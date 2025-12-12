كشفت دراسة ألمانية حديثة عن ارتباط مباشر بين مستوى الغلوكوز في الدم وكلٍّ من الشعور بالجوع أو الشبع والتقلبات المزاجية، مؤكدة أن الجوع لا يقتصر على كونه إحساساً جسدياً، بل يتحول إلى عامل نفسي قادر على دفع الحالة المزاجية نحو القلق، والغضب، والارتباك، في انسجام تام مع البنية النفسية لنظرية العاطفة التي تربط بين الإشارات الفسيولوجية والتجربة الشعورية الواعية.
وبحسب الدراسة التي أجراها باحثون من جامعتَي بون وتوبنغن ونشرتها دورية BioMedicine، جُمعت قياسات الغلوكوز على مدى أربعة أسابيع لدى 90 شخصاً سليمي البنية، مع متابعة دقيقة لحالتهم المزاجية على مدار اليوم. وأظهرت النتائج أن ارتفاع الغلوكوز يرتبط بالشعور بالشبع والاسترخاء، بينما يؤدي انخفاضه -وما ينتج عنه من إحساس بالجوع- إلى تراجع مزاجي واضح يشمل القلق، وانخفاض الثقة بالنفس، والارتباك، وزيادة التهيّج والغضب.

وبينت أن التغيرات المزاجية الناتجة عن الجوع ترتبط بما يسميه العلماء «الإدراك الداخلي الواعي»؛ أي قدرة الفرد على إدراك حالته الجسدية والشعورية في الوقت نفسه، وليس فقط استجابة لا واعية لانخفاض الغلوكوز كما جرى رصده في الدراسات المخبرية على الحيوانات. وتدعم هذه النتيجة النظريات النفسية التي ترى أن العاطفة تتكوّن من تكامل الإشارات الجسدية مع الوعي الإدراكي، ما يفسر العلاقة الوثيقة بين الاختلالات الأيضية -مثل السمنة ومقاومة الإنسولين- واضطرابات المزاج لدى الإنسان.