تلقى نادي تشيلسي عقوبات صارمة من رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لانتهاكات النادي للوائح المالية خلال فترة ملكية المليادير الروسي رومان ابراموفيتش بين عامي 2011-2018، فقد تم تغريم النادي الإنجليزي مبلغاً قدره 10.75 مليون جنيه إسترليني، وعقوبة حظر تعاقدات لمدة عام مع وقف التنفيذ.


وأوضحت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي أن حظر التعاقدات سيكون معلقاً لمدة عامين، ما يعني أن تشيلسي سيظل قادراً على تسجيل لاعبين للفريق الأول خلال هذه الفترة، بشرط عدم ارتكاب أي مخالفات جديدة. ولم تُفرض أي عقوبة رياضية إضافية على النادي، مثل خصم نقاط من رصيده في جدول الترتيب.


كما تقرر منع النادي من تسجيل لاعبين جدد في أكاديميته لمدة 9 أشهر ويطبق هذا الحظر فوراً، لكنه يقتصر على اللاعبين الشباب الذين كانوا مسجلين سابقاً في أكاديميات أندية أخرى ضمن الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز أو دوري كرة القدم الإنجليزي. ولا يشمل القرار اللاعبين الحاليين في الأكاديمية، أو اللاعبين الدوليين، أو أولئك الذين يسجلون بعقود احترافية للمرة الأولى. كذلك لا ينطبق الحظر على اللاعبين الذين يسجلون للمرة الأولى في فئة تحت 9 سنوات أو أقل، بحسب ما أوضحته رابطة الدوري.


وترتبط المخالفات الخاصة بالفريق الأول بتقارير مالية غير مكتملة ومدفوعات لم تُسدد قبل نحو 10 سنوات، وهي مخالفات لم يكن لها تأثير على التزام النادي بقواعد الربحية والاستدامة المالية.


وكان نادي تشيلسي قد بادر بالإبلاغ عن هذه المعلومات بنفسه إلى رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، وكذلك إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم والاتحاد الإنجليزي، وهو ما اعتبرته الرابطة «عاملاً مخففاً مهماً» عند تحديد العقوبة، إلى جانب ما وصفته بـ«التعاون الاستثنائي» من جانب النادي طوال فترة التحقيق.


وقال النادي في بيان رسمي: «منذ بداية هذه العملية، تعامل تشيلسي مع هذه المسائل بأقصى درجات الجدية، وقدم تعاوناً كاملاً مع جميع الجهات التنظيمية المعنية».


وأضاف البيان: «يرحب النادي بإقرار رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي بـ(تعاونه الاستثنائي)، وبأن عدداً من خروقات اللوائح ربما لم يكن ليصل إلى علم الرابطة لولا الإفصاحات الطوعية التي قدمها النادي».


وتأتي الغرامة المفروضة من رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي على نحو مشابه للعقوبة التي فرضها الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم على تشيلسي في عام 2023، عندما أعلن الاتحاد القاري أن النادي «أبلغ بشكل استباقي عن حالات محتملة من التقارير المالية غير المكتملة» تعود إلى فترة الملكية السابقة.


وأوضح الاتحاد الأوروبي آنذاك أن تلك الحالات تتعلق «بمعاملات تاريخية تمت بين عامي 2012 و2019»، وفرض على النادي غرامة قدرها 10 ملايين يورو، معتبراً أن ذلك أنهى الملف.


أما المخالفات المرتبطة بالأكاديمية فهي منفصلة عن قضايا الفريق الأول، وتتعلق بانتهاكات لقواعد تطوير اللاعبين الشباب بين عامي 2019 و2022، أي قبل استحواذ تحالف استثماري أمريكي يقوده صندوق «كليرليك كابيتال» ورجل الأعمال تود بويلي على ملكية النادي.


وسبق لتشيلسي أن تعرض لعقوبة منع من التعاقد مع لاعبين جدد لمدة فترتي انتقال بين عامي 2019 و2020، بعد خرق لوائح الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم المتعلقة بانتقال اللاعبين دون سن الثامنة عشرة، قبل أن تُخفف العقوبة لاحقاً إلى فترة انتقال واحدة بعد الاستئناف.


وتعد العقوبات التي أعلنتها رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي منفصلة أيضاً عن تحقيق يجريه الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، الذي وجه للنادي 74 تهمة بارتكاب مخالفات مرتبطة بمدفوعات لوكلاء اللاعبين والوسطاء والاستثمارات الخارجية في حقوق اللاعبين بين عامي 2009 و2022، وهي الفترة التي سبقت بيع أبراموفيتش للنادي. وأكدت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، في بيانها، أن هذا التحقيق لا يزال مستمراً.