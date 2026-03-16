أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي دعم ومساندة مصر الكاملة للمملكة في ظل التطورات الحالية التي تمر بها منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وشدد في اتصال هاتفي مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان على رفض وإدانة مصر الشديدة للاعتداءات الإيرانية على السعودية، باعتبارها انتهاكاً مرفوضاً لسيادة دولة عربية شقيقة، وفي ذات الصدد، أكد السيسي ضرورة احترام سيادة كافة الدول العربية ومقدرات شعوبها.
وأشار متحدث الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي إلى أن الرئيس السيسي استعرض ما تقوم به مصر من اتصالات مع مختلف الأطراف الإقليمية والدولية من أجل خفض التصعيد الإقليمي، مشدداً على المصير المشترك الذي يجمع بين مصر ودول الخليج، وأن الأمن القومي لكليهما جزء لا يتجزأ.
كما ثمن الرئيس المصري الجهود التي تقوم بها المملكة تحت القيادة الحكيمة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولى عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان من أجل الحفاظ على استقرار المنطقة واحتواء التصعيد الراهن.
وذكر المتحدث أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان ثمن، من جانبه، موقف مصر الداعم والمساند للمملكة، مؤكداً على الروابط والعلاقات التاريخية والأخوية التي تجمع بين البلدين الشقيقين، كما أعرب عن تقديره للدور الذي تقوم به مصر من أجل الحفاظ على استقرار الدول العربية.
وتناول الاتصال سبل تعزيز الجهود العربية المشتركة من أجل مواجهة التحديات التي تواجه الدول العربية وتفعيل مفهوم الأمن القومي العربي، كما تم الاتفاق خلال الاتصال على مواصلة التشاور بين البلدين الشقيقين تعزيزاً للأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
السيسي لولي العهد: مصر تدعم السعودية وترفض الاعتداءات الإيرانية
أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي دعم ومساندة مصر الكاملة للمملكة في ظل التطورات الحالية التي تمر بها منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's full support and backing for the Kingdom in light of the current developments in the Middle East.
He emphasized in a phone call with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Egypt's strong rejection and condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia, considering them an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of a sister Arab state. In this context, El-Sisi stressed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of all Arab countries and the rights of their peoples.
Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy indicated that President El-Sisi reviewed what Egypt is doing in terms of communications with various regional and international parties to de-escalate the regional tensions, emphasizing the shared destiny that unites Egypt and the Gulf states, and that the national security of both is an inseparable part.
The Egyptian president also praised the efforts made by the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to maintain regional stability and contain the current escalation.
The spokesman mentioned that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, appreciated Egypt's supportive stance towards the Kingdom, affirming the historical and brotherly ties that bind the two brotherly countries, and expressed his appreciation for the role that Egypt plays in maintaining the stability of Arab countries.
The call addressed ways to enhance joint Arab efforts to confront the challenges facing Arab states and to activate the concept of Arab national security. It was also agreed during the call to continue consultations between the two brotherly countries to strengthen security and stability in the region.