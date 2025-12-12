أعلن نادي الشباب إصابة لاعبه محمد حربوش بقطع في الرباط الصليبي، ما يعني انتهاء موسمه بنسبة كبيرة.

وقال النادي في بيان: «أوضحت الفحوصات الطبية تعرّض اللاعب محمد حربوش لقطع في الرباط الصليبي، ومن المقرر أن يخضع لعملية جراحية يعقبها برنامج علاج وتأهيل في أحد المراكز المتخصصة».

وخاض حربوش 257 دقيقة فقط بقميص «الليوث» هذا الموسم، وتُقدّر قيمته السوقية بـ225 ألف يورو، وفق موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».

الشباب يستعد لمواجهة الرياض

ويستعد الشباب لمواجهة الرياض يوم السبت 20 ديسمبر، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي، عقب انتهاء فترة التوقف الخاصة بمشاركة المنتخب السعودي في كأس العرب 2025.

ويحتل الشباب المركز الثالث عشر في جدول ترتيب الدوري برصيد 8 نقاط، جمعها من انتصار وحيد، و5 تعادلات، و3 هزائم.