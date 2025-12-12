أكد النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما عدم صحة أنباء تجديد عقده مع نادي الاتحاد، مشيراً إلى أن تركيزه ينصب على الملعب في الوقت الحالي.

وينتهي عقد النجم الفرنسي مع الاتحاد بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، وترددت أنباء خلال الأيام الماضية عن تجديد عقده مع «العميد» لمدة موسمين.

6 أشهر متبقية

وقال بنزيما في تصريحات لصحيفة «ليكيب» الفرنسية: «يتبقى 6 أشهر في عقدي مع الاتحاد، تركيزي الكامل منصب على هذه الفترة».

صفقة انتقال حر منذ 2023

وكان المهاجم الفرنسي قد انضم إلى الاتحاد عام 2023 في صفقة انتقال حر عقب رحيله عن ريال مدريد، في واحدة من أبرز صفقات الدوري السعودي آنذاك.

أرقام بنزيما مع الاتحاد

ومنذ وصوله، شارك اللاعب المتوَّج بالكرة الذهبية 2022 في 74 مباراة مع «العميد» في مختلف البطولات، سجل خلالها 49 هدفاً، وقدم 17 تمريرة حاسمة، وساهم في تحقيق لقبي الدوري وكأس الملك الموسم الماضي.