تأهل المنتخب السعودي للدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس العرب إثر فوزه على شقيقه الفلسطيني بنتيجة هدفين مقابل هدف في ثاني مباريات دور الثمانية من البطولة في المباراة التي جمعتهما على استاد لوسيل الدولي. وسجل هدفي «الأخضر» فراس البريكان من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة (58)، ومحمد كنو في الدقيقة (115)، فيما سجل «عدي الدباغ» هدف فلسطين في الدقيقة (64)، ليضرب المنتخب السعودي موعداً في نصف النهائي مع الفائز من مباراة المنتخبين الأردني ونظيره العراقي التي ستقام غداً.


وشهدت المباراة أداء بدنياً عالياً من الفريقين على مدار 120 دقيقة بعد انتهاء الشوطين الأول والثاني بالتعادل بهدف لمثله، ليحتكم المنتخبان لوقتين إضافيين لم يقلا حماساً عن الوقت الأصلي للمباراة.


وبرع المنتخب السعودي في حسم المباراة من خلال السرعة والتمرس والمهارة، حيث واجه صعوبات كبيرة في الشوط الأول نتيجة إغلاق المنتخب الفلسطيني خطي الدفاع ووسط الملعب، وإحكام الرقابة على مفاتيح المنتخب السعودي في التحولات الهجومية على اللاعبين سالم الدوسري وعلي مجرشي ومحمد كنو.


ولم يفلح المنتخب السعودي في الوصول للمرمى الفلسطيني بالتسجيل إلا بعد اقتراب الساعة من اللعب بين المنتخبين مستفيداً من حلول فردية مكنته من الحصول على ركلة جزاء افتتح بها التسجيل عبر مهاجمه فراس البريكان.


وتحرر المنتخب الفلسطيني من الدفاع بعد استقباله الهدف لينجح في إدراك التعادل عن طريق عدي الدباغ بعد مرور دقائق على هدف التقدم السعودي لتعود المباراة للإغلاق على تعادل إيجابي انتهى عليه الوقت الرسمي للمباراة واستمر عليه الشوط الإضافي الأول.


وقبل نهاية المباراة في شوطها الإضافي الثاني بـ5 دقائق نجح المنتخب السعودي في الوصول لهدف الفوز عن طريق محمد كنو ليحسم المباراة لصالحه ويغلق الدفاع أمام محاولات المنتخب الفلسطيني إدراك التعادل ليتأهل لنصف النهائي بالفوز بهدفين مقابل هدف.