في لحظة سقوط عابرة أو حادث سير مفاجئ، قد يتعرض الإنسان إلى كسر في الحوض (الجزء الذي يحمل ثقل الجسد ويمنحه القدرة على الحركة) لحظة السقوط هذه ربما تهدد الإنسان إما بالوفاة أو العجز، فضلاً عن مشوار علاجي قد يطول بحسب الإصابة.
وللتعرض لكسور الحوض قصص تروى باختلاف أنواعها وباختلاف أعمار وجنس المصابين؛ فهذه طفلة دخلت غرفة العمليات وبقيت فيها ثلاث ساعات خضعت لمشارط فريق طبي متخصص في كسور الحوض بنجران ونجح الفريق في علاج حوضها المكسور بعد سقوطها من سلم المدرسة، وبالحالة نفسها دخل العم سالم (63 عاماً) إلى غرفة العمليات بعد سقوطه أثناء الوضوء، فيما تعرض الشاب ناصر إلى حادث دهس نتيجة سائق متهور تسبب في كسر حوضه ودخوله إلى المستشفى، وهذه امرأة في الـ40 من عمرها تعرضت أثناء شطف أرضية المنزل بالماء والصابون إلى انزلاق تسبب في تنويمها على السرير الأبيض بعد أن كُسر حوضها.
علاج تحفُّظي بالجبيرة
هذه الحالات وغيرها دفعت وزارة الصحة ومنظمة الصحة العالمية، للتحذير من خطورة التعرض لكسر في الحوض وتحديداً كبار السن الذين يعانون من هشاشة العظام، أو الذين لا يقوون على الوقوف دون عون من أحد. وأوضحت وزارة الصحة أن كسر الحوض إصابة خطيرة تتطلب رعاية طبية فورية، ويمكن أن تكون له مضاعفات خطيرة مثل النزيف. أما في حالات أخرى غير حادة، فقد تُعالج كسور الحوض تحفظياً بالراحة والعناية بالجبيرة.
وأشارت «الصحة» إلى أن كسور العظام حالة طبية تحدث بسبب إحداث قوة شديدة مثل التعرض للسقوط، وحوادث السيارات، أو بسبب إجهاد العظام، كما هو الحال في الكسور التي تصيب الرياضيين. وقد يحدث الكسر نتيجة بعض الحالات المرضية التي تُضعِف العظام مثل؛ هشاشة العظام، أو بعض أنواع السرطان، وهو ما يعرف بالكسر المرضي.
مساحات خالية من الأثاث
شددت «الصحة» على جعل بيئة المنزل أكثر أماناً لتجنب خطر السقوط، وذلك بإيجاد مساحات فارغة خالية من قطع الأثاث في المنزل، التي قد تؤدي إلى التعثر، مع إضاءة جيدة في جميع أنحاء المنزل، والحرص على إيجاد أماكن آمنة للعب الأطفال، ومراقبتهم عند الصعود والنزول من الدرج، وفي الأماكن المحتمل بها السقوط.
فيما أوضحت منظمة الصحة العالمية، أن كسر الحوض شائع لدى كبار السن بسبب هشاشة العظام، ويصيب أكثر من 200 مليون شخص عالمياً، وقالت بعض الدراسات إنها تشكل نحو 3% من كسور البالغين، وإن 15% من الكسور غير المستقرة تحدث لدى المرضى المصابين بضغط الدم، وإن احتمالية وفاة هؤلاء تصل إلى 50% بسبب التعرض لإصابات خطرة في الجسم.
وأشارت إلى أن نسبة الإصابة تراوح بين 20 و25 حالة لكل 100 ألف شخص سنوياً، وترتفع لدى كبار السن إلى أكثر من 60 حالة لكل 100 ألف شخص، وتختلف خطورة الحالة ومدّة الشفاء بشكل كبير حسب نوع الكسر وشدّته.
الأربعينيات أكثرهن إصابة
ذهبت بعض الدراسات إلى أن الفئة العمرية بين 15 و28 عاماً يتعرضون غالباً لحوادث عالية الطاقة مثل حوادث السيارات أو السقوط من أماكن مرتفعة، وأن الرجال الذين تقل أعمارهم عن 35 عاماً أكثر عرضة للإصابة، بينما النساء فوق سن 35 عاماً أكثر عرضة للإصابة، وخصوصاً بعد انقطاع الطمث.
ولأن الوقاية والتوعية هي السلاح الأقوى لتقليل المخاطر، طرقنا أبواب المختصين في أمراض العظام بحثاً عن الأسباب والعلاج والوقاية من كسور الحوض.
مرونة والتحام العظام
استشاري جراحة العظام والمناظير بمستشفى بريدة المركزي الدكتور محمد نبوي، عرّف الحوض بقوله: حلقة عظمية متكاملة من ثلاثة أجزاء رئيسية؛ هي عظم الورك (الأيمن والأيسر)، والعجز، والعصعص، وفي الأطفال والمراهقين تكون هذه العظام منفصلة نسبياً وتتخللها غضاريف نمو، أما في الكبار فهي تلتحم وتصبح كتلة عظمية قوية متماسكة، لذلك قد تختلف أنواع الكسور بين الصغار والكبار حسب درجة التحام العظام ومرونتها. وهناك نوعان لكسور الحوض؛ مستقرة وغير مستقرة، المستقرة لا تؤثر على شكل الحلقة الحوضية وتبقى العظام في مكانها دون حركة وتلتئم مع الراحة والعلاج التحفُّظي، أما غير المستقرة فيحدث فيها انفصال أو دوران أو حركة في أجزاء الحوض، ما يهدد الأوعية الدموية والأعصاب والأعضاء الداخلية، وهذه خطرة وقد تؤدي إلى نزيف داخلي وصدمة، ونسبة الوفيات فيها أعلى خصوصاً لدى كبار السن أو مرضى الضغط والسكري.
الراحة المفرطة تزيد الالتهاب
غالباً تظهر أعراض كسر الحوض لدى كبار السن بألم شديد بمنطقة الحوض، وعدم القدرة على المشي أو الوقوف، وألم عند التقلب في السرير، وتورم أو كدمات حول الحوض، وأحياناً انخفاض في الضغط أو ظهور علامات نزيف داخلي في الكسور غير المستقرة.
ويضيف استشاري العظام الدكتور نبوي: غالباً تلتئم الكسور المستقرة دون أي إعاقة دائمة، بشرط أن تجد التشخيص الصحيح، والعلاج المناسب، لكن قد تستمر بعض الآلام البسيطة لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من هشاشة العظام أو ضعف العضلات لدى كبار السن، فالإعاقة الدائمة تحدث عادة في حالات الكسور غير المستقرة، وبالذات إذا لم تُعالج جراحياً بالشكل الصحيح، فالإعاقة مرتبطة عادة بضعف العضلات واختلاف ميكانيكية الحوض.
ويقول استشاري جراحة العظام الدكتور نبوي: إن الجلوس بحد ذاته ليس مضراً في معظم الكسور المستقرة، بل قد يكون جزءاً من برنامج التأهيل، لكن يجب تجنب الجلوس لفترة طويلة، ويجب الانتقال بين الجلوس والاستلقاء والمشي عند السماح بذلك، فمعظم كسور الحوض -خصوصاً المستقرة- تُعالج دون جراحة، والتدخل الجراحي فقط لغير المستقرة.
ولتجنب الضعف والتيبس والمضاعفات الناتجة عن الراحة في السرير لا بد من بدء العلاج الطبيعي المبكر بقدر ما يسمح به الكسر، واستخدام وسيلة للمشي مثل الـ«Walker»، عند السماح بالتحميل الجزئي، فالراحة الطويلة تزيد الالتهاب والضعف.
سقوط الشباب العنيف
استشاري جراحة العظام والكسور والعمود الفقري بمستشفى الملك فهد العام الدكتور خالد مدني، عرّف الحوض بأنه حلقة عظمية قوية تتكون من عظمتَي الحرقف؛ وهي الجزء العلوي العريض، وعظمتَي الإسك وهي الجزء السفلي الخلفي، وعظمتَي العانة وهي الجزء الأمامي، والعجز وهي الفقرة العجزية الكبرى، والعصعص وهو نهاية العمود الفقري، وهذه العظام تكوّن حلقة الحوض، وتحيط بالأعضاء الحيوية والأوعية الكبيرة.
ويصنف استشاري جراحة الكسور والعمود الفقري الدكتور مدني، كسور الحوض إلى ثلاث مجموعات رئيسية هي: كسور مستقرة (حلقة الحوض تبقى سليمة وغالباً لا تتحرك العظام) مثل كسر فرع العانة الأمامي أو الخلفي، وكسر في العصعص، وكسور غير مستقرة (يحدث انقطاع في حلقة الحوض من جهتين وأكثر وتتحرك العظام) مثل القص الرأسي، كسر بضغط أمامي وخلفي، ضغط جانبي، وكسور الحوض المصاحبة لخلع مفصل الحوض، وكسر التجويف الحقي الذي يستقر فيه رأس الفخذ، مبيناً أن كسور الحوض تشكل نحو 3% من جميع الكسور، تزداد عند كبار السن بسبب هشاشة العظام، وفي حوادث السيارات والسقوط العنيف لدى الشباب.
«المستقرّة» تلتئم دون جراحة
استشاري جراحة العظام والعمود الفقري الدكتور مدني، حذّر من كسور الحوض التي قد يصاحبها نزيف لأنها تعتبر من أخطر الكسور، خصوصاً النزيف الشديد، لأن الحوض يحتوي على أوعية دموية كبيرة، وتمزُّق الأنسجة داخل الحوض يسبب نزيفاً شريانياً أو وريدياً كبيراً، لذلك تعتبر كسور الحوض غير المستقرة حالات خطيرة وقد تؤدي لصدمة نقص التروية الدم، موضحاً أن مدة شفاء كسر الحوض تختلف، فالكسور المستقرة تحتاج من ستة أسابيع إلى 12 أسبوعاً، فيما تحتاج الكسور غير المستقرة من ثلاثة إلى ستة أشهر أو أكثر، وتعتمد على عمر المصاب، فكلما صغر سنه كان الالتئام أسرع.
وأوضح الدكتور مدني، أن الكسور المستقرة تلتئم دون جراحة، وأن العلاج يتمثل في الراحة لفترة، مع علاج طبيعي مبكر، وأدوية سيولة، ومسكّنات، نافياً أن تتسبب كسور الحوض في إعاقة الإنسان، وقال: ليس دائماً، الإعاقة تحدث إذا كان الكسر غير مستقر ولم يُعالج جيداً.
خطر الخثار الوريدي
أخصائي أول طب العظام والمفاصل والطب الرياضي الدكتور محمد يوسف أبو الريش، يرى أن كسور الحوض من أخطر إصابات الجهاز الحركي، وسبب رئيسي لفقدان الحركة والاستقلالية لدى كبار السن، ومع ازدياد معدلات هشاشة العظام عالمياً، أصبحت هذه الكسور تمثل عبئاً صحياً واقتصادياً يتطلب تدخلات وقائية على مستوى الفرد والمجتمع، فكسور الحوض الناتجة عن الهشاشة تشهد زيادة سنوية واضحة، وقد ارتفع معدل حدوثها في أوروبا بنسبة 25–30% خلال 20 سنة، وفي الولايات المتحدة يتم تسجيل أكثر من 60 ألف إصابة سنوياً، وتصل نسبة الوفيات بعد كسر الحوض من 8 إلى 20% خلال السنة الأولى.
وغالبية هذه الكسور تشمل العانة الأمامية والعجز الخلفي، وغالباً ما تكون مستقرة شعاعياً لكن الألم يمنع الحركة، ما يرفع خطر الخثار الوريدي، والتهابات الرئة، والضمور العضلي، وقرح الفراش. وتشكل كسور الحوض والهشاشة عبئاً اقتصادياً عالمياً كبيراً، ففي أوروبا تتجاوز التكلفة السنوية 37 مليار يورو، من المتوقع أن ترتفع إلى 70 مليار يورو بحلول 2030، وفي الولايات المتحدة التكلفة السنوية لكسور الهشاشة تتخطى 22 مليار دولار، وهذه التكاليف تشمل العلاج، والجراحات، وإعادة التأهيل، وفقدان الإنتاجية، والرعاية طويلة الأمد للمرضى الذين يفقدون القدرة الوظيفية بعد الإصابة.
«الصحة» وفحص «DXA»
أخصائي أول طب العظام الدكتور أبو الريش قال: تحرص وزارة الصحة على إطلاق مبادرات موسمية ودائمة توضح عوامل الخطورة وأهمية الفحص المبكر وطرق الوقاية للوقاية من هشاشة العظام، ووفرت الوزارة إمكانية إجراء فحص «DXA» في المستشفيات الحكومية، ودعمت مستشفيات القطاع الخاص مع توصيات بإجراء الفحص للنساء بعد سن 50، وللرجال بعد سن 60، أو لمن لديهم عوامل خطورة.
منع تيبُّس المفاصل
أخصائي أول العلاج الطبيعي الدكتورة فاطمة الزهراء مسعد محمد أوضحت أن المقصود بالعلاج الطبيعي هو تخصص طبي يهدف إلى تحسين الحركة والوظائف الجسدية بعد الإصابات أو الأمراض، باستخدام وسائل غير جراحية مثل التمارين العلاجية، والأجهزة المساعدة، والتقنيات اليدوية.
وتضيف أخصائي أول العلاج الطبيعي الدكتورة الزهراء قائلة: يركز العلاج الطبيعي على استعادة القوة، والمرونة، والتوازن، وتقليل الألم، ما يساعد المريض على العودة إلى حياته الطبيعية، ويساعد في منع تيبُّس المفاصل، وتحسين نطاق الحركة، وتقوية العضلات الضعيفة نتيجة فترة التثبيت، وتحفيز الدورة الدموية لتسريع التئام العظام، وإعادة تدريب المريض على المشي والحركة الطبيعية حتى لا تتأثر حركة الانسان، فاستعادة الحركة تتم تدريجياً عبر مراحل منها «الحماية» بتمارين بسيطة لتحريك المفاصل غير المصابة، وتمارين تنفسية لتجنب المضاعفات، ويأتي «التحميل الجزئي» بتدريبات لتحسين التوازن وتقوية العضلات باستخدام مقاومة خفيفة، فيما تأتي مرحلة «التحميل الكامل» بإعادة التدرب على المشي الطبيعي، وتمارين متقدمة للقوة والمرونة، وأخيراً المرحلة النهائية تتمثل في العودة للأنشطة اليومية والرياضية بشكل تدريجي.
وبعد مرحلة العلاج يستطيع المرء أن يحمل بعض الأوزان كما كان في السابق، لكن ذلك يعتمد على نوع الكسر (بسيط أم معقد) وطريقة تثبيته وعلاجه، موضحة أن الكسور المعقدة أو المصحوبة بخلع تحتاج وقتاً أطول، بحسب الجنس والعمر، وأن النساء بعد سن اليأس أكثر عرضة لهشاشة العظام، ما قد يطيل فترة التعافي، وأن العلاج الطبيعي يُخفف الألم، ويُساعد في تقليل الالتهاب والتصلب، ويُساعد على استعادة قوة العضلات.
In a fleeting moment of a fall or a sudden traffic accident, a person may suffer a fracture in the pelvis (the part that supports the weight of the body and enables movement). This moment of falling may threaten the person with either death or disability, in addition to a potentially lengthy treatment journey depending on the injury.
There are various stories of pelvic fractures that differ in type and in the ages and genders of the injured; for instance, this girl entered the operating room and remained there for three hours under the scalpel of a specialized medical team in pelvic fractures in Najran, and the team succeeded in treating her broken pelvis after she fell from a school ladder. Similarly, Uncle Salem (63 years old) entered the operating room after falling while performing ablution, while young Nasser suffered a crushing accident due to a reckless driver that resulted in a pelvic fracture and his admission to the hospital. This woman in her 40s slipped while mopping the floor with water and soap, leading to her hospitalization after breaking her pelvis.
Conservative treatment with a splint
These cases and others prompted the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization to warn about the dangers of pelvic fractures, specifically for the elderly who suffer from osteoporosis or those who cannot stand without assistance. The Ministry of Health clarified that a pelvic fracture is a serious injury that requires immediate medical attention and can have severe complications such as bleeding. In other non-acute cases, pelvic fractures may be treated conservatively with rest and care with a splint.
The Ministry of Health indicated that bone fractures are a medical condition that occurs due to the application of strong forces such as falls, car accidents, or due to bone stress, as is the case with fractures affecting athletes. A fracture may also occur due to certain medical conditions that weaken the bones, such as osteoporosis or certain types of cancer, which is known as a pathological fracture.
Furniture-free spaces
The Ministry of Health emphasized the importance of making the home environment safer to avoid the risk of falls by creating empty spaces free of furniture that may lead to tripping, ensuring good lighting throughout the home, and being careful to find safe places for children to play, while monitoring them when going up and down stairs and in areas where falls may occur.
The World Health Organization explained that pelvic fractures are common among the elderly due to osteoporosis, affecting more than 200 million people globally. Some studies indicate that they account for about 3% of adult fractures, and that 15% of unstable fractures occur in patients with hypertension, with a mortality rate of up to 50% due to exposure to serious bodily injuries.
It was noted that the incidence rate ranges between 20 and 25 cases per 100,000 people annually, increasing among the elderly to more than 60 cases per 100,000 people, and the severity of the condition and the duration of recovery vary significantly depending on the type and severity of the fracture.
Those in their forties are the most affected
Some studies have indicated that the age group between 15 and 28 years often experiences high-energy accidents such as car accidents or falls from heights, and that men under the age of 35 are more prone to injury, while women over the age of 35 are at greater risk, especially after menopause.
Since prevention and awareness are the strongest weapons to reduce risks, we approached specialists in orthopedic diseases to seek information on the causes, treatment, and prevention of pelvic fractures.
Flexibility and bone healing
Dr. Mohammed Nabawi, a consultant orthopedic surgeon at Buraidah Central Hospital, defined the pelvis as a complete bony ring made up of three main parts: the hip bones (right and left), the sacrum, and the coccyx. In children and adolescents, these bones are relatively separate and interspersed with growth cartilage, while in adults, they fuse and become a strong, cohesive bony mass. Therefore, the types of fractures may differ between children and adults depending on the degree of bone fusion and flexibility. There are two types of pelvic fractures: stable and unstable. Stable fractures do not affect the shape of the pelvic ring, and the bones remain in place without movement, healing with rest and conservative treatment. Unstable fractures, however, involve separation or rotation or movement in parts of the pelvis, threatening blood vessels, nerves, and internal organs. These are dangerous and may lead to internal bleeding and shock, with a higher mortality rate, especially among the elderly or patients with hypertension and diabetes.
Excessive rest increases inflammation
Symptoms of pelvic fractures in the elderly often present as severe pain in the pelvic area, inability to walk or stand, pain when turning in bed, swelling or bruising around the pelvis, and sometimes a drop in blood pressure or signs of internal bleeding in unstable fractures.
Consultant orthopedic surgeon Dr. Nabawi adds: Stable fractures often heal without any permanent disability, provided that the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment are found. However, some mild pains may persist in individuals suffering from osteoporosis or muscle weakness in the elderly. Permanent disability usually occurs in cases of unstable fractures, especially if not surgically treated properly, as disability is often linked to muscle weakness and changes in pelvic mechanics.
Dr. Nabawi states that sitting itself is not harmful in most stable fractures; it may even be part of a rehabilitation program. However, prolonged sitting should be avoided, and one should alternate between sitting, lying down, and walking when allowed. Most pelvic fractures—especially stable ones—are treated without surgery, with surgical intervention only for unstable fractures.
To avoid weakness, stiffness, and complications resulting from bed rest, early physical therapy should begin as much as the fracture allows, using a walking aid such as a walker when partial loading is permitted, as prolonged rest increases inflammation and weakness.
Violent falls among the youth
Dr. Khalid Madani, a consultant orthopedic surgeon and spine specialist at King Fahd General Hospital, defined the pelvis as a strong bony ring composed of the iliac bones (the broad upper part), the ischial bones (the lower back part), the pubic bones (the front part), the sacrum (the large sacral vertebra), and the coccyx (the end of the spine). These bones form the pelvic ring, surrounding vital organs and large vessels.
Consultant fracture and spine surgeon Dr. Madani classifies pelvic fractures into three main groups: stable fractures (the pelvic ring remains intact and the bones generally do not move), such as fractures of the anterior or posterior pubic ramus or a fracture of the coccyx; and unstable fractures (there is a break in the pelvic ring from two or more sides and the bones move), such as vertical shear, anterior and posterior compression fractures, lateral compression, and pelvic fractures associated with hip joint dislocation, as well as fractures of the acetabulum where the femoral head rests. He indicated that pelvic fractures account for about 3% of all fractures, increasing among the elderly due to osteoporosis, and in violent falls and car accidents among the youth.
Stable fractures heal without surgery
Consultant orthopedic surgeon Dr. Madani warned about pelvic fractures that may be accompanied by bleeding, as they are considered among the most dangerous fractures, especially severe bleeding, since the pelvis contains large blood vessels, and tearing of the tissues inside the pelvis causes significant arterial or venous bleeding. Therefore, unstable pelvic fractures are considered serious cases and may lead to shock due to reduced blood flow. He explained that the healing duration for a pelvic fracture varies; stable fractures require six to twelve weeks, while unstable fractures may take three to six months or more, depending on the age of the injured person, with younger individuals healing faster.
Dr. Madani clarified that stable fractures heal without surgery, and treatment involves a period of rest, early physical therapy, anticoagulants, and pain relievers, denying that pelvic fractures cause disability in individuals. He stated: "Not always; disability occurs if the fracture is unstable and not treated properly."
The risk of venous thrombosis
Dr. Mohammed Youssef Abu Al-Reesh, a senior specialist in orthopedics, joints, and sports medicine, believes that pelvic fractures are among the most dangerous injuries to the musculoskeletal system and a major cause of loss of mobility and independence among the elderly. With the increasing rates of osteoporosis globally, these fractures have become a significant health and economic burden that requires preventive interventions at both the individual and community levels. Pelvic fractures resulting from osteoporosis have shown a clear annual increase, with their incidence rate in Europe rising by 25-30% over 20 years. In the United States, more than 60,000 cases are recorded annually, and the mortality rate following a pelvic fracture ranges from 8% to 20% within the first year.
The majority of these fractures involve the anterior pubis and the posterior sacrum, and they are often radiographically stable, but pain prevents movement, increasing the risk of venous thrombosis, pneumonia, muscle atrophy, and pressure ulcers. Pelvic fractures and osteoporosis represent a significant global economic burden; in Europe, the annual cost exceeds 37 billion euros, expected to rise to 70 billion euros by 2030. In the United States, the annual cost of osteoporosis fractures exceeds 22 billion dollars, covering treatment, surgeries, rehabilitation, loss of productivity, and long-term care for patients who lose functional ability after injury.
The Ministry of Health and DXA screening
Dr. Abu Al-Reesh stated that the Ministry of Health is keen to launch seasonal and ongoing initiatives that clarify risk factors and the importance of early screening and preventive measures to prevent osteoporosis. The ministry has provided the possibility of conducting DXA screening in government hospitals and supported private sector hospitals with recommendations for screening women after the age of 50 and men after the age of 60, or for those with risk factors.
Preventing joint stiffness
Dr. Fatima Al-Zahra Massad Mohammed, a senior specialist in physical therapy, explained that physical therapy aims to improve movement and physical functions after injuries or illnesses, using non-surgical methods such as therapeutic exercises, assistive devices, and manual techniques.
Dr. Al-Zahra adds: Physical therapy focuses on restoring strength, flexibility, balance, and reducing pain, which helps the patient return to their normal life, prevents joint stiffness, improves the range of motion, strengthens weak muscles due to immobilization, and stimulates blood circulation to accelerate bone healing, retraining the patient to walk and move naturally so that their movement is not affected. The restoration of movement occurs gradually through stages, including "protection" with simple exercises to move the uninjured joints, breathing exercises to avoid complications, followed by "partial loading" with exercises to improve balance and strengthen muscles using light resistance, while the "full loading" stage involves retraining for natural walking and advanced exercises for strength and flexibility. Finally, the last stage involves a gradual return to daily and sports activities.
After the treatment phase, a person can carry some weights as they did before, but this depends on the type of fracture (simple or complex) and the method of stabilization and treatment. It was clarified that complex fractures or those accompanied by dislocation require a longer time, depending on gender and age, and that women after menopause are more susceptible to osteoporosis, which may prolong the recovery period. Physical therapy alleviates pain, helps reduce inflammation and stiffness, and aids in restoring muscle strength.