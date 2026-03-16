شهدت الجولة الـ26 (جولة يوم العلم) لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين حدثاً غريباً عندما قدم لاعب سعودي اعتذاره لوالده؛ لأنه هز شباك فريقه المفضل، ولم يكن الهدف عادياً بل كان الطريق لفوز فريقه بالنقاط الثلاث.


وبعد انتهاء مواجهة القادسية والأهلي بفوز القادسية بنتيجة 3/2 بعد ريمونتادا تاريخية تحدث اللاعب تركي العمار للإعلام مقدماً اعتذاره لوالده مشجع الأهلي، وقال إنه لا يعتقد أن والده ظن أن نجله سيسجل في يوم من الأيام في فريقه المفضل.


وقال العمار: «المباراة دراماتيكية بكل تفاصيلها. والحمد لله أننا تمكنا من الانتصار على أحد فرق الصدارة، واستطعنا العودة من الصفر. وفي ذلك دلالة على أننا نملك فريقًا محترفًا، يستحقه جمهور القادسية».


وأكد العمار أنهم لم يفقدوا الأمل على الإطلاق «توقع كل شيء في كرة القدم. فالأهم أن تواصل وأنت مؤمن بنفسك وتسعى للعودة في المباراة حتى الدقيقة الأخيرة».


وقال العمار في تعليقه على تسجيل الأهداف الثلاثة بواسطة لاعبين سعوديين، بعدما قلص مصعب الجوير النتيجة «نحن السعوديون نؤمن بأنفسنا دائماً سواء شاركنا أساسيين أو شاركنا من دكة البدلاء. وهذا يعني أن اللاعب السعودي يسعى لإعطاء كل ما لديه إذا شارك بديلًا ولا يفقد الأمل بنفسه».