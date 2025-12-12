The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Swiss Confederation, Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, presented his credentials as a non-resident ambassador to the Principality of Liechtenstein to the heir to the throne, Prince Alois von Liechtenstein.

During the reception, Ambassador Al-Daoud conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the Prince of Liechtenstein, Hans Adam II, and wished the government and people of the Principality of Liechtenstein further progress and prosperity.

Prince Alois von Liechtenstein also asked the Saudi ambassador to convey the greetings of the Prince of Liechtenstein to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, praising the level of friendship between the two countries and wishing the Kingdom and its people continued progress and prosperity.