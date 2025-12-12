كشفت دراسة ألمانية حديثة عن ارتباط مباشر بين مستوى الغلوكوز في الدم وكلٍّ من الشعور بالجوع أو الشبع والتقلبات المزاجية، مؤكدة أن الجوع لا يقتصر على كونه إحساساً جسدياً، بل يتحول إلى عامل نفسي قادر على دفع الحالة المزاجية نحو القلق، والغضب، والارتباك، في انسجام تام مع البنية النفسية لنظرية العاطفة التي تربط بين الإشارات الفسيولوجية والتجربة الشعورية الواعية.
وبحسب الدراسة التي أجراها باحثون من جامعتَي بون وتوبنغن ونشرتها دورية BioMedicine، جُمعت قياسات الغلوكوز على مدى أربعة أسابيع لدى 90 شخصاً سليمي البنية، مع متابعة دقيقة لحالتهم المزاجية على مدار اليوم. وأظهرت النتائج أن ارتفاع الغلوكوز يرتبط بالشعور بالشبع والاسترخاء، بينما يؤدي انخفاضه -وما ينتج عنه من إحساس بالجوع- إلى تراجع مزاجي واضح يشمل القلق، وانخفاض الثقة بالنفس، والارتباك، وزيادة التهيّج والغضب.
وبينت أن التغيرات المزاجية الناتجة عن الجوع ترتبط بما يسميه العلماء «الإدراك الداخلي الواعي»؛ أي قدرة الفرد على إدراك حالته الجسدية والشعورية في الوقت نفسه، وليس فقط استجابة لا واعية لانخفاض الغلوكوز كما جرى رصده في الدراسات المخبرية على الحيوانات. وتدعم هذه النتيجة النظريات النفسية التي ترى أن العاطفة تتكوّن من تكامل الإشارات الجسدية مع الوعي الإدراكي، ما يفسر العلاقة الوثيقة بين الاختلالات الأيضية -مثل السمنة ومقاومة الإنسولين- واضطرابات المزاج لدى الإنسان.
A recent German study revealed a direct link between blood glucose levels and both feelings of hunger or fullness and mood fluctuations, confirming that hunger is not just a physical sensation but transforms into a psychological factor capable of driving mood states towards anxiety, anger, and confusion, in complete harmony with the psychological framework of the emotion theory that connects physiological signals with conscious emotional experiences.
According to the study conducted by researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Tübingen and published in the journal BioMedicine, glucose measurements were collected over four weeks from 90 healthy individuals, with careful monitoring of their mood throughout the day. The results showed that elevated glucose levels are associated with feelings of fullness and relaxation, while low levels - and the resulting sensation of hunger - lead to a noticeable decline in mood, including anxiety, decreased self-confidence, confusion, and increased irritability and anger.
The study indicated that the mood changes resulting from hunger are linked to what scientists call "conscious internal perception"; that is, an individual's ability to perceive their physical and emotional state simultaneously, rather than just an unconscious response to low glucose levels as observed in laboratory studies on animals. This finding supports psychological theories that view emotion as a combination of bodily signals and cognitive awareness, explaining the close relationship between metabolic disorders - such as obesity and insulin resistance - and mood disorders in humans.