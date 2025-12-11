رحبت وزارة الخارجية السورية بتصويت مجلس النواب الأمريكي لصالح إلغاء «قانون قيصر» ضمن ميزانية الدفاع الوطني، معتبرة أنه نتيجة لمسار دبلوماسي بنّاء قادته الحكومة السورية مع الولايات المتحدة خلال الأشهر الماضية.

وأكدت الوزارة في بيان لها أن الخطوة تمثل محطة محورية لفتح مسار جديد للتعاون، يمهد لتعافٍ اقتصادي أوسع، وعودة الفرص التي حُرم منها السوريون بفعل العقوبات.

وأشارت إلى أن المرحلة القادمة قد تشهد تحسناً في حركة الاستيراد وتوفير المواد الأساسية، معربة عن أملها بأن يفضي التصويت المرتقب في مجلس الشيوخ إلى استكمال إلغاء المنظومة التنفيذية وفتح آفاق تعاون جديدة بين البلدين.

وأقر مجلس النواب الأمريكي أمس (الأربعاء) النسخة النهائية من مشروع قانون التفويض الدفاعي الوطني للعام المالي 2026، متضمناً مادة تنص على الإلغاء الكامل وغير المشروط لقانون «قيصر لحماية المدنيين السوريين» الصادر عام 2019.

وجاء التصويت بأغلبية واسعة بلغت 312 صوتاً مقابل 112 في خطوة وصفت بأنها الأكثر حساسية في مسار المشروع، وتمهد لمرحلة جديدة من التعافي الاقتصادي في سورية بعد سنوات من القيود والعزلة.

ومن المقرر أن ينتقل المشروع إلى مجلس الشيوخ للتصويت عليه في الأسبوع القادم، وسيحال لاحقاً عند الموافقة عليه إلى الرئيس دونالد ترمب للتوقيع، حيث يدخل الإلغاء حيز التنفيذ فور المصادقة الرسمية.