The Al-Shabab Club announced that its player Mohamed Harboush has suffered a torn ACL, which means his season is largely over.

The club stated in a press release: "Medical examinations revealed that player Mohamed Harboush has a torn ACL, and he is scheduled to undergo surgery followed by a rehabilitation program at a specialized center."

Harboush has played only 257 minutes in the "Lions" jersey this season, and his market value is estimated at €225,000, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.

Al-Shabab Prepares to Face Al-Riyadh

Al-Shabab is preparing to face Al-Riyadh on Saturday, December 20, as part of the Roshan Saudi League, following the break for the Saudi national team's participation in the 2025 Arab Cup.

Al-Shabab is currently in thirteenth place in the league standings with 8 points, accumulated from one win, five draws, and three losses.