غادر صانع المحتوى الاجتماعي المعروف أبو مرداع عصر الخميس 11 ديسمبر 2025، إثر حادث مروري وقع على أحد الطرقات في مدينة حائل، وأسفر عن وفاته وإصابة صديقه أبو حصة وشخص آخر، وفق بيان مرور حائل الذي أكد مباشرة الحادث في حينه واستكمال إجراءاته النظامية.

أبو مرداع.

أبو مرداع.

محتوى عفوي صنع جماهيريته الواسعة

أبو مرداع شكل حضورًا اجتماعيًا واسعًا خلال السنوات الماضية. محتواه اعتمد على العفوية، وروح الدعابة، والقدرة على تحويل تفاصيل الحياة اليومية إلى مشاهد قريبة من المتابع. ظهر بخفة طبيعية تسبق الكلمة، وامتلك أسلوبًا يمنح المتلقي راحة ويقدم بساطة تخترق ضوضاء المنصات.

المتابعون وجدوا فيه شخصية قريبة منهم؛ يجلس بين أصدقائه، يتحرك بعفوية، ويروي موقفًا يوميًا يتحول إلى محتوى يجذب الجمهور بجمال تلقائي. حضوره اعتمد على الإنسان قبل التقنية، وعلى العلاقة المباشرة قبل أي أدوات إنتاج، ما عزز مكانته ورفع تفاعله في فضاء المحتوى السعودي.

وداع واسع وحضور يبقى في الذاكرة

بعد انتشار خبر وفاته، امتلأت المنصات برسائل الوداع والدعاء، وتداول متابعون مقاطع من أرشيفه الذي ارتبط بضحكته وطريقته الخاصة في تقديم المحتوى. وتأثرت فئات واسعة لرحيله المفاجئ، خصوصًا أولئك الذين وجدوا فيه طاقة اجتماعية تبث البسمة وتمنح يومهم خفة لا تُنسى.

رحل أبو مرداع، وبقي أثره حاضرًا في ذاكرة المتابعين، وفي مسيرة محتوى اجتماعي يثبت أن التأثير يصنعه الإنسان وحده قبل أي شيء آخر. مقاطعه تواصل الظهور، وذكرياته تستمر، وأثره يعيش في قلوب الذين تابعوه وأحبوه.