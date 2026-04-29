The number of clubs participating in the Saudi Super Cup has been finalized, with the four spots officially determined. Al-Qadisiyah Club has joined the ranks of the qualifiers alongside Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Khulood.



Al-Khulood was the first team to secure its participation after reaching the final of the King’s Cup, marking a historic achievement that grants it a debut appearance in the tournament. Both Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli qualified thanks to their positions among the top ranks in the Roshan Saudi League.



Al-Qadisiyah's qualification completes the lineup of participating teams, as it secured a high position in the league standings several rounds before the season ended, thus claiming the fourth spot in the tournament.



On the other hand, Al-Hilal Club will miss out on participating in the upcoming edition of the Saudi Super Cup, as it will not be able to join the participating teams due to not taking part in the previous edition of the tournament, according to the approved regulations and rules.



It is worth noting that the last edition (the 12th) of the Saudi Super Cup was held in Hong Kong from August 19 to 23, 2025, and saw Al-Ahli crowned champion after defeating Al-Nassr in the final match via penalties (5-3), following a 2-2 draw at the end of regular time, thus achieving Al-Ahli's second title in the history of the tournament.