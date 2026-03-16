The night of March 26, 2026, will remain unforgettable for Al Ahly defender and star Roger Ibanez, who received news he had long awaited this evening, as Brazilian national team coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his call-up to the "Samba" squad after a long absence and serious efforts from the player, who has delivered outstanding performances in the Roshan Professional League, placing him on the official list of the Brazilian national team preparing for two friendly matches against France and Croatia during the upcoming international break.



The journey of Al Ahly's defensive rock Ibanez to return to the Brazil national team was not easy at all, as the solid defender returns to the squad for the first time since August 2023, having only played 3 official matches for his country since his first call-up in September 2022.



It is worth mentioning that Roger Ibanez (27 years old) began his professional career in 2016 at the age of 18 with a small team in Brazil, then joined Sergipe on loan, and was subsequently loaned again to Fluminense before completing the deal and staying with them until 2019, during which he participated in 39 matches and scored two goals.



Before starting his professional experience in Europe by representing Atalanta in Italy, from where he moved to Roma, and then to Al Ahly in the summer of 2023.