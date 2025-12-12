In a fleeting moment of a fall or a sudden traffic accident, a person may suffer a fracture in the pelvis (the part that supports the weight of the body and enables movement). This moment of falling may threaten the person with either death or disability, in addition to a potentially lengthy treatment journey depending on the injury.

There are various stories of pelvic fractures that differ in type and in the ages and genders of the injured; for instance, this girl entered the operating room and remained there for three hours under the scalpel of a specialized medical team in pelvic fractures in Najran, and the team succeeded in treating her broken pelvis after she fell from a school ladder. Similarly, Uncle Salem (63 years old) entered the operating room after falling while performing ablution, while young Nasser suffered a crushing accident due to a reckless driver that resulted in a pelvic fracture and his admission to the hospital. This woman in her 40s slipped while mopping the floor with water and soap, leading to her hospitalization after breaking her pelvis.

Conservative treatment with a splint

These cases and others prompted the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to warn about the dangers of pelvic fractures, specifically for the elderly who suffer from osteoporosis or those who cannot stand without assistance. The Ministry of Health clarified that a pelvic fracture is a serious injury that requires immediate medical attention and can have severe complications such as bleeding. In other non-acute cases, pelvic fractures may be treated conservatively with rest and care with a splint.

The Ministry of Health indicated that bone fractures are a medical condition that occurs due to the application of strong forces such as falls, car accidents, or due to bone stress, as is the case with fractures affecting athletes. A fracture may also occur due to certain medical conditions that weaken the bones, such as osteoporosis or certain types of cancer, which is known as a pathological fracture.

Furniture-free spaces

The Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of making the home environment safer to avoid the risk of falls by creating empty spaces free of furniture that may lead to tripping, ensuring good lighting throughout the home, and being careful to find safe places for children to play, while monitoring them when going up and down stairs and in areas where falls may occur.

The World Health Organization explained that pelvic fractures are common among the elderly due to osteoporosis, affecting more than 200 million people globally. Some studies indicate that they account for about 3% of adult fractures, and that 15% of unstable fractures occur in patients with hypertension, with a mortality rate of up to 50% due to exposure to serious bodily injuries.

It was noted that the incidence rate ranges between 20 and 25 cases per 100,000 people annually, increasing among the elderly to more than 60 cases per 100,000 people, and the severity of the condition and the duration of recovery vary significantly depending on the type and severity of the fracture.

Those in their forties are the most affected

Some studies have indicated that the age group between 15 and 28 years often experiences high-energy accidents such as car accidents or falls from heights, and that men under the age of 35 are more prone to injury, while women over the age of 35 are at greater risk, especially after menopause.

Since prevention and awareness are the strongest weapons to reduce risks, we approached specialists in orthopedic diseases to seek information on the causes, treatment, and prevention of pelvic fractures.

Flexibility and bone healing

Dr. Mohammed Nabawi, a consultant orthopedic surgeon at Buraidah Central Hospital, defined the pelvis as a complete bony ring made up of three main parts: the hip bones (right and left), the sacrum, and the coccyx. In children and adolescents, these bones are relatively separate and interspersed with growth cartilage, while in adults, they fuse and become a strong, cohesive bony mass. Therefore, the types of fractures may differ between children and adults depending on the degree of bone fusion and flexibility. There are two types of pelvic fractures: stable and unstable. Stable fractures do not affect the shape of the pelvic ring, and the bones remain in place without movement, healing with rest and conservative treatment. Unstable fractures, however, involve separation or rotation or movement in parts of the pelvis, threatening blood vessels, nerves, and internal organs. These are dangerous and may lead to internal bleeding and shock, with a higher mortality rate, especially among the elderly or patients with hypertension and diabetes.

Excessive rest increases inflammation

Symptoms of pelvic fractures in the elderly often present as severe pain in the pelvic area, inability to walk or stand, pain when turning in bed, swelling or bruising around the pelvis, and sometimes a drop in blood pressure or signs of internal bleeding in unstable fractures.

Consultant orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nabawi adds: Stable fractures often heal without any permanent disability, provided that the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment are found. However, some mild pains may persist in individuals suffering from osteoporosis or muscle weakness in the elderly. Permanent disability usually occurs in cases of unstable fractures, especially if not surgically treated properly, as disability is often linked to muscle weakness and changes in pelvic mechanics.

Dr. Nabawi states that sitting itself is not harmful in most stable fractures; it may even be part of a rehabilitation program. However, prolonged sitting should be avoided, and one should alternate between sitting, lying down, and walking when allowed. Most pelvic fractures—especially stable ones—are treated without surgery, with surgical intervention only for unstable fractures.

To avoid weakness, stiffness, and complications resulting from bed rest, early physical therapy should begin as much as the fracture allows, using a walking aid such as a walker when partial loading is permitted, as prolonged rest increases inflammation and weakness.

Violent falls among the youth

Dr. Khalid Madani, a consultant orthopedic surgeon and spine specialist at King Fahd General Hospital, defined the pelvis as a strong bony ring composed of the iliac bones (the broad upper part), the ischial bones (the lower back part), the pubic bones (the front part), the sacrum (the large sacral vertebra), and the coccyx (the end of the spine). These bones form the pelvic ring, surrounding vital organs and large vessels.

Consultant fracture and spine surgeon Dr. Madani classifies pelvic fractures into three main groups: stable fractures (the pelvic ring remains intact and the bones generally do not move), such as fractures of the anterior or posterior pubic ramus or a fracture of the coccyx; and unstable fractures (there is a break in the pelvic ring from two or more sides and the bones move), such as vertical shear, anterior and posterior compression fractures, lateral compression, and pelvic fractures associated with hip joint dislocation, as well as fractures of the acetabulum where the femoral head rests. He indicated that pelvic fractures account for about 3% of all fractures, increasing among the elderly due to osteoporosis, and in violent falls and car accidents among the youth.

Stable fractures heal without surgery

Consultant orthopedic surgeon Dr. Madani warned about pelvic fractures that may be accompanied by bleeding, as they are considered among the most dangerous fractures, especially severe bleeding, since the pelvis contains large blood vessels, and tearing of the tissues inside the pelvis causes significant arterial or venous bleeding. Therefore, unstable pelvic fractures are considered serious cases and may lead to shock due to reduced blood flow. He explained that the healing duration for a pelvic fracture varies; stable fractures require six to twelve weeks, while unstable fractures may take three to six months or more, depending on the age of the injured person, with younger individuals healing faster.

Dr. Madani clarified that stable fractures heal without surgery, and treatment involves a period of rest, early physical therapy, anticoagulants, and pain relievers, denying that pelvic fractures cause disability in individuals. He stated: "Not always; disability occurs if the fracture is unstable and not treated properly."

The risk of venous thrombosis

Dr. Mohammed Youssef Abu Al-Reesh, a senior specialist in orthopedics, joints, and sports medicine, believes that pelvic fractures are among the most dangerous injuries to the musculoskeletal system and a major cause of loss of mobility and independence among the elderly. With the increasing rates of osteoporosis globally, these fractures have become a significant health and economic burden that requires preventive interventions at both the individual and community levels. Pelvic fractures resulting from osteoporosis have shown a clear annual increase, with their incidence rate in Europe rising by 25-30% over 20 years. In the United States, more than 60,000 cases are recorded annually, and the mortality rate following a pelvic fracture ranges from 8% to 20% within the first year.

The majority of these fractures involve the anterior pubis and the posterior sacrum, and they are often radiographically stable, but pain prevents movement, increasing the risk of venous thrombosis, pneumonia, muscle atrophy, and pressure ulcers. Pelvic fractures and osteoporosis represent a significant global economic burden; in Europe, the annual cost exceeds 37 billion euros, expected to rise to 70 billion euros by 2030. In the United States, the annual cost of osteoporosis fractures exceeds 22 billion dollars, covering treatment, surgeries, rehabilitation, loss of productivity, and long-term care for patients who lose functional ability after injury.

The Ministry of Health and DXA screening

Dr. Abu Al-Reesh stated that the Ministry of Health is keen to launch seasonal and ongoing initiatives that clarify risk factors and the importance of early screening and preventive measures to prevent osteoporosis. The ministry has provided the possibility of conducting DXA screening in government hospitals and supported private sector hospitals with recommendations for screening women after the age of 50 and men after the age of 60, or for those with risk factors.

Preventing joint stiffness

Dr. Fatima Al-Zahra Massad Mohammed, a senior specialist in physical therapy, explained that physical therapy aims to improve movement and physical functions after injuries or illnesses, using non-surgical methods such as therapeutic exercises, assistive devices, and manual techniques.

Dr. Al-Zahra adds: Physical therapy focuses on restoring strength, flexibility, balance, and reducing pain, which helps the patient return to their normal life, prevents joint stiffness, improves the range of motion, strengthens weak muscles due to immobilization, and stimulates blood circulation to accelerate bone healing, retraining the patient to walk and move naturally so that their movement is not affected. The restoration of movement occurs gradually through stages, including "protection" with simple exercises to move the uninjured joints, breathing exercises to avoid complications, followed by "partial loading" with exercises to improve balance and strengthen muscles using light resistance, while the "full loading" stage involves retraining for natural walking and advanced exercises for strength and flexibility. Finally, the last stage involves a gradual return to daily and sports activities.

After the treatment phase, a person can carry some weights as they did before, but this depends on the type of fracture (simple or complex) and the method of stabilization and treatment. It was clarified that complex fractures or those accompanied by dislocation require a longer time, depending on gender and age, and that women after menopause are more susceptible to osteoporosis, which may prolong the recovery period. Physical therapy alleviates pain, helps reduce inflammation and stiffness, and aids in restoring muscle strength.