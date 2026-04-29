اكتمل عدد الأندية المشاركة في بطولة كأس السوبر السعودي، بعد حسم المقاعد الأربعة رسمياً، إذ انضم نادي القادسية كآخر المتأهلين إلى جانب النصر والأهلي والخلود.
وكان نادي الخلود أول الفرق التي ضمنت مشاركتها، عقب تأهله إلى نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، في إنجاز تاريخي يمنحه الظهور الأول في البطولة. كما تأهل كل من النصر والأهلي بفضل وجودهما ضمن المراكز المتقدمة في دوري روشن السعودي.
وجاء تأهل القادسية ليكمل عقد الفرق المشاركة، بعدما ضمن مركزاً متقدماً في ترتيب الدوري قبل نهايته بعدة جولات، ليحجز المقعد الرابع في البطولة.
في المقابل، يغيب نادي الهلال عن المشاركة في النسخة القادمة من كأس السوبر السعودي، إذ لن يتمكن من التواجد ضمن الفرق المشاركة، بسبب عدم مشاركته في النسخة الماضية من البطولة، وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.
تجدر الإشارة إلى أن النسخة الماضية (الـ12) من كأس السوبر السعودي أُقيمت في هونغ كونغ خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 23 أغسطس 2025، وشهدت تتويج الأهلي باللقب بعد فوزه على النصر في المباراة النهائية بركلات الترجيح (5-3)، عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل (2-2)، ليحقق الأهلي لقبه الثاني في تاريخ البطولة.
The number of clubs participating in the Saudi Super Cup has been finalized, with the four spots officially determined. Al-Qadisiyah Club has joined the ranks of the qualifiers alongside Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, and Al-Khulood.
Al-Khulood was the first team to secure its participation after reaching the final of the King’s Cup, marking a historic achievement that grants it a debut appearance in the tournament. Both Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli qualified thanks to their positions among the top ranks in the Roshan Saudi League.
Al-Qadisiyah's qualification completes the lineup of participating teams, as it secured a high position in the league standings several rounds before the season ended, thus claiming the fourth spot in the tournament.
On the other hand, Al-Hilal Club will miss out on participating in the upcoming edition of the Saudi Super Cup, as it will not be able to join the participating teams due to not taking part in the previous edition of the tournament, according to the approved regulations and rules.
It is worth noting that the last edition (the 12th) of the Saudi Super Cup was held in Hong Kong from August 19 to 23, 2025, and saw Al-Ahli crowned champion after defeating Al-Nassr in the final match via penalties (5-3), following a 2-2 draw at the end of regular time, thus achieving Al-Ahli's second title in the history of the tournament.