A recent German study revealed a direct link between blood glucose levels and both feelings of hunger or fullness and mood fluctuations, confirming that hunger is not just a physical sensation but transforms into a psychological factor capable of driving mood states towards anxiety, anger, and confusion, in complete harmony with the psychological framework of the emotion theory that connects physiological signals with conscious emotional experiences.

According to the study conducted by researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Tübingen and published in the journal BioMedicine, glucose measurements were collected over four weeks from 90 healthy individuals, with careful monitoring of their mood throughout the day. The results showed that elevated glucose levels are associated with feelings of fullness and relaxation, while low levels - and the resulting sensation of hunger - lead to a noticeable decline in mood, including anxiety, decreased self-confidence, confusion, and increased irritability and anger.

The study indicated that the mood changes resulting from hunger are linked to what scientists call "conscious internal perception"; that is, an individual's ability to perceive their physical and emotional state simultaneously, rather than just an unconscious response to low glucose levels as observed in laboratory studies on animals. This finding supports psychological theories that view emotion as a combination of bodily signals and cognitive awareness, explaining the close relationship between metabolic disorders - such as obesity and insulin resistance - and mood disorders in humans.