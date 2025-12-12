أعلن نادي الشباب إصابة لاعبه محمد حربوش بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، ما يعني انتهاء موسمه بنسبة كبيرة.
وقال النادي في بيان: «أوضحت الفحوصات الطبية تعرّض اللاعب محمد حربوش لقطع في الرباط الصليبي، ومن المقرر أن يخضع لعملية جراحية يعقبها برنامج علاج وتأهيل في أحد المراكز المتخصصة».
وخاض حربوش 257 دقيقة فقط بقميص «الليوث» هذا الموسم، وتُقدّر قيمته السوقية بـ225 ألف يورو، وفق موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
الشباب يستعد لمواجهة الرياض
ويستعد الشباب لمواجهة الرياض يوم السبت 20 ديسمبر، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، عقب انتهاء فترة التوقف الخاصة بمشاركة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب 2025.
ويحتل الشباب المركز الثالث عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري برصيد 8 نقاط، جمعها من انتصار وحيد، و5 تعادلات، و3 هزائم.
The Al-Shabab Club announced that its player Mohamed Harboush has suffered a torn ACL, which means his season is largely over.
The club stated in a press release: "Medical examinations revealed that player Mohamed Harboush has a torn ACL, and he is scheduled to undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation program at a specialized center."
Harboush has played only 257 minutes in the "Lions" jersey this season, and his market value is estimated at €225,000, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.
Al-Shabab Prepares to Face Al-Riyadh
Al-Shabab is preparing to face Al-Riyadh on Saturday, December 20, as part of the Roshan Saudi League, following the break for the Saudi national team's participation in the 2025 Arab Cup.
Al-Shabab is currently in thirteenth place in the league standings with 8 points, accumulated from one win, five draws, and three losses.