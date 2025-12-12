توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الجمعة)، هطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، الرياض، وكذلك على أجزاء من جنوب غرب المملكة مع فرصة لتكون الضباب الكثيف خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، حائل، القصيم والمدينة المنورة.

وبين أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-38 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر من خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة.