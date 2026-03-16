Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz made a phone call to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the implications of these developments on security and stability.

They emphasized that the continued Iranian aggression against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries represents a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region, and that the member states will continue to exert all efforts to defend their territories and provide all available resources to support the security of the region and maintain its stability.