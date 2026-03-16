أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي دعم ومساندة مصر الكاملة للمملكة في ظل التطورات الحالية التي تمر بها منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وشدد في اتصال هاتفي مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان على رفض وإدانة مصر الشديدة للاعتداءات الإيرانية على السعودية، باعتبارها انتهاكاً مرفوضاً لسيادة دولة عربية شقيقة، وفي ذات الصدد، أكد السيسي ضرورة احترام سيادة كافة الدول العربية ومقدرات شعوبها.
وأشار متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي إلى أن الرئيس السيسي استعرض ما تقوم به مصر من اتصالات مع مختلف الأطراف الإقليمية والدولية من أجل خفض التصعيد الإقليمي، مشدداً على المصير المشترك الذي يجمع بين مصر ودول الخليج، وأن الأمن القومي لكليهما جزء لا يتجزأ.
كما ثمن الرئيس المصري الجهود التي تقوم بها المملكة تحت القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولى عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان من أجل الحفاظ على استقرار المنطقة واحتواء التصعيد الراهن.
وذكر المتحدث أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان ثمن، من جانبه، موقف مصر الداعم والمساند للمملكة، مؤكداً على الروابط والعلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تجمع بين البلدين الشقيقين، كما أعرب عن تقديره للدور الذي تقوم به مصر من أجل الحفاظ على استقرار الدول العربية.
وتناول الاتصال سبل تعزيز الجهود العربية المشتركة من أجل مواجهة التحديات التي تواجه الدول العربية وتفعيل مفهوم الأمن القومي العربي، كما تم الاتفاق خلال الاتصال على مواصلة التشاور بين البلدين الشقيقين تعزيزاً للأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.