The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bisha Club, Mohammed Ayed Al-Shahrani, who has recently been appointed by the Ministry of Sports, confirmed that his appointment represents a significant burden at this difficult time in the club's journey in the second division of football, where it currently occupies the second-to-last position in its group at the end of the 12th round of the league.

Al-Shahrani said in an interview with "Okaz": "I ask God to help us perform this task to the best of our ability in service of our club, which represents a great legacy for us and for all segments of the Bisha community." He considered the situation to be very difficult and in need of reorganization and restructuring.

He added: "My colleagues and I on the board will exert every effort to rescue the club, improve its position in the league standings, and ensure its survival in the second division." Regarding the current financial situation of Bisha Club, Al-Shahrani said: "Unfortunately... it is not good," hoping for the support of the club's fans and lovers to overcome this difficult phase, considering that survival is not a miracle but requires the cooperation of everyone: management, technical and administrative staff, players, and fans, expressing his gratitude for every moment of work put in by the previous board of the club.

The Ministry of Sports had issued a decision to dissolve the Board of Directors of Bisha Club, headed by Hassan Mohammed Al-Sa'iri, and appointed a temporary board of directors headed by Mohammed Ayed Al-Shahrani until a new board is elected.

It is worth noting that the appointed board tasked with saving the club includes Mohammed Ayed Al-Shahrani as president, Saad Abdulrahman Al-Khashil as vice president, and members Sultan Nasser bin Lazma, Faiz Abdullah Hamouman, and Abdulrahman Falah Al-Shahrani.