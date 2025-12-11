The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, delivered the opening speech at the Indonesia Conference for Harmony Among Followers of Religions, hosted by the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs at its headquarters in the capital "Jakarta", in the presence and participation of the Indonesian Minister of Religious Affairs, Dr. Nasruddin Umar, his deputy, the former Minister of Religious Affairs, and the head of the Center for Religious Coexistence, along with a number of religious and parliamentary leaders from various religions, and more than 350 participants from ministry leaders, academics, religious figures, and representatives of religious communities from various provinces of Indonesia.

Dr. Al-Issa emphasized in his speech the importance of holding such conferences with their renewed themes in light of their commonalities for the sake of coexistence and cooperation in facing theories of religious conflict and their impact on diverse communities in particular and global peace in general, especially considering that many unjust wars throughout human history have roots that appear to be attributed to religions, even if they do not truly represent their humanitarian teachings.

The conference witnessed interventions from representatives of religions in Indonesia, each of whom presented the teachings of their faith related to societal harmony.