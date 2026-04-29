اكتمل عدد الأندية المشاركة في بطولة كأس السوبر السعودي، بعد حسم المقاعد الأربعة رسمياً، إذ انضم نادي القادسية كآخر المتأهلين إلى جانب النصر والأهلي والخلود.


وكان نادي الخلود أول الفرق التي ضمنت مشاركتها، عقب تأهله إلى نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، في إنجاز تاريخي يمنحه الظهور الأول في البطولة. كما تأهل كل من النصر والأهلي بفضل وجودهما ضمن المراكز المتقدمة في دوري روشن السعودي.


وجاء تأهل القادسية ليكمل عقد الفرق المشاركة، بعدما ضمن مركزاً متقدماً في ترتيب الدوري قبل نهايته بعدة جولات، ليحجز المقعد الرابع في البطولة.


في المقابل، يغيب نادي الهلال عن المشاركة في النسخة القادمة من كأس السوبر السعودي، إذ لن يتمكن من التواجد ضمن الفرق المشاركة، بسبب عدم مشاركته في النسخة الماضية من البطولة، وفقاً للأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.


تجدر الإشارة إلى أن النسخة الماضية (الـ12) من كأس السوبر السعودي أُقيمت في هونغ كونغ خلال الفترة من 19 إلى 23 أغسطس 2025، وشهدت تتويج الأهلي باللقب بعد فوزه على النصر في المباراة النهائية بركلات الترجيح (5-3)، عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل (2-2)، ليحقق الأهلي لقبه الثاني في تاريخ البطولة.