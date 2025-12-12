توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الجمعة)، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، الرياض، وكذلك على أجزاء من جنوب غرب المملكة مع فرصة لتكون الضباب الكثيف خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، حائل، القصيم والمدينة المنورة.
وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-38 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر من خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Friday) that thunderstorms accompanied by hail showers and active winds will occur in parts of the Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Eastern, Riyadh regions, as well as in parts of the southwestern region of the Kingdom, with a chance of dense fog formation during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas, as well as in parts of the Tabuk, Hail, Qassim, and Medina regions.
It indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15-35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 15-38 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be light to moderate, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 12-35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 15-35 km/h in the southern part, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be from light to moderate, reaching choppy with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.