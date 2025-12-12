The French star Karim Benzema has confirmed that the news about renewing his contract with Al-Ittihad is not true, indicating that his focus is currently on the field.

Benzema's contract with Al-Ittihad ends at the end of the current season (2025-2026), and there have been rumors in recent days about renewing his contract with "The Brigadier" for two more seasons.

6 Months Remaining

Benzema stated in remarks to the French newspaper "L'Équipe": "There are 6 months left on my contract with Al-Ittihad, and my full focus is on this period."

Free Transfer Since 2023

The French striker joined Al-Ittihad in 2023 on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid, in one of the most notable deals in the Saudi league at that time.

Benzema's Stats with Al-Ittihad

Since his arrival, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has participated in 74 matches with "The Brigadier" across various competitions, scoring 49 goals, providing 17 assists, and contributing to winning the league and King’s Cup titles last season.