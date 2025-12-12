أكد النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما عدم صحة أنباء تجديد عقده مع نادي الاتحاد، مشيراً إلى أن تركيزه ينصب على الملعب في الوقت الحالي.
وينتهي عقد النجم الفرنسي مع الاتحاد بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، وترددت أنباء خلال الأيام الماضية عن تجديد عقده مع «العميد» لمدة موسمين.
6 أشهر متبقية
وقال بنزيما في تصريحات لصحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية: «يتبقى 6 أشهر في عقدي مع الاتحاد، تركيزي الكامل منصب على هذه الفترة».
صفقة انتقال حر منذ 2023
وكان المهاجم الفرنسي قد انضم إلى الاتحاد عام 2023 في صفقة انتقال حر عقب رحيله عن ريال مدريد، في واحدة من أبرز صفقات الدوري السعودي آنذاك.
أرقام بنزيما مع الاتحاد
ومنذ وصوله، شارك اللاعب المتوَّج بالكرة الذهبية 2022 في 74 مباراة مع «العميد» في مختلف البطولات، سجل خلالها 49 هدفاً، وقدم 17 تمريرة حاسمة، وساهم في تحقيق لقبي الدوري وكأس الملك الموسم الماضي.
The French star Karim Benzema has confirmed that the news about renewing his contract with Al-Ittihad is not true, indicating that his focus is currently on the field.
Benzema's contract with Al-Ittihad ends at the end of the current season (2025-2026), and there have been rumors in recent days about renewing his contract with "The Brigadier" for two more seasons.
6 Months Remaining
Benzema stated in remarks to the French newspaper "L'Équipe": "There are 6 months left on my contract with Al-Ittihad, and my full focus is on this period."
Free Transfer Since 2023
The French striker joined Al-Ittihad in 2023 on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid, in one of the most notable deals in the Saudi league at that time.
Benzema's Stats with Al-Ittihad
Since his arrival, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has participated in 74 matches with "The Brigadier" across various competitions, scoring 49 goals, providing 17 assists, and contributing to winning the league and King’s Cup titles last season.