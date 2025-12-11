رحبت وزارة الخارجية السورية بتصويت مجلس النواب الأمريكي لصالح إلغاء «قانون قيصر» ضمن ميزانية الدفاع الوطني، معتبرة أنه نتيجة لمسار دبلوماسي بنّاء قادته الحكومة السورية مع الولايات المتحدة خلال الأشهر الماضية.
وأكدت الوزارة في بيان لها أن الخطوة تمثل محطة محورية لفتح مسار جديد للتعاون، يمهد لتعافٍ اقتصادي أوسع، وعودة الفرص التي حُرم منها السوريون بفعل العقوبات.
وأشارت إلى أن المرحلة القادمة قد تشهد تحسناً في حركة الاستيراد وتوفير المواد الأساسية، معربة عن أملها بأن يفضي التصويت المرتقب في مجلس الشيوخ إلى استكمال إلغاء المنظومة التنفيذية وفتح آفاق تعاون جديدة بين البلدين.
وأقر مجلس النواب الأمريكي أمس (الأربعاء) النسخة النهائية من مشروع قانون التفويض الدفاعي الوطني للعام المالي 2026، متضمناً مادة تنص على الإلغاء الكامل وغير المشروط لقانون «قيصر لحماية المدنيين السوريين» الصادر عام 2019.
وجاء التصويت بأغلبية واسعة بلغت 312 صوتاً مقابل 112 في خطوة وصفت بأنها الأكثر حساسية في مسار المشروع، وتمهد لمرحلة جديدة من التعافي الاقتصادي في سورية بعد سنوات من القيود والعزلة.
ومن المقرر أن ينتقل المشروع إلى مجلس الشيوخ للتصويت عليه في الأسبوع القادم، وسيحال لاحقاً عند الموافقة عليه إلى الرئيس دونالد ترمب للتوقيع، حيث يدخل الإلغاء حيز التنفيذ فور المصادقة الرسمية.
The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives' vote in favor of repealing the "Caesar Act" as part of the national defense budget, considering it a result of a constructive diplomatic path led by the Syrian government with the United States over the past months.
The ministry confirmed in a statement that this step represents a pivotal moment for opening a new path for cooperation, paving the way for broader economic recovery and the return of opportunities that Syrians have been deprived of due to sanctions.
It noted that the upcoming phase may witness an improvement in import activity and the provision of essential materials, expressing hope that the anticipated vote in the Senate will lead to the completion of the repeal of the executive system and the opening of new avenues for cooperation between the two countries.
Yesterday (Wednesday), the U.S. House of Representatives approved the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2026, which includes a provision for the complete and unconditional repeal of the "Caesar Act for the Protection of Syrian Civilians" issued in 2019.
The vote came with a wide majority of 312 votes in favor and 112 against, in a move described as the most sensitive in the project's path, paving the way for a new phase of economic recovery in Syria after years of restrictions and isolation.
The bill is set to move to the Senate for a vote next week, and will subsequently be sent to President Donald Trump for signing upon approval, with the repeal taking effect immediately after official ratification.