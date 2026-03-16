The 26th round (Flag Day round) of the Roshan Saudi Professional League witnessed a strange event when a Saudi player apologized to his father for scoring against his favorite team, and it wasn't just any goal; it was the way to secure three points for his team.



After the match between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Ahli ended with Al-Qadisiyah winning 3-2 after a historic comeback, player Turki Al-Amar spoke to the media, offering his apology to his father, an Al-Ahli supporter. He mentioned that he didn’t think his father believed that one day his son would score against his favorite team.



Al-Amar said: "The match was dramatic in every detail. Thank God we managed to win against one of the top teams, and we were able to come back from zero. This indicates that we have a professional team that deserves the support of Al-Qadisiyah's fans."



Al-Amar confirmed that they never lost hope at all, saying, "Expect anything in football. The most important thing is to keep going while believing in yourself and striving to come back in the match until the last minute."



Commenting on the three goals being scored by Saudi players, after Musab Al-Juwair reduced the score, Al-Amar said, "We Saudis always believe in ourselves, whether we start as main players or come off the bench. This means that the Saudi player strives to give everything he has if he comes in as a substitute and does not lose hope in himself."