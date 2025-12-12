بهدف إبراز جمال تضاريس الجبال الفريدة، والتوعية بأهميتها بوصفها ثروة وطنية وعنصراً مهماً في حفظ التوازن البيئي ودعم التنوع الأحيائي، احتفت المملكة باليوم الدولي للجبال، الذي يوافق الحادي عشر من ديسمبر من كل عام، عبر سلسلة من الفعاليات والمبادرات البيئية التي نُفذت في عدد من المناطق الجبلية.

وأطلق المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، عدداً من الفرص التطوعية في عدد من مناطق المملكة، خصوصاً أن المناطق الجبلية بالمملكة تتميّز بتنوع نباتي غني يشمل أنواعاً نادرة ومتوطنة تسهم في دعم التوازن البيئي وتعزيز التنوع الأحيائي.