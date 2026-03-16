Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's full support and backing for the Kingdom in light of the current developments in the Middle East.

He emphasized in a phone call with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Egypt's strong rejection and condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia, considering them an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of a sister Arab state. In this context, El-Sisi stressed the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of all Arab countries and the rights of their peoples.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy indicated that President El-Sisi reviewed what Egypt is doing in terms of communications with various regional and international parties to de-escalate the regional tensions, emphasizing the shared destiny that unites Egypt and the Gulf states, and that the national security of both is an inseparable part.

The Egyptian president also praised the efforts made by the Kingdom under the wise leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to maintain regional stability and contain the current escalation.

The spokesman mentioned that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his part, appreciated Egypt's supportive stance towards the Kingdom, affirming the historical and brotherly ties that bind the two brotherly countries, and expressed his appreciation for the role that Egypt plays in maintaining the stability of Arab countries.

The call addressed ways to enhance joint Arab efforts to confront the challenges facing Arab states and to activate the concept of Arab national security. It was also agreed during the call to continue consultations between the two brotherly countries to strengthen security and stability in the region.