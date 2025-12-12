The Public Prosecutor's Office in Peru announced today (Friday) the exoneration of former Spanish player Andrés Iniesta from any involvement in what is known as the "fraud scandal" related to his company Never Say Never in South America. The prosecutor's office confirmed in its official decision that "there is no evidence or indicators" implicating the former Barcelona and Spain national team player, and that "there is no need to open a formal investigation or continue any proceedings against him."

The report stated that Iniesta was not aware of the questionable operations, had no direct role in them, and that his name was only used for promotion without him being responsible for managing the local branch, announcing that he has never visited Peru, and that the suspicions do not exceed the "threshold of clear suspicion" required by law to initiate an investigation.



Last November, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Lima opened a preliminary investigation based on a complaint from a group of Peruvian businessmen who accused NSN Sudamérica, the South American branch of Never Say Never in which Iniesta is involved, of fraud amounting to over $600,000.



The complainants claimed they invested in the company to organize sports and music events in Peru, such as the K-Pop festival, friendly matches between clubs, and a match between the legends of the Peru and Spain national teams, relying on Iniesta's fame as a guarantee. However, most of these events were not organized, and the capital was not returned.

The main company and Iniesta issued an official statement in November denying the accusations in their entirety, confirming that Iniesta was not responsible for the daily management of the Peruvian branch, and that the local company declared bankruptcy in June 2024 due to financial losses.

Iniesta's lawyers welcomed the decision, describing it as "a swift end to an attempt to tarnish the player's reputation," and there was no immediate comment from Iniesta himself, who is currently focusing on his sports and business projects after retiring from playing in 2024.