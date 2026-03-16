ستظل ليلة الـ26 من شهر مارس 2026 خالدة لدى مدافع الأهلي ونجمه روجر إيبانيز، الذي تلقى مساء اليوم خبراً انتظره طويلاً، وذلك بإعلان مدرب المنتخب البرازيلي كارلو إنشيلوتي عن استدعائه لصفوف منتخب «السامبا» بعد غياب طويل ومحاولات جادة من اللاعب الذي قدم مستويات هائلة في دوري روشن للمحترفين، وضعته ضمن القائمة الرسمية للمنتخب البرازيلي الذي يستعد لخوض مباراتين وديتين أمام فرنسا وكرواتيا خلال فترة التوقف الدولي القادم.
رحلة صخرة دفاع الأهلي إيبانيز للعودة إلى قائمة منتخب البرازيل لم تكن سهلة على الإطلاق، إذ يعود المدافع الصلب إلى القائمة للمرة الأولى منذ أغسطس 2023، ولم يخض مع منتخب بلاده سوى 3 مباريات رسمية منذ استدعائه الأول في سبتمبر 2022.
يذكر أن روجو إيبانيز (27 عاماً) بدأ مسيرته الاحترافية في عام 2016 وعمره 18 عاماً مع أحد الفرق الصغيرة داخل البرازيل، ثم انضم إلى نادي سيرجيبي على سبيل الإعارة، ومن ثم تمت إعارته مرة أخرى لنادي فلومينينسي قبل إتمام الصفقة واستمر معه حتى عام 2019، وشارك مع الفريق في 39 مباراة سجل خلالها هدفين.
قبل أن يبدأ تجربته الاحترافية في أوروبا بتمثيل فريق أتالانتا الإيطالي ومنه إلى فريق روما الذي انتقل منه إلى صفوف الأهلي في صيف 2023.
The night of March 26, 2026, will remain unforgettable for Al Ahly defender and star Roger Ibanez, who received news he had long awaited this evening, as Brazilian national team coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his call-up to the "Samba" squad after a long absence and serious efforts from the player, who has delivered outstanding performances in the Roshan Professional League, placing him on the official list of the Brazilian national team preparing for two friendly matches against France and Croatia during the upcoming international break.
The journey of Al Ahly's defensive rock Ibanez to return to the Brazil national team was not easy at all, as the solid defender returns to the squad for the first time since August 2023, having only played 3 official matches for his country since his first call-up in September 2022.
It is worth mentioning that Roger Ibanez (27 years old) began his professional career in 2016 at the age of 18 with a small team in Brazil, then joined Sergipe on loan, and was subsequently loaned again to Fluminense before completing the deal and staying with them until 2019, during which he participated in 39 matches and scored two goals.
Before starting his professional experience in Europe by representing Atalanta in Italy, from where he moved to Roma, and then to Al Ahly in the summer of 2023.