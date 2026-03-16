ستظل ليلة الـ26 من شهر مارس 2026 خالدة لدى مدافع الأهلي ونجمه روجر إيبانيز، الذي تلقى مساء اليوم خبراً انتظره طويلاً، وذلك بإعلان مدرب المنتخب البرازيلي كارلو إنشيلوتي عن استدعائه لصفوف منتخب «السامبا» بعد غياب طويل ومحاولات جادة من اللاعب الذي قدم مستويات هائلة في دوري روشن للمحترفين، وضعته ضمن القائمة الرسمية للمنتخب البرازيلي الذي يستعد لخوض مباراتين وديتين أمام فرنسا وكرواتيا خلال فترة التوقف الدولي القادم.


رحلة صخرة دفاع الأهلي إيبانيز للعودة إلى قائمة منتخب البرازيل لم تكن سهلة على الإطلاق، إذ يعود المدافع الصلب إلى القائمة للمرة الأولى منذ أغسطس 2023، ولم يخض مع منتخب بلاده سوى 3 مباريات رسمية منذ استدعائه الأول في سبتمبر 2022.


يذكر أن روجو إيبانيز (27 عاماً) بدأ مسيرته الاحترافية في عام 2016 وعمره 18 عاماً مع أحد الفرق الصغيرة داخل البرازيل، ثم انضم إلى نادي سيرجيبي على سبيل الإعارة، ومن ثم تمت إعارته مرة أخرى لنادي فلومينينسي قبل إتمام الصفقة واستمر معه حتى عام 2019، وشارك مع الفريق في 39 مباراة سجل خلالها هدفين.


قبل أن يبدأ تجربته الاحترافية في أوروبا بتمثيل فريق أتالانتا الإيطالي ومنه إلى فريق روما الذي انتقل منه إلى صفوف الأهلي في صيف 2023.