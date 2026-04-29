Al-Nassr continued its winning streak after defeating its guest Al-Ahli with two goals to none. Similarly, Al-Ittihad won against its host Al-Taawoun with the same score, while Al-Qadisiyah defeated its host Al-Riyadh with four goals to none, in the matches of Round 30 of the Saudi Pro League.



At the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in Riyadh, Al-Nassr delivered one of its best performances in the Pro League, outclassing its guest Al-Ahli with two goals to none. The first goal came from a magnificent header by the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo (76'), and Kingsley Coman added the second goal with a powerful shot to the center of the net (90'), allowing Al-Nassr to achieve its 26th victory and reach 79 points, standing alone at the top of the Pro League, while Al-Ahli suffered its third loss, remaining at 66 points in third place.



At the Al-Taawoun Club stadium in Buraidah, Al-Ittihad achieved an important victory over its host Al-Taawoun with two goals to none. The goals for Al-Ittihad were scored by Hossam Aouar (19') and Youssef En-Nesyri (52'), marking Al-Ittihad's 14th win and bringing its points to 48 in sixth place, while Al-Taawoun faced its ninth loss, remaining at 49 points in fifth place.



At the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City stadium, Al-Qadisiyah triumphed over its host Al-Riyadh with four clean goals. The goals for Al-Qadisiyah were scored by Abdullah Al-Salem (two goals at 7' and 77') and Julian Quinones (two goals at 87' and 90+5'), allowing Al-Qadisiyah to achieve its 19th victory and reach 65 points in fourth place, while Al-Riyadh suffered its 17th loss, remaining at 23 points in 16th place.