi Saya, Wadi Sitara, Wadi Shuwan, and Wadi Al-Ayab, which descend from the mountainous heights towards the Red Sea to the west. These valleys have contributed to the establishment of several villages and population clusters around them for a long time, and they have been an important source of water that the locals relied on for agriculture and daily life.



These valleys have played a significant role in shaping the natural environment of the governorate, where agricultural lands and farms spread along their banks, which have remained a source of livelihood for the region's residents for many years. During the rainy seasons, these valleys transform into beautiful natural scenes that reflect the fertility of the land and the vitality of the rural environment in Al-Kamil.



One of the most prominent geographical landmarks in the governorate is Jabal Shamanseer, which is considered one of the most famous mountains in the region. It stands tall in the lands of Bani Suleim as one of the well-known natural symbols among the people of Al-Kamil. The mountain is characterized by its notable height and unique rocky formation, and its name has been associated with the history of the region and its ancient routes, serving as a landmark for travelers in the desert and mountainous paths over the years.



Today, Jabal Shamanseer has become one of the natural landmarks that attract lovers of outdoor trips, photography enthusiasts, and explorers of mountainous sites, as it offers beautiful views of the surrounding villages and valleys, embodying a distinctive image of the beauty of nature in Al-Kamil Governorate.



The governorate has received attention from the state in the field of water resource development, with the establishment of several dams that serve the residents of the region and support agricultural activities. Among the most notable of these dams are the Marwani Dam, Wadi Shuwan Dam, and Wadi Al-Ayab Dam, which contribute to the utilization and storage of rainwater to support agriculture and meet various water needs, positively reflecting on the stability of agricultural life in the governorate.



Agriculture is one of the most prominent activities known to the people of Al-Kamil Governorate since ancient times, as farms are spread across several villages and hamlets. The locals pay special attention to palm cultivation, which is one of the most important agricultural crops in the region. Seasonal crops, grains, and fodder are also grown, benefiting from the waters of the valleys and dams, which has contributed to the stability of the population and their connection to their land across generations.



In recent years, Al-Kamil Governorate has also emerged in the field of mineral resource exploration, as some of its mountainous areas have witnessed geological exploration activities in search of gold and minerals. This reflects the natural potentials that the land of Al-Kamil holds, which may contribute in the future to supporting the mining sector, aligning with the Kingdom's directions towards diversifying the national economy and enhancing the utilization of natural resources within the objectives of Vision 2030.



In terms of education, the governorate has witnessed significant development over the past years, as it includes a branch of Jeddah University that houses several scientific and humanities colleges for male and female students. This university branch has contributed to providing higher education opportunities for the children of the governorate and neighboring villages, supporting the educational and developmental journey in the region, and helping to qualify young talents to participate in building the future.



Administratively, Al-Kamil Governorate includes a number of villages and hamlets that form its geographical and social extension, among which are: Al-Muthna, Aihala, Al-Fuqaa, Al-Gharif, Al-Qour, Malh, Al-Rumaida, Al-Mudhah, Al-Munazzah, Saya, Hurat Al-Shar, Al-Nazim, Fuhawi, Al-Qarya, Al-Ayab, Wadi Shuwan, Al-Muthaynia, Al-Su'ayb, Al-Hajra, Al-Mazari, Al-Hanu, Al-Aqla, Al-Mustahira, Al-Hayoura, Al-Jara, Al-Duhaila, Umm Al-Jawami, Al-Lasab, Mashriq, Al-Hafna, and Al-Fariq.



These villages and hamlets reflect the vast geographical extension of Al-Kamil Governorate, as well as embody the history of human settlement therein, where its residents have preserved many of the authentic customs and traditions that express the spirit of social cohesion and generosity known by the people of this region across generations.



Thus, Al-Kamil Governorate remains one of the provinces that carry within its details the features of history and identity in the lands of Bani Suleim, where villages, valleys, and farms harmonize to form a complete picture of a place rich in its social and geographical heritage. It is a governorate that combines nature, history, and humanity, deserving of more attention and recognition for its developmental, natural, and cultural components that make it an important part of the map of the Makkah Region.