قدَّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الاتحاد السويسري عبدالرحمن الداود، أوراق اعتماده سفيراً غير مقيم لدى إمارة ليختنشتاين، لوريث عرش الإمارة الأمير ألويس فون ليختنشتاين.

ونقل السفير الداود خلال الاستقبال، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان لأمير إمارة ليختنشتاين الأمير هانز آدم الثاني وله، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب إمارة ليختنشتاين المزيد من التقدم والرخاء.

كما حمّل الأمير ألويس فون السفير السعودي نقل تحيات أمير إمارة ليختنشتاين لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، مشيداً بمستوى علاقات الصداقة بين البلدين، راجياً للمملكة وشعبها دوام التقدم والازدهار.