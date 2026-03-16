تُعد محافظة الكامل إحدى المحافظات التابعة لمنطقة مكة المكرمة في غربي المملكة العربية السعودية، وهي من المحافظات المصنفة إداريًا من الفئة (ب). وتمتاز بطابعها الهادئ ومجتمعها المتماسك، حيث تنتشر القرى والهجر في أرجائها مشكلةً نسيجًا اجتماعيًا يعكس أصالة المكان وعمق تاريخه. وتقع المحافظة شمال شرق مكة المكرمة، وتمتد حدودها حتى أطراف منطقة المدينة المنورة، ما يمنحها موقعًا جغرافيًا مهمًا في غرب المملكة ويجعلها نقطة تواصل بين عدد من المناطق والطرق التاريخية.


وترتبط محافظة الكامل تاريخيًا بديار قبيلة بني سليم التي استوطنت هذه المنطقة منذ قرون، وأسهمت في تشكيل هويتها الاجتماعية والثقافية. ولا يزال هذا الارتباط حاضرًا في حياة الأهالي وعاداتهم وتقاليدهم، حيث يشتهر أبناء الكامل بالكرم وحسن الضيافة وروح الترابط الاجتماعي التي تعكس أصالة المجتمع وعمق جذوره التاريخية.


وتتميز محافظة الكامل بتنوع تضاريسها الجغرافية بين الجبال والأودية، حيث تتخللها مجموعة من الأودية التي شكّلت عبر الزمن شريان الحياة للسكان. ومن أبرز هذه الأودية وادي وبح، ووادي ساية، ووادي ستارة، ووادي شوان، ووادي العياب، وهي أودية تنحدر من المرتفعات الجبلية متجهة نحو البحر الأحمر غربًا. وقد أسهمت هذه الأودية في نشوء عدد من القرى والتجمعات السكانية حولها منذ زمن بعيد، كما كانت مصدرًا مهمًا للمياه التي اعتمد عليها الأهالي في الزراعة والحياة اليومية.


وقد لعبت هذه الأودية دورًا كبيرًا في تشكيل البيئة الطبيعية للمحافظة، حيث تنتشر على ضفافها الأراضي الزراعية والمزارع التي ظلت لسنوات طويلة مصدر رزق لأهالي المنطقة. ومع مواسم الأمطار تتحول هذه الأودية إلى مشاهد طبيعية جميلة تعكس خصوبة الأرض وحيوية البيئة الريفية في الكامل.


ومن أبرز المعالم الجغرافية في المحافظة جبل شمنصير الذي يعد من أشهر الجبال في المنطقة، حيث يقف شامخًا في ديار بني سليم كأحد الرموز الطبيعية المعروفة لدى أهالي الكامل. ويتميز الجبل بارتفاعه اللافت وتكوينه الصخري الفريد، وقد ارتبط اسمه بتاريخ المنطقة وطرقها القديمة، إذ كان عبر السنين علامة يهتدي بها المسافرون في مسالك الصحراء والجبال.


كما أصبح جبل شمنصير اليوم أحد المعالم الطبيعية التي تستقطب محبي الرحلات البرية وهواة التصوير واستكشاف المواقع الجبلية، حيث يمنح إطلالات جميلة على القرى والأودية المحيطة به، ويجسد صورة مميزة من جمال الطبيعة في محافظة الكامل.


وقد حظيت المحافظة باهتمام الدولة في مجال تنمية الموارد المائية، حيث أُنشئت فيها عدد من السدود التي تخدم سكان المنطقة وتدعم النشاط الزراعي. ومن أبرز هذه السدود سد المرواني، وسد وادي شوان، وسد وادي العياب، إذ تسهم هذه السدود في الاستفادة من مياه الأمطار وتخزينها لدعم الزراعة وتوفير الاحتياجات المائية المختلفة، وهو ما انعكس إيجابًا على استقرار الحياة الزراعية في المحافظة.


وتُعد الزراعة من أبرز الأنشطة التي عرفها أهالي محافظة الكامل منذ القدم، حيث تنتشر المزارع في عدد من القرى والهجر، ويولي الأهالي اهتمامًا خاصًا بزراعة النخيل التي تعد من أهم المحاصيل الزراعية في المنطقة. كما تُزرع بعض المحاصيل الموسمية والحبوب والأعلاف، مستفيدة من مياه الأودية والسدود، الأمر الذي أسهم في استقرار السكان وارتباطهم بأرضهم عبر الأجيال.


وفي السنوات الأخيرة، برزت محافظة الكامل أيضًا في مجال استكشاف الثروات المعدنية، حيث شهدت بعض مناطقها الجبلية أعمالًا للاستكشاف الجيولوجي بحثًا عن مكامن الذهب والمعادن. ويعكس ذلك ما تختزنه أرض الكامل من إمكانات طبيعية قد تسهم مستقبلًا في دعم قطاع التعدين، في خطوة تتماشى مع توجهات المملكة نحو تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وتعزيز الاستفادة من الموارد الطبيعية ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وفي جانب التعليم، شهدت المحافظة تطورًا ملحوظًا خلال السنوات الماضية، حيث تضم فرعًا لجامعة جدة يحتوي على عدد من الكليات العلمية والإنسانية للطلاب والطالبات. وقد أسهم هذا الفرع الجامعي في توفير فرص التعليم العالي لأبناء المحافظة والقرى المجاورة، كما دعم المسيرة التعليمية والتنموية في المنطقة وأسهم في تأهيل الكوادر الشابة للمشاركة في بناء المستقبل.


إداريًا تتبع لمحافظة الكامل مجموعة من القرى والهجر التي تشكل امتدادها الجغرافي والاجتماعي، ومن أبرزها: المثناة، ايهالا، الفوقاء، الغريف، القعور، ملح، الرميضة، المضحاة، المنزه، ساية، حرة الشرع، النظيم، فحاوي، القرية، العياب، وادي شوان، المثينية، الصعيب، الحجرة، المزارع، الحنو، العقلة، المستحيرة، الهيورة، الجرى، الدحيلة، أم الجوامع، اللصب، مشرق، الحفنة، والفارع.


وتعكس هذه القرى والهجر الامتداد الجغرافي الكبير لمحافظة الكامل، كما تجسد تاريخ الاستقرار الإنساني فيها، حيث حافظ سكانها على الكثير من العادات والتقاليد الأصيلة التي تعبر عن روح الترابط الاجتماعي والكرم الذي عُرف به أبناء هذه المنطقة عبر الأجيال.


وهكذا تبقى محافظة الكامل واحدة من المحافظات التي تحمل في تفاصيلها ملامح التاريخ والهوية في ديار بني سليم، حيث تتناغم القرى والأودية والمزارع لتشكل صورة متكاملة لمكان غني بإرثه الاجتماعي والجغرافي. إنها محافظة تجمع بين الطبيعة والتاريخ والإنسان، وتستحق أن تحظى بمزيد من الاهتمام والتعريف بما تملكه من مقومات تنموية وطبيعية وثقافية تجعلها جزءًا مهمًا من خارطة منطقة مكة المكرمة.