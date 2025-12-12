The Saudi national team qualified for the semi-finals of the Arab Cup after defeating their Palestinian counterparts with a score of two goals to one in the second match of the quarter-finals held at Lusail International Stadium. The two goals for the "Green" were scored by Feras Al-Breikan from a penalty in the 58th minute, and Mohammed Kanno in the 115th minute, while "Aadi Al-Dabbagh" scored Palestine's goal in the 64th minute, setting up a semi-final match for the Saudi team against the winner of the match between the Jordanian and Iraqi teams, which will take place tomorrow.



The match witnessed a high physical performance from both teams over 120 minutes, with the first and second halves ending in a 1-1 draw, leading both teams to extra time that was just as thrilling as the regular time of the match.



The Saudi team excelled in clinching the match through speed, experience, and skill, as they faced significant difficulties in the first half due to the Palestinian team's solid defense and midfield, effectively marking the key players of the Saudi team during offensive transitions, including Salem Al-Dosari, Ali Majrashi, and Mohammed Kanno.



The Saudi team struggled to reach the Palestinian goal until nearly an hour into the match, benefiting from individual efforts that allowed them to earn a penalty, which Feras Al-Breikan converted to open the scoring.



After conceding the goal, the Palestinian team freed themselves from defense and managed to equalize through Aadi Al-Dabbagh just minutes after the Saudi lead, bringing the match back to a positive draw that remained until the end of regular time and continued into the first extra half.



With five minutes remaining in the second extra half, the Saudi team succeeded in reaching the winning goal through Mohammed Kanno, securing the match in their favor and closing off the defense against the Palestinian team's attempts to equalize, thus qualifying for the semi-finals with a score of two goals to one.