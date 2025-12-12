في لحظة سقوط عابرة أو حادث سير مفاجئ، قد يتعرض الإنسان إلى كسر في الحوض (الجزء الذي يحمل ثقل الجسد ويمنحه القدرة على الحركة) لحظة السقوط هذه ربما تهدد الإنسان إما بالوفاة أو العجز، فضلاً عن مشوار علاجي قد يطول بحسب الإصابة.

وللتعرض لكسور الحوض قصص تروى باختلاف أنواعها وباختلاف أعمار وجنس المصابين؛ فهذه طفلة دخلت غرفة العمليات وبقيت فيها ثلاث ساعات خضعت لمشارط فريق طبي متخصص في كسور الحوض بنجران ونجح الفريق في علاج حوضها المكسور بعد سقوطها من سلم المدرسة، وبالحالة نفسها دخل العم سالم (63 عاماً) إلى غرفة العمليات بعد سقوطه أثناء الوضوء، فيما تعرض الشاب ناصر إلى حادث دهس نتيجة سائق متهور تسبب في كسر حوضه ودخوله إلى المستشفى، وهذه امرأة في الـ40 من عمرها تعرضت أثناء شطف أرضية المنزل بالماء والصابون إلى انزلاق تسبب في تنويمها على السرير الأبيض بعد أن كُسر حوضها.

علاج تحفُّظي بالجبيرة

هذه الحالات وغيرها دفعت وزارة الصحة ومنظمة الصحة العالمية، للتحذير من خطورة التعرض لكسر في الحوض وتحديداً كبار السن الذين يعانون من هشاشة العظام، أو الذين لا يقوون على الوقوف دون عون من أحد. وأوضحت وزارة الصحة أن كسر الحوض إصابة خطيرة تتطلب رعاية طبية فورية، ويمكن أن تكون له مضاعفات خطيرة مثل النزيف. أما في حالات أخرى غير حادة، فقد تُعالج كسور الحوض تحفظياً بالراحة والعناية بالجبيرة.

وأشارت «الصحة» إلى أن كسور العظام حالة طبية تحدث بسبب إحداث قوة شديدة مثل التعرض للسقوط، وحوادث السيارات، أو بسبب إجهاد العظام، كما هو الحال في الكسور التي تصيب الرياضيين. وقد يحدث الكسر نتيجة بعض الحالات المرضية التي تُضعِف العظام مثل؛ هشاشة العظام، أو بعض أنواع السرطان، وهو ما يعرف بالكسر المرضي.

مساحات خالية من الأثاث

شددت «الصحة» على جعل بيئة المنزل أكثر أماناً لتجنب خطر السقوط، وذلك بإيجاد مساحات فارغة خالية من قطع الأثاث في المنزل، التي قد تؤدي إلى التعثر، مع إضاءة جيدة في جميع أنحاء المنزل، والحرص على إيجاد أماكن آمنة للعب الأطفال، ومراقبتهم عند الصعود والنزول من الدرج، وفي الأماكن المحتمل بها السقوط.

فيما أوضحت منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن كسر الحوض شائع لدى كبار السن بسبب هشاشة العظام، ويصيب أكثر من 200 مليون شخص عالمياً، وقالت بعض الدراسات إنها تشكل نحو 3% من كسور البالغين، وإن 15% من الكسور غير المستقرة تحدث لدى المرضى المصابين بضغط الدم، وإن احتمالية وفاة هؤلاء تصل إلى 50% بسبب التعرض لإصابات خطرة في الجسم.

وأشارت إلى أن نسبة الإصابة تراوح بين 20 و25 حالة لكل 100 ألف شخص سنوياً، وترتفع لدى كبار السن إلى أكثر من 60 حالة لكل 100 ألف شخص، وتختلف خطورة الحالة ومدّة الشفاء بشكل كبير حسب نوع الكسر وشدّته.

الأربعينيات أكثرهن إصابة

ذهبت بعض الدراسات إلى أن الفئة العمرية بين 15 و28 عاماً يتعرضون غالباً لحوادث عالية الطاقة مثل حوادث السيارات أو السقوط من أماكن مرتفعة، وأن الرجال الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 35 عاماً أكثر عرضة للإصابة، بينما النساء فوق سن 35 عاماً أكثر عرضة للإصابة، وخصوصاً بعد انقطاع الطمث.

ولأن الوقاية والتوعية هي السلاح الأقوى لتقليل المخاطر، طرقنا أبواب المختصين في أمراض العظام بحثاً عن الأسباب والعلاج والوقاية من كسور الحوض.

مرونة والتحام العظام

استشاري جراحة العظام والمناظير بمستشفى بريدة المركزي الدكتور محمد نبوي، عرّف الحوض بقوله: حلقة عظمية متكاملة من ثلاثة أجزاء رئيسية؛ هي عظم الورك (الأيمن والأيسر)، والعجز، والعصعص، وفي الأطفال والمراهقين تكون هذه العظام منفصلة نسبياً وتتخللها غضاريف نمو، أما في الكبار فهي تلتحم وتصبح كتلة عظمية قوية متماسكة، لذلك قد تختلف أنواع الكسور بين الصغار والكبار حسب درجة التحام العظام ومرونتها. وهناك نوعان لكسور الحوض؛ مستقرة وغير مستقرة، المستقرة لا تؤثر على شكل الحلقة الحوضية وتبقى العظام في مكانها دون حركة وتلتئم مع الراحة والعلاج التحفُّظي، أما غير المستقرة فيحدث فيها انفصال أو دوران أو حركة في أجزاء الحوض، ما يهدد الأوعية الدموية والأعصاب والأعضاء الداخلية، وهذه خطرة وقد تؤدي إلى نزيف داخلي وصدمة، ونسبة الوفيات فيها أعلى خصوصاً لدى كبار السن أو مرضى الضغط والسكري.

الراحة المفرطة تزيد الالتهاب

غالباً تظهر أعراض كسر الحوض لدى كبار السن بألم شديد بمنطقة الحوض، وعدم القدرة على المشي أو الوقوف، وألم عند التقلب في السرير، وتورم أو كدمات حول الحوض، وأحياناً انخفاض في الضغط أو ظهور علامات نزيف داخلي في الكسور غير المستقرة.

ويضيف استشاري العظام الدكتور نبوي: غالباً تلتئم الكسور المستقرة دون أي إعاقة دائمة، بشرط أن تجد التشخيص الصحيح، والعلاج المناسب، لكن قد تستمر بعض الآلام البسيطة لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من هشاشة العظام أو ضعف العضلات لدى كبار السن، فالإعاقة الدائمة تحدث عادة في حالات الكسور غير المستقرة، وبالذات إذا لم تُعالج جراحياً بالشكل الصحيح، فالإعاقة مرتبطة عادة بضعف العضلات واختلاف ميكانيكية الحوض.

ويقول استشاري جراحة العظام الدكتور نبوي: إن الجلوس بحد ذاته ليس مضراً في معظم الكسور المستقرة، بل قد يكون جزءاً من برنامج التأهيل، لكن يجب تجنب الجلوس لفترة طويلة، ويجب الانتقال بين الجلوس والاستلقاء والمشي عند السماح بذلك، فمعظم كسور الحوض -خصوصاً المستقرة- تُعالج دون جراحة، والتدخل الجراحي فقط لغير المستقرة.

ولتجنب الضعف والتيبس والمضاعفات الناتجة عن الراحة في السرير لا بد من بدء العلاج الطبيعي المبكر بقدر ما يسمح به الكسر، واستخدام وسيلة للمشي مثل الـ«Walker»، عند السماح بالتحميل الجزئي، فالراحة الطويلة تزيد الالتهاب والضعف.

سقوط الشباب العنيف

استشاري جراحة العظام والكسور والعمود الفقري بمستشفى الملك فهد العام الدكتور خالد مدني، عرّف الحوض بأنه حلقة عظمية قوية تتكون من عظمتَي الحرقف؛ وهي الجزء العلوي العريض، وعظمتَي الإسك وهي الجزء السفلي الخلفي، وعظمتَي العانة وهي الجزء الأمامي، والعجز وهي الفقرة العجزية الكبرى، والعصعص وهو نهاية العمود الفقري، وهذه العظام تكوّن حلقة الحوض، وتحيط بالأعضاء الحيوية والأوعية الكبيرة.

ويصنف استشاري جراحة الكسور والعمود الفقري الدكتور مدني، كسور الحوض إلى ثلاث مجموعات رئيسية هي: كسور مستقرة (حلقة الحوض تبقى سليمة وغالباً لا تتحرك العظام) مثل كسر فرع العانة الأمامي أو الخلفي، وكسر في العصعص، وكسور غير مستقرة (يحدث انقطاع في حلقة الحوض من جهتين وأكثر وتتحرك العظام) مثل القص الرأسي، كسر بضغط أمامي وخلفي، ضغط جانبي، وكسور الحوض المصاحبة لخلع مفصل الحوض، وكسر التجويف الحقي الذي يستقر فيه رأس الفخذ، مبيناً أن كسور الحوض تشكل نحو 3% من جميع الكسور، تزداد عند كبار السن بسبب هشاشة العظام، وفي حوادث السيارات والسقوط العنيف لدى الشباب.

«المستقرّة» تلتئم دون جراحة

استشاري جراحة العظام والعمود الفقري الدكتور مدني، حذّر من كسور الحوض التي قد يصاحبها نزيف لأنها تعتبر من أخطر الكسور، خصوصاً النزيف الشديد، لأن الحوض يحتوي على أوعية دموية كبيرة، وتمزُّق الأنسجة داخل الحوض يسبب نزيفاً شريانياً أو وريدياً كبيراً، لذلك تعتبر كسور الحوض غير المستقرة حالات خطيرة وقد تؤدي لصدمة نقص التروية الدم، موضحاً أن مدة شفاء كسر الحوض تختلف، فالكسور المستقرة تحتاج من ستة أسابيع إلى 12 أسبوعاً، فيما تحتاج الكسور غير المستقرة من ثلاثة إلى ستة أشهر أو أكثر، وتعتمد على عمر المصاب، فكلما صغر سنه كان الالتئام أسرع.

وأوضح الدكتور مدني، أن الكسور المستقرة تلتئم دون جراحة، وأن العلاج يتمثل في الراحة لفترة، مع علاج طبيعي مبكر، وأدوية سيولة، ومسكّنات، نافياً أن تتسبب كسور الحوض في إعاقة الإنسان، وقال: ليس دائماً، الإعاقة تحدث إذا كان الكسر غير مستقر ولم يُعالج جيداً.

خطر الخثار الوريدي

أخصائي أول طب العظام والمفاصل والطب الرياضي الدكتور محمد يوسف أبو الريش، يرى أن كسور الحوض من أخطر إصابات الجهاز الحركي، وسبب رئيسي لفقدان الحركة والاستقلالية لدى كبار السن، ومع ازدياد معدلات هشاشة العظام عالمياً، أصبحت هذه الكسور تمثل عبئاً صحياً واقتصادياً يتطلب تدخلات وقائية على مستوى الفرد والمجتمع، فكسور الحوض الناتجة عن الهشاشة تشهد زيادة سنوية واضحة، وقد ارتفع معدل حدوثها في أوروبا بنسبة 25–30% خلال 20 سنة، وفي الولايات المتحدة يتم تسجيل أكثر من 60 ألف إصابة سنوياً، وتصل نسبة الوفيات بعد كسر الحوض من 8 إلى 20% خلال السنة الأولى.

وغالبية هذه الكسور تشمل العانة الأمامية والعجز الخلفي، وغالباً ما تكون مستقرة شعاعياً لكن الألم يمنع الحركة، ما يرفع خطر الخثار الوريدي، والتهابات الرئة، والضمور العضلي، وقرح الفراش. وتشكل كسور الحوض والهشاشة عبئاً اقتصادياً عالمياً كبيراً، ففي أوروبا تتجاوز التكلفة السنوية 37 مليار يورو، من المتوقع أن ترتفع إلى 70 مليار يورو بحلول 2030، وفي الولايات المتحدة التكلفة السنوية لكسور الهشاشة تتخطى 22 مليار دولار، وهذه التكاليف تشمل العلاج، والجراحات، وإعادة التأهيل، وفقدان الإنتاجية، والرعاية طويلة الأمد للمرضى الذين يفقدون القدرة الوظيفية بعد الإصابة.

«الصحة» وفحص «DXA»

أخصائي أول طب العظام الدكتور أبو الريش قال: تحرص وزارة الصحة على إطلاق مبادرات موسمية ودائمة توضح عوامل الخطورة وأهمية الفحص المبكر وطرق الوقاية للوقاية من هشاشة العظام، ووفرت الوزارة إمكانية إجراء فحص «DXA» في المستشفيات الحكومية، ودعمت مستشفيات القطاع الخاص مع توصيات بإجراء الفحص للنساء بعد سن 50، وللرجال بعد سن 60، أو لمن لديهم عوامل خطورة.

منع تيبُّس المفاصل

أخصائي أول العلاج الطبيعي الدكتورة فاطمة الزهراء مسعد محمد أوضحت أن المقصود بالعلاج الطبيعي هو تخصص طبي يهدف إلى تحسين الحركة والوظائف الجسدية بعد الإصابات أو الأمراض، باستخدام وسائل غير جراحية مثل التمارين العلاجية، والأجهزة المساعدة، والتقنيات اليدوية.

وتضيف أخصائي أول العلاج الطبيعي الدكتورة الزهراء قائلة: يركز العلاج الطبيعي على استعادة القوة، والمرونة، والتوازن، وتقليل الألم، ما يساعد المريض على العودة إلى حياته الطبيعية، ويساعد في منع تيبُّس المفاصل، وتحسين نطاق الحركة، وتقوية العضلات الضعيفة نتيجة فترة التثبيت، وتحفيز الدورة الدموية لتسريع التئام العظام، وإعادة تدريب المريض على المشي والحركة الطبيعية حتى لا تتأثر حركة الانسان، فاستعادة الحركة تتم تدريجياً عبر مراحل منها «الحماية» بتمارين بسيطة لتحريك المفاصل غير المصابة، وتمارين تنفسية لتجنب المضاعفات، ويأتي «التحميل الجزئي» بتدريبات لتحسين التوازن وتقوية العضلات باستخدام مقاومة خفيفة، فيما تأتي مرحلة «التحميل الكامل» بإعادة التدرب على المشي الطبيعي، وتمارين متقدمة للقوة والمرونة، وأخيراً المرحلة النهائية تتمثل في العودة للأنشطة اليومية والرياضية بشكل تدريجي.

وبعد مرحلة العلاج يستطيع المرء أن يحمل بعض الأوزان كما كان في السابق، لكن ذلك يعتمد على نوع الكسر (بسيط أم معقد) وطريقة تثبيته وعلاجه، موضحة أن الكسور المعقدة أو المصحوبة بخلع تحتاج وقتاً أطول، بحسب الجنس والعمر، وأن النساء بعد سن اليأس أكثر عرضة لهشاشة العظام، ما قد يطيل فترة التعافي، وأن العلاج الطبيعي يُخفف الألم، ويُساعد في تقليل الالتهاب والتصلب، ويُساعد على استعادة قوة العضلات.