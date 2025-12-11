The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the U.S. House of Representatives' vote in favor of repealing the "Caesar Act" as part of the national defense budget, considering it a result of a constructive diplomatic path led by the Syrian government with the United States over the past months.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that this step represents a pivotal moment for opening a new path for cooperation, paving the way for broader economic recovery and the return of opportunities that Syrians have been deprived of due to sanctions.

It noted that the upcoming phase may witness an improvement in import activity and the provision of essential materials, expressing hope that the anticipated vote in the Senate will lead to the completion of the repeal of the executive system and the opening of new avenues for cooperation between the two countries.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the U.S. House of Representatives approved the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 2026, which includes a provision for the complete and unconditional repeal of the "Caesar Act for the Protection of Syrian Civilians" issued in 2019.

The vote came with a wide majority of 312 votes in favor and 112 against, in a move described as the most sensitive in the project's path, paving the way for a new phase of economic recovery in Syria after years of restrictions and isolation.

The bill is set to move to the Senate for a vote next week, and will subsequently be sent to President Donald Trump for signing upon approval, with the repeal taking effect immediately after official ratification.