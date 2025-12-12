حكمت محكمة فيدرالية أمريكية في مانهاتن، مساء الخميس، على رجل الأعمال الكوري الجنوبي دو كوون، مؤسس شركة تيرافورم لابز ومطور عملتي تيرا يو إس دي (TerraUSD) ولونا (Luna)، بالسجن لمدة 15 عاماً، بتهمة ارتكاب «احتيال أسطوري» أدى إلى خسائر تقدر بـ40 مليار دولار في عام 2022.
احتيال هائل
القاضي بول إنجلماير، الذي أصدر الحكم، وصف الجريمة بأنها «احتيال على نطاق جيلي هائل»، مشيراً إلى أن قلة من الاحتيالات في تاريخ الملاحقات الفيدرالية تسببت في أضرار بهذا الحجم. وأضاف القاضي مخاطباً كوون: «لقد كذبت مراراً على مستثمرين عاديين ائتمنوك على مدخرات حياتهم».
من هو ملك العملات الرقمية دو كوون؟
كوون (34 عاماً)، الذي أسس شركته في سنغافورة، اعترف سابقاً بالذنب في تهمتي التآمر للاحتيال والاحتيال الإلكتروني.
وكان قد خدع المستثمرين بشأن عملة تيرا يو إس دي، التي وُصفت بأنها «عملة مستقرة» تحافظ على قيمتها عند دولار واحد حتى في تقلبات السوق، لكن في مايو 2021، عندما انخفضت القيمة، ادعى كوون أن خوارزمية «بروتوكول تيرا» أعادت الاستقرار تلقائياً، بينما كان في الواقع قد رتب سراً مع شركة تداول عالي التردد لشراء ملايين الدولارات من العملة لدعم سعرها اصطناعياً.
الحكم على دو كوون
وطالب الادعاء بحكم لا يقل عن 12 عاماً، معتبرين أن انهيار عملة تيرا أثار سلسلة أزمات في سوق العملات المشفرة، أما محامو كوون فقد طلبوا حكماً لا يتجاوز 5 أعوام ليتمكن من العودة إلى كوريا الجنوبية حيث يواجه تهماً إضافية، لكن القاضي رفض الطلبين، معتبراً اقتراح الـ12 عاماً «متساهلاً جداً» والـ5 أعوام «غير معقول على الإطلاق».
اعتذار دو كوون للضحايا
ارتدى كوون ملابس السجن الصفراء أثناء الجلسة، حيث قدم اعتذاراً للضحايا، قائلاً: «قصصهم جميعاً مؤلمة، وتذكرني بالخسائر الهائلة التي تسببت فيها، أريد أن أقول للضحايا إنني آسف جداً».
وقد قدم مئات الضحايا رسائل إلى المحكمة تصف معاناتهم، من بينهم أييلديز أتيلا الذي خسر ما بين 400 و500 ألف دولار، قائلاً: «اختفت مدخراتي ومستقبلي ونتائج سنوات من التضحية».
ندم ملك العملات الرقمية
محامي كوون، شون هيكر، أكد أن موكله تحدث بصدق ويعبر عن ندم حقيقي، وسيستمر في محاولات التعويض، أما المدعي العام جاي كلايتون فقال إن كوون صمم مخططات معقدة لتضخيم قيمة عملاته ثم هرب من المساءلة.
وفي إطار اتفاق الإقرار بالذنب، وافق كوون على دفع غرامة مدنية قدرها 80 مليون دولار وحظر من معاملات العملات المشفرة، ضمن تسوية بقيمة 4.55 مليار دولار مع هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات الأمريكية، كما سيتم مصادرة أكثر من 19 مليون دولار من أصوله.
اتهامات كوون في كوريا الجنوبية
ويواجه كوون تهماً في كوريا الجنوبية أيضاً، وكجزء من الاتفاق، لن يعارض الادعاء طلبه نقل جزء من عقوبته إلى الخارج بعد قضاء نصف المدة في الولايات المتحدة.
يُعد كوون أحد عدة قادة في عالم العملات المشفرة واجهوا ملاحقات قضائية بعد انهيار أسعار الرموز الرقمية في 2022، الذي أدى إلى إفلاس عدة شركات كبرى.
A U.S. federal court in Manhattan sentenced South Korean businessman Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs and developer of the TerraUSD (TerraUSD) and Luna (Luna) cryptocurrencies, to 15 years in prison on Thursday evening for committing "epic fraud" that resulted in estimated losses of $40 billion in 2022.
Massive Fraud
Judge Paul Engelmayer, who issued the ruling, described the crime as "a fraud of gigantic proportions," noting that few frauds in the history of federal prosecutions have caused damage of this magnitude. The judge addressed Kwon, saying, "You repeatedly lied to ordinary investors who entrusted you with their life savings."
Who is the King of Cryptocurrencies, Do Kwon?
Kwon (34 years old), who founded his company in Singapore, previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and electronic fraud.
He had deceived investors regarding the TerraUSD currency, which was described as a "stablecoin" that maintained its value at one dollar even amidst market fluctuations, but in May 2021, when its value dropped, Kwon claimed that the "Terra protocol" algorithm automatically restored stability, while he had secretly arranged with a high-frequency trading firm to buy millions of dollars of the currency to artificially support its price.
Sentencing of Do Kwon
The prosecution sought a sentence of no less than 12 years, considering that the collapse of the Terra currency triggered a series of crises in the cryptocurrency market, while Kwon's lawyers requested a sentence of no more than 5 years so he could return to South Korea, where he faces additional charges. However, the judge rejected both requests, deeming the 12-year proposal "too lenient" and the 5-year proposal "completely unreasonable."
Do Kwon's Apology to Victims
Kwon wore a yellow prison jumpsuit during the hearing, where he apologized to the victims, saying, "Their stories are all painful, and they remind me of the enormous losses I caused. I want to tell the victims that I am very sorry."
Hundreds of victims submitted letters to the court describing their suffering, including Aydin Atilla, who lost between $400,000 and $500,000, stating, "My savings, my future, and the results of years of sacrifice have disappeared."
The Regret of the King of Cryptocurrencies
Kwon's lawyer, Sean Hecker, confirmed that his client spoke sincerely and expresses genuine remorse, and he will continue attempts at restitution. Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated that Kwon designed complex schemes to inflate the value of his currencies and then fled from accountability.
As part of the plea agreement, Kwon agreed to pay a civil fine of $80 million and is banned from cryptocurrency transactions, as part of a $4.55 billion settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and more than $19 million of his assets will be seized.
Kwon's Charges in South Korea
Kwon also faces charges in South Korea, and as part of the agreement, the prosecution will not oppose his request to transfer part of his sentence abroad after serving half of it in the United States.
Kwon is one of several leaders in the cryptocurrency world who faced legal action following the collapse of digital token prices in 2022, which led to the bankruptcy of several major companies.