أعلنت النيابة العامة في بيرو، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن براءة اللاعب الإسباني السابق أندريس إنييستا،من أي تورط في ما يُعرف بـ«فضيحة الاحتيال» المتعلقة بشركته Never Say Never في أمريكا الجنوبية. وأكدت النيابة في قرارها الرسمي أنه «لا يوجد أدلة أو مؤشرات» تدين اللاعب السابق لبرشلونة ومنتخب إسبانيا، وأن «لا داعي لفتح تحقيق رسمي أو استمرار أي إجراءات ضده».
وقالت النيابة في تقريرها إن إنييستا لم يكن على علم بالعمليات المشكوك فيها، ولم يكن له دور مباشر فيها، وأن اسمه استُخدم فقط للترويج دون أن يكون مسؤولاً عن إدارة الفرع المحلي، معلنة أنه لم يزر بيرو أبداً، وأن الشكوك لا تتجاوز «عتبة الاشتباه الواضح» المطلوبة قانوناً للتحقيق.
وفي نوفمبر الماضي، فتحت النيابة العامة في ليما تحقيقاً أولياً بناءً على شكوى من مجموعة من رجال الأعمال البيروفيين، الذين اتهموا شركة NSN Sudamérica الفرع الجنوب أمريكي لشركة Never Say Never التي يشارك فيها إنييستا باحتيال يصل إلى أكثر من 600 ألف دولار.
وادعى الشاكون أنهم استثمروا في الشركة لتنظيم فعاليات رياضية وموسيقية في بيرو، مثل مهرجان K-Pop، ومباريات ودية بين أندية، ومباراة بين أساطير منتخبي بيرو وإسبانيا، مستندين إلى شهرة إنييستا كضمانة، إلا أن معظم هذه الفعاليات لم تُنظم، ولم يُعاد رأس المال.
وأصدرت شركة الرئيسية وإنييستا بياناً رسمياً في نوفمبر نفى الاتهامات جملة وتفصيلاً، مؤكدين أن إنييستا لم يكن مسؤولاً عن الإدارة اليومية للفرع البيروفي، وأن الشركة المحلية أعلنت إفلاسها في يونيو 2024 بسبب خسائر مالية.
ورحب محامو إنييستا بالقرار، ووصفوه بأنه «إنهاء سريع لمحاولة تشويه سمعة اللاعب» ولم يصدر تعليق فوري من إنييستا نفسه، الذي يركز حالياً على مشاريعه الرياضية والتجارية بعد اعتزاله اللعب في 2024.
