تحركت باريس في الأيام القليلة الماضية نحو بيروت مرة جديدة، لكن من زاوية مختلفة تماماً عن كل مراحل حضورها السابقة. ففي لحظة تتزاحم فيها المخاوف اللبنانية والدولية، وجدت فرنسا أن المشهد يتغيّر بسرعة أكبر مما كان متوقعاً: مفاوضات مع إسرائيل تتحوّل من اتصالات عسكرية تقنية إلى مسار سياسي أوسع، ودور الدولة اللبنانية يتقدم عبر لجنة «الميكانيزم»، فيما الحدود مع سورية تتحوّل ملفاً عاجلاً تتقاطع حوله الفاتيكان وواشنطن والرياض.

وسط هذا كله، تتلمس فرنسا انزلاقاً محتملاً قد يعيد الجنوب إلى المجهول، وانقسامات داخلية تهدّد بإسقاط الانتخابات النيابية، وبروز مرحلة لبنانية لا تريد باريس أن تجد نفسها خارجها. من هنا تعود الحركة الفرنسية بأدوات جديدة وأسئلة أكثر مباشرة من السابق.

في القراءة الفرنسية، لبنان يقف عند مفترق طريق حقيقي. فوقف إطلاق النار الذي تم تثبيته نهاية نوفمبر ٢٠٢٤ لا يزال هشّاً تحت وطأة الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية اليومية، والتصلب القائم على جانبي الحدود. وشكّل تعيين السفير سيمون كرم لقيادة الوفد اللبناني داخل الميكانيزم بالنسبة إلى باريس إشارة أولى إلى انتقال الدولة من موقع رد الفعل إلى موقع المبادرة، وهو ما كانت فرنسا تسعى إليه منذ أشهر.

وترى باريس في هذه الخطوة منعطفاً سياسياً يسمح بإعادة بناء شرعية تفاوضية للبنان، خصوصاً في المرحلة القادمة التي ستشهد توسعاً في نطاق البحث حول النقاط الحدودية المحتلة ومسارات الانسحاب.

هاجس اليونيفيل وتمدّد الفراغ

ومن بين العوامل الأكثر إلحاحاً بالنسبة إلى باريس، مستقبل وجود قوات اليونيفيل. فقرار التمديد الأخير للقوة الدولية كان بمثابة مهلة إضافية لن تتكرر، تمهيداً لمرحلة جديدة يجري فيها تخفيض عديد اليونيفيل تدريجياً حتى نهاية عام 2026. يشكّل هذا التحوّل أحد الأسباب المباشرة لزيارة المبعوث الفرنسي جان إيف لودريان، إذ تريد فرنسا ضمان عدم تحوّل الانسحاب التدريجي إلى فراغ أمني أو سياسي في الجنوب، كما حصل في مراحل سابقة. لذلك تأتي رؤية باريس مرتبطة بثلاثة عناصر: تعزيز قدرات الجيش اللبناني، تحويل جزء من التمويل الدولي المخصص لليونيفيل نحو المؤسسة العسكرية، وتثبيت حضور الدولة في جنوب الليطاني كشرط أساسي لإقفال الباب أمام أي توسع إسرائيلي داخل الأراضي اللبنانية.

بالتوازي مع الجنوب، يبرز ملف الحدود الشرقية بين لبنان وسورية كأحد المحاور التي تحاول فرنسا إعطاءها زخماً خاصاً. فالمطلوب من وجهة النظر الفرنسية ليس فقط حماية صيغة لبنان 1920 كما يراها الفاتيكان، بل أيضاً منع قيام واقع ميداني جديد يسمح لإسرائيل باستغلال الفوضى السورية لصالح نقاط احتلال جديدة. لذلك تشدّد باريس على إطلاق مرحلة ترسيم منظمة للحدود مع سورية، بالتوازي مع بناء تفاهمات أمنية تمنع تحويل الحدود إلى منطقة عازلة منفصلة عن الجغرافيا اللبنانية. وفي هذا السياق، تضع فرنسا ملف السجناء السوريين في لبنان ضمن إطار إعادة تنظيم العلاقة بين البلدين، لا بوصفه ملفا أمنيا فقط بل بوصفه جزءا من ترتيبات ما بعد المرحلة الإقليمية الجديدة.

على المستوى السياسي الداخلي، وصلت إلى باريس خلاصة واضحة: الانقسامات اللبنانية تتعمق، والطبقة السياسية تتصرف ببطء شديد مقارنة بحجم التغيّرات. هذا البطء من وجهة النظر الفرنسية، يعرّض لبنان لخطرين متلازمين: تعطيل الانتخابات النيابية القادمة، وفقدان الثقة الدولية التي تشترط إصلاحات واضحة مقابل أي دعم مالي.

بالنسبة إلى باريس، تأجيل الانتخابات ليس تفصيلاً، بل انزلاق نحو فراغ مؤسساتي لا يمكن السيطرة عليه في ظل غياب توافق داخلي حول شكل المرحلة الجديدة. لذلك حرص لودريان في جميع لقاءاته مع المسؤولين اللبنانيين في الأيام القليلة الماضية على التأكيد أن الحفاظ على موعد الانتخابات يشكّل جزءاً من الضمانات التي تطلبها الدول المانحة قبل الانتقال إلى مرحلة الدعم الاقتصادي.

توازن مع واشنطن والرياض

في الخلفية، تدرك فرنسا أن تأثيرها في لبنان لم يعد كما كان قبل عقد أو عقدين. فالدور الأمريكي بات أكثر حسماً في إدارة المفاوضات مع إسرائيل، فيما المملكة تستعيد موقعها المركزي في رسم حدود التسوية القادمة. لكن باريس مقتنعة أن حضورها لا يزال ضرورياً، ليس من باب المنافسة بل من باب استكمال الضغط الدولي للوصول إلى نتيجة قابلة للحياة. فالتفاهم مع واشنطن قائم، والتنسيق مع الرياض مستمر، لكن باريس تحاول الاستفادة من قدرتها التاريخية على مخاطبة الأطراف اللبنانية المختلفة، وعلى إقناع الجانب الأمريكي بمرونة أكبر في مقاربة ملف السلاح ووتيرة الإصلاحات. وتعتقد فرنسا أن أي مقاربة واقعية يجب أن تراعي التعقيدات الداخلية، وأن تأخذ في الاعتبار السياق الاجتماعي في الجنوب، حيث يشعر السكان بأن المساعدات لا تواكب حجم الأضرار بعد سنوات من المواجهة.

ملامح مرحلة لبنانية جديدة

المشهد العام الذي تراه باريس يشير إلى محاولة لرسم مرحلة لبنانية انتقالية طويلة عنوانها الأساسي إعادة بناء مفهوم الدولة. فالدعم الدولي للجيش والأجهزة الأمنية، إعادة تنظيم دور اليونيفيل، تمكين الدولة من التفاوض عبر الميكانيزم، وتسريع ترسيم الحدود مع سورية، كلها خطوات تصب في اتجاه واحد: تثبيت حصرية القرار الأمني والعسكري بيد الدولة، ولو تدريجياً. هذا المسار لن يكون سهلاً، لكنه يشكّل بالنسبة إلى فرنسا الطريق الوحيد لانتقال لبنان من إدارة الأزمة إلى محاولة الخروج منها.

هذا ما تراهن عليه باريس !

ترى باريس أن اللحظة الحالية قد تكون الأخيرة قبل انفلات الجنوب أو انهيار المسار التفاوضي مع إسرائيل، وقبل أن تتحوّل الأزمة الداخلية إلى مأزق طويل بلا انتخابات ولا مؤسسات فاعلة.

ويبقى التحدي الأساسي: هل يستطيع لبنان بناء رافعة سياسية وأمنية تسمح له بالاستفادة من الضغط الدولي بدل أن يتحوّل إلى ساحة صراع على النفوذ؟

الإجابة ستتحدد في الأشهر القادمة وفق قدرة الدولة على الإمساك بملفات الجنوب والحدود والاستحقاق الانتخابي في آن واحد، وفي ضوء ما إذا كانت باريس ستنجح في تثبيت موقعها داخل هذه المرحلة الانتقالية التي لا تزال مفتوحة على احتمالات كثيرة.