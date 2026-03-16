Chelsea FC has received strict penalties from the Premier League for the club's violations of financial regulations during the ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich from 2011 to 2018. The English club has been fined £10.75 million and has received a one-year transfer ban, which is suspended.



The Premier League clarified that the transfer ban will be suspended for two years, meaning Chelsea will still be able to register players for the first team during this period, provided no new violations occur. No additional sporting penalties, such as point deductions from the league table, have been imposed on the club.



Additionally, the club has been banned from registering new players in its academy for 9 months, and this ban takes effect immediately. However, it is limited to young players who were previously registered in other clubs' academies within the Premier League or the English Football League. The decision does not include current academy players, international players, or those registering for the first time under professional contracts. The ban also does not apply to players registering for the first time in the under-9 category or younger, as clarified by the league.



The first team violations are related to incomplete financial reports and unpaid payments from nearly 10 years ago, which did not affect the club's compliance with profitability and financial sustainability rules.



Chelsea had proactively reported this information to the Premier League, as well as to UEFA and the FA, which the league considered a "significant mitigating factor" in determining the penalty, along with what it described as "exceptional cooperation" from the club throughout the investigation.



The club stated in an official statement: "Since the beginning of this process, Chelsea has approached these matters with the utmost seriousness and has provided full cooperation with all relevant regulatory bodies."



The statement added: "The club welcomes the Premier League's acknowledgment of its (exceptional cooperation) and that several regulatory breaches might not have come to the league's attention without the voluntary disclosures provided by the club."



The fine imposed by the Premier League is similar to the penalty UEFA imposed on Chelsea in 2023 when the continental body announced that the club "proactively reported potential cases of incomplete financial reporting" dating back to the previous ownership period.



At that time, UEFA clarified that these cases related to "historical transactions that took place between 2012 and 2019," and imposed a fine of €10 million on the club, considering that this concluded the matter.



The violations related to the academy are separate from the first team issues and pertain to breaches of youth player development rules between 2019 and 2022, prior to the acquisition of the club by an American investment consortium led by Clearlake Capital and businessman Todd Boehly.



Chelsea had previously faced a ban on signing new players for two transfer windows between 2019 and 2020 after breaching FIFA regulations regarding the transfer of players under the age of eighteen, before the penalty was later reduced to one transfer window following an appeal.



The penalties announced by the Premier League are also separate from an investigation being conducted by the FA, which has charged the club with 74 counts of violations related to payments to player agents and intermediaries and external investments in player rights between 2009 and 2022, the period before Abramovich sold the club. The Premier League confirmed in its statement that this investigation is still ongoing.