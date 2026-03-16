تلقى نادي تشيلسي عقوبات صارمة من رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لانتهاكات النادي للوائح المالية خلال فترة ملكية المليادير الروسي رومان ابراموفيتش بين عامي 2011-2018، فقد تم تغريم النادي الإنجليزي مبلغاً قدره 10.75 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وعقوبة حظر تعاقدات لمدة عام مع وقف التنفيذ.
وأوضحت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي أن حظر التعاقدات سيكون معلقاً لمدة عامين، ما يعني أن تشيلسي سيظل قادراً على تسجيل لاعبين للفريق الأول خلال هذه الفترة، بشرط عدم ارتكاب أي مخالفات جديدة. ولم تُفرض أي عقوبة رياضية إضافية على النادي، مثل خصم نقاط من رصيده في جدول الترتيب.
كما تقرر منع النادي من تسجيل لاعبين جدد في أكاديميته لمدة 9 أشهر ويطبق هذا الحظر فوراً، لكنه يقتصر على اللاعبين الشباب الذين كانوا مسجلين سابقاً في أكاديميات أندية أخرى ضمن الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز أو دوري كرة القدم الإنجليزي. ولا يشمل القرار اللاعبين الحاليين في الأكاديمية، أو اللاعبين الدوليين، أو أولئك الذين يسجلون بعقود احترافية للمرة الأولى. كذلك لا ينطبق الحظر على اللاعبين الذين يسجلون للمرة الأولى في فئة تحت 9 سنوات أو أقل، بحسب ما أوضحته رابطة الدوري.
وترتبط المخالفات الخاصة بالفريق الأول بتقارير مالية غير مكتملة ومدفوعات لم تُسدد قبل نحو 10 سنوات، وهي مخالفات لم يكن لها تأثير على التزام النادي بقواعد الربحية والاستدامة المالية.
وكان نادي تشيلسي قد بادر بالإبلاغ عن هذه المعلومات بنفسه إلى رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، وكذلك إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم والاتحاد الإنجليزي، وهو ما اعتبرته الرابطة «عاملاً مخففاً مهماً» عند تحديد العقوبة، إلى جانب ما وصفته بـ«التعاون الاستثنائي» من جانب النادي طوال فترة التحقيق.
وقال النادي في بيان رسمي: «منذ بداية هذه العملية، تعامل تشيلسي مع هذه المسائل بأقصى درجات الجدية، وقدم تعاوناً كاملاً مع جميع الجهات التنظيمية المعنية».
وأضاف البيان: «يرحب النادي بإقرار رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي بـ(تعاونه الاستثنائي)، وبأن عدداً من خروقات اللوائح ربما لم يكن ليصل إلى علم الرابطة لولا الإفصاحات الطوعية التي قدمها النادي».
وتأتي الغرامة المفروضة من رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي على نحو مشابه للعقوبة التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم على تشيلسي في عام 2023، عندما أعلن الاتحاد القاري أن النادي «أبلغ بشكل استباقي عن حالات محتملة من التقارير المالية غير المكتملة» تعود إلى فترة الملكية السابقة.
وأوضح الاتحاد الأوروبي آنذاك أن تلك الحالات تتعلق «بمعاملات تاريخية تمت بين عامي 2012 و2019»، وفرض على النادي غرامة قدرها 10 ملايين يورو، معتبراً أن ذلك أنهى الملف.
أما المخالفات المرتبطة بالأكاديمية فهي منفصلة عن قضايا الفريق الأول، وتتعلق بانتهاكات لقواعد تطوير اللاعبين الشباب بين عامي 2019 و2022، أي قبل استحواذ تحالف استثماري أمريكي يقوده صندوق «كليرليك كابيتال» ورجل الأعمال تود بويلي على ملكية النادي.
وسبق لتشيلسي أن تعرض لعقوبة منع من التعاقد مع لاعبين جدد لمدة فترتي انتقال بين عامي 2019 و2020، بعد خرق لوائح الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم المتعلقة بانتقال اللاعبين دون سن الثامنة عشرة، قبل أن تُخفف العقوبة لاحقاً إلى فترة انتقال واحدة بعد الاستئناف.
وتعد العقوبات التي أعلنتها رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي منفصلة أيضاً عن تحقيق يجريه الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، الذي وجه للنادي 74 تهمة بارتكاب مخالفات مرتبطة بمدفوعات لوكلاء اللاعبين والوسطاء والاستثمارات الخارجية في حقوق اللاعبين بين عامي 2009 و2022، وهي الفترة التي سبقت بيع أبراموفيتش للنادي. وأكدت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، في بيانها، أن هذا التحقيق لا يزال مستمراً.
Chelsea FC has received strict penalties from the Premier League for the club's violations of financial regulations during the ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich from 2011 to 2018. The English club has been fined £10.75 million and has received a one-year transfer ban, which is suspended.
The Premier League clarified that the transfer ban will be suspended for two years, meaning Chelsea will still be able to register players for the first team during this period, provided no new violations occur. No additional sporting penalties, such as point deductions from the league table, have been imposed on the club.
Additionally, the club has been banned from registering new players in its academy for 9 months, and this ban takes effect immediately. However, it is limited to young players who were previously registered in other clubs' academies within the Premier League or the English Football League. The decision does not include current academy players, international players, or those registering for the first time under professional contracts. The ban also does not apply to players registering for the first time in the under-9 category or younger, as clarified by the league.
The first team violations are related to incomplete financial reports and unpaid payments from nearly 10 years ago, which did not affect the club's compliance with profitability and financial sustainability rules.
Chelsea had proactively reported this information to the Premier League, as well as to UEFA and the FA, which the league considered a "significant mitigating factor" in determining the penalty, along with what it described as "exceptional cooperation" from the club throughout the investigation.
The club stated in an official statement: "Since the beginning of this process, Chelsea has approached these matters with the utmost seriousness and has provided full cooperation with all relevant regulatory bodies."
The statement added: "The club welcomes the Premier League's acknowledgment of its (exceptional cooperation) and that several regulatory breaches might not have come to the league's attention without the voluntary disclosures provided by the club."
The fine imposed by the Premier League is similar to the penalty UEFA imposed on Chelsea in 2023 when the continental body announced that the club "proactively reported potential cases of incomplete financial reporting" dating back to the previous ownership period.
At that time, UEFA clarified that these cases related to "historical transactions that took place between 2012 and 2019," and imposed a fine of €10 million on the club, considering that this concluded the matter.
The violations related to the academy are separate from the first team issues and pertain to breaches of youth player development rules between 2019 and 2022, prior to the acquisition of the club by an American investment consortium led by Clearlake Capital and businessman Todd Boehly.
Chelsea had previously faced a ban on signing new players for two transfer windows between 2019 and 2020 after breaching FIFA regulations regarding the transfer of players under the age of eighteen, before the penalty was later reduced to one transfer window following an appeal.
The penalties announced by the Premier League are also separate from an investigation being conducted by the FA, which has charged the club with 74 counts of violations related to payments to player agents and intermediaries and external investments in player rights between 2009 and 2022, the period before Abramovich sold the club. The Premier League confirmed in its statement that this investigation is still ongoing.