ألقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، الكلمة الافتتاحية لمؤتمر إندونيسيا للوئام بين أتباع الأديان، الذي استضافته وزارة الشؤون الدينية الإندونيسية في مقرها بالعاصمة «جاكرتا»، وذلك بحضور ومشاركة وزير الشؤون الدينية الإندونيسي الدكتور نصر الدين عمر، ونائبه وزير الشؤون الدينية الأسبق، ورئيس مركز التعايش الديني، إلى جانب عددٍ من القيادات الدينية والبرلمانية من مختلف الديانات، وأكثر من 350 مشاركًا من قيادات الوزارة والأكاديميين ورجال الدين وممثلي المجتمعات الدينية من مختلف ولايات إندونيسيا.

وأكد د. العيسى في كلمته أهمية انعقاد مثل هذه المؤتمرات بمحاورها المتجددة على ضوء مشتركاتها لصالح تعايشها وتعاونها في مواجهة نظريات الصدام الديني وأثره على مجتمعات التنوع بخاصة والسلم العالمي بعامة، ولاسيما إذا علمنا أن كثيراً من الحروب الظالمة عبر التاريخ الإنساني ذات جذور محسوبة في ظاهرها على الأديان وإن لم تُمثل حقيقة تعاليمها الإنسانية.

وشهد المؤتمر مداخلاتٍ من ممثلي الديانات في إندونيسيا، استعرض كلٌّ منهم خلالها تعاليم دينه المتعلقة بالوئام المجتمعي.