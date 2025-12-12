حكمت محكمة فيدرالية أمريكية في مانهاتن، مساء الخميس، على رجل الأعمال الكوري الجنوبي دو كوون، مؤسس شركة تيرافورم لابز ومطور عملتي تيرا يو إس دي (TerraUSD) ولونا (Luna)، بالسجن لمدة 15 عاماً، بتهمة ارتكاب «احتيال أسطوري» أدى إلى خسائر تقدر بـ40 مليار دولار في عام 2022.

احتيال هائل

القاضي بول إنجلماير، الذي أصدر الحكم، وصف الجريمة بأنها «احتيال على نطاق جيلي هائل»، مشيراً إلى أن قلة من الاحتيالات في تاريخ الملاحقات الفيدرالية تسببت في أضرار بهذا الحجم. وأضاف القاضي مخاطباً كوون: «لقد كذبت مراراً على مستثمرين عاديين ائتمنوك على مدخرات حياتهم».

من هو ملك العملات الرقمية دو كوون؟

كوون (34 عاماً)، الذي أسس شركته في سنغافورة، اعترف سابقاً بالذنب في تهمتي التآمر للاحتيال والاحتيال الإلكتروني.

وكان قد خدع المستثمرين بشأن عملة تيرا يو إس دي، التي وُصفت بأنها «عملة مستقرة» تحافظ على قيمتها عند دولار واحد حتى في تقلبات السوق، لكن في مايو 2021، عندما انخفضت القيمة، ادعى كوون أن خوارزمية «بروتوكول تيرا» أعادت الاستقرار تلقائياً، بينما كان في الواقع قد رتب سراً مع شركة تداول عالي التردد لشراء ملايين الدولارات من العملة لدعم سعرها اصطناعياً.

الحكم على دو كوون

وطالب الادعاء بحكم لا يقل عن 12 عاماً، معتبرين أن انهيار عملة تيرا أثار سلسلة أزمات في سوق العملات المشفرة، أما محامو كوون فقد طلبوا حكماً لا يتجاوز 5 أعوام ليتمكن من العودة إلى كوريا الجنوبية حيث يواجه تهماً إضافية، لكن القاضي رفض الطلبين، معتبراً اقتراح الـ12 عاماً «متساهلاً جداً» والـ5 أعوام «غير معقول على الإطلاق».

اعتذار دو كوون للضحايا

ارتدى كوون ملابس السجن الصفراء أثناء الجلسة، حيث قدم اعتذاراً للضحايا، قائلاً: «قصصهم جميعاً مؤلمة، وتذكرني بالخسائر الهائلة التي تسببت فيها، أريد أن أقول للضحايا إنني آسف جداً».

وقد قدم مئات الضحايا رسائل إلى المحكمة تصف معاناتهم، من بينهم أييلديز أتيلا الذي خسر ما بين 400 و500 ألف دولار، قائلاً: «اختفت مدخراتي ومستقبلي ونتائج سنوات من التضحية».

ندم ملك العملات الرقمية

محامي كوون، شون هيكر، أكد أن موكله تحدث بصدق ويعبر عن ندم حقيقي، وسيستمر في محاولات التعويض، أما المدعي العام جاي كلايتون فقال إن كوون صمم مخططات معقدة لتضخيم قيمة عملاته ثم هرب من المساءلة.

وفي إطار اتفاق الإقرار بالذنب، وافق كوون على دفع غرامة مدنية قدرها 80 مليون دولار وحظر من معاملات العملات المشفرة، ضمن تسوية بقيمة 4.55 مليار دولار مع هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات الأمريكية، كما سيتم مصادرة أكثر من 19 مليون دولار من أصوله.

اتهامات كوون في كوريا الجنوبية

ويواجه كوون تهماً في كوريا الجنوبية أيضاً، وكجزء من الاتفاق، لن يعارض الادعاء طلبه نقل جزء من عقوبته إلى الخارج بعد قضاء نصف المدة في الولايات المتحدة.

يُعد كوون أحد عدة قادة في عالم العملات المشفرة واجهوا ملاحقات قضائية بعد انهيار أسعار الرموز الرقمية في 2022، الذي أدى إلى إفلاس عدة شركات كبرى.