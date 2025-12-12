أكد رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي بيشة محمد عايض الشهراني، المكلف حديثاً من وزارة الرياضة، أن تكليفه يمثل حملاً كبيراً في هذا التوقيت الصعب من مشوار النادي في دوري الدرجة الثانية لكرة القدم، حيث يحتل المركز قبل الأخير في مجموعته بنهاية الجولة الـ12 من الدوري.

وقال الشهراني في حديثه لـ«عكاظ»: «أسال الله أن يعيننا على أداء هذه المهمة على أكمل وجه خدمة لنادينا الذي يمثل لنا ولكافة أطياف المجتمع البيشي إرثاً كبيراً». واعتبر الشهراني الوضع صعباً جداً ويحتاج إلى عمل وترتيب الأوراق من جديد.

وأضاف: «سنقدم وزملائي أعضاء المجلس كل الجهود في سبيل انتشال النادي وتحسين مركزه في سلم الدوري وضمان بقائه في الدرجة الثانية». وعن الظروف المالية الحالية لنادي بيشة قال الشهراني: «للأسف.. إنها غير جيدة»، متمنياً وقفة جماهير ومحبي النادي مع ناديهم لتجاوز هذه المرحلة الصعبة، معتبراً أن البقاء ليس معجزة لكنه يتطلب تكاتف الجميع إدارة وجهازاً فنياً وإدارياً ولاعبين وجماهير، مبدياً شكره لكل لحظة عمل بذلها المجلس السابق للنادي.

وكانت وزارة الرياضة قد أصدرت قراراً بحل مجلس إدارة نادي بيشة برئاسة حسن محمد الصعيري، وتكليف مجلس إدارة مؤقت برئاسة محمد عايض الشهراني إلى حين انتخاب مجلس إدارة جديد.

تجدر الإشارة إلى أن المجلس المكلف لإنقاذ النادي يضم محمد عايض الشهراني رئيساً، وسعد عبدالرحمن آل خشيل نائباً للرئيس، وعضوية سلطان ناصر بن لزمع، وفايز عبدالله حمومان، وعبدالرحمن فلاح الشهراني.