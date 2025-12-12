In order to highlight the beauty of the unique mountain terrains and to raise awareness of their importance as a national treasure and a crucial element in maintaining environmental balance and supporting biodiversity, the Kingdom celebrated the International Mountain Day, which falls on December 11th of each year, through a series of environmental events and initiatives implemented in several mountainous regions.

The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification launched a number of volunteer opportunities in various regions of the Kingdom, especially since the mountainous areas in the Kingdom are characterized by rich plant diversity that includes rare and endemic species contributing to environmental balance and enhancing biodiversity.