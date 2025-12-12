A U.S. federal court in Manhattan sentenced South Korean businessman Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs and developer of the TerraUSD (TerraUSD) and Luna (Luna) cryptocurrencies, to 15 years in prison on Thursday evening for committing "epic fraud" that resulted in estimated losses of $40 billion in 2022.

Massive Fraud

Judge Paul Engelmayer, who issued the ruling, described the crime as "a fraud of gigantic proportions," noting that few frauds in the history of federal prosecutions have caused damage of this magnitude. The judge addressed Kwon, saying, "You repeatedly lied to ordinary investors who entrusted you with their life savings."

Who is the King of Cryptocurrencies, Do Kwon?

Kwon (34 years old), who founded his company in Singapore, previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and electronic fraud.

He had deceived investors regarding the TerraUSD currency, which was described as a "stablecoin" that maintained its value at one dollar even amidst market fluctuations, but in May 2021, when its value dropped, Kwon claimed that the "Terra protocol" algorithm automatically restored stability, while he had secretly arranged with a high-frequency trading firm to buy millions of dollars of the currency to artificially support its price.

Sentencing of Do Kwon

The prosecution sought a sentence of no less than 12 years, considering that the collapse of the Terra currency triggered a series of crises in the cryptocurrency market, while Kwon's lawyers requested a sentence of no more than 5 years so he could return to South Korea, where he faces additional charges. However, the judge rejected both requests, deeming the 12-year proposal "too lenient" and the 5-year proposal "completely unreasonable."

Do Kwon's Apology to Victims

Kwon wore a yellow prison jumpsuit during the hearing, where he apologized to the victims, saying, "Their stories are all painful, and they remind me of the enormous losses I caused. I want to tell the victims that I am very sorry."

Hundreds of victims submitted letters to the court describing their suffering, including Aydin Atilla, who lost between $400,000 and $500,000, stating, "My savings, my future, and the results of years of sacrifice have disappeared."

The Regret of the King of Cryptocurrencies

Kwon's lawyer, Sean Hecker, confirmed that his client spoke sincerely and expresses genuine remorse, and he will continue attempts at restitution. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated that Kwon designed complex schemes to inflate the value of his currencies and then fled from accountability.

As part of the plea agreement, Kwon agreed to pay a civil fine of $80 million and is banned from cryptocurrency transactions, as part of a $4.55 billion settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and more than $19 million of his assets will be seized.

Kwon's Charges in South Korea

Kwon also faces charges in South Korea, and as part of the agreement, the prosecution will not oppose his request to transfer part of his sentence abroad after serving half of it in the United States.

Kwon is one of several leaders in the cryptocurrency world who faced legal action following the collapse of digital token prices in 2022, which led to the bankruptcy of several major companies.