أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز اتصالاً هاتفياً برئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وانعكاس تداعياتها على الأمن والاستقرار فيها،

والتأكيد على أن استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، وأن دول المجلس ستستمر في بذل جهودها كافة للدفاع عن أراضيها وتوفير جميع الإمكانات المتاحة لدعم أمن المنطقة والحفاظ على استقرارها.