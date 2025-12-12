يغلفون سلوكهم بأغلفة الهدايا المزينة بالورود، فيما تحمل بواطنها الكراهية والتشهير، في محاولة يائسة للنيل من المجتمع.

إذ يتعمد بعض الكارهين نشر معلومات مغلوطة عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أو الإعلام، وهو سلوك يعد جريمة معلوماتية يعاقب عليها النظام بالسجن والغرامة

ويظهر المحرضون تحت ستار وهم «التثقيف» لينشروا معلومات مضللة وخطاب الكراهية ما يُعرّض صاحبه لعقوبات السجن والغرامة، فحرية الرأي تخضع لقيود وتتطلب توازناً بين الحق والمسؤولية عبر الوعي القانوني والمجتمعي وتطوير التشريعات المناسبة، وعدم تجاوز النظام العام والأخلاق، ويتبين بجلاء تهافت المحرضين على مكاسبهم الشخصية التي تختلف ما بين الشهرة على أكتاف الآخرين أو المكاسب المادية عبر منصات التواصل، فتجدهم يحوّرون الحقائق بحسب أهوائهم ورغباتهم وأهدافهم الخاصة.

هؤلاء لا يناقشون القضايا بموضوعية وإنصاف، بل يلجأون إلى التشويه والتضليل، والاختلاق والافتراء، ويتخذون من الأكاذيب والشائعات سلاحاً هشاً لهم، متجاهلين أن الحقائق الواضحة والإنجازات الساطعة لا تحجبها الأباطيل، وأن السمعة الطيبة المشهودة لا يضرها تشويش المتربصين.

الشائعات وتلفيق التهم

تعتمد أساليب المحرضين الكارهين على إطلاق الشائعات، وتلفيق التهم، والانتقاص من المخالفين لهم، والهجوم عليهم عبر تشويه سمعتهم وتزييف الحقائق، والإيعاز للآخرين بالمشاركة بحجة حرية التعبير، غير عابئين بما يسببه تحريضهم على المحرَّض عليهم، فترفع على أولئك المتابعين القضايا لمخالفتهم الأنظمة ولمن تضرر من ردودهم.

وأثبت الواقع أن نهج التحريض نهج ظلامي هدام، والمنخرطون فيه يجنون على أنفسهم قبل أن يجنوا على غيرهم

التأجيج عبر المنصات

نائب الرئيس التنفيذي في الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام حسن السلمي، أكد أن التحريض والتأجيج عبر منصات التواصل منافٍ لحرية التعبير ومجرّم وفق الأنظمة، وبين أن الهيئة تضطلع بدور رئيسي في تمكين وتنظيم قطاع الإعلام، عبر تذليل العقبات التي تواجه نموه وتطوره، ورفع عدد الممارسين، ومراقبة جميع أشكال المحتوى الإعلامي؛ لضمان التوافق مع الأنظمة واللوائح.

وأوضح أن الهيئة استشعرت خطورة المخالفات الجسيمة التي ارتكبها بعض الأشخاص أخيراً، وتمثّلت في منشورات مؤججة، ومواد تهدّد أمن وسلامة المجتمع، وممارسات تحريضية. وأكد أن الهيئة أحالت المخالفين إلى النيابة العامة لمخالفتهم نص الفقرة الأولى من المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة جرائم المعلوماتية.

الجهل بالقانون.. ذريعة

أكد المحامي والمستشار القانوني رامي الشريف، أن مزاعم حرية التعبير غير المسؤولة لا تعفي من المسؤولية فهي مجرمة نظاماً، وتسقط مطلقها في مخالفة النظام فيصبح متهماً ومعرضاً للعقوبات النظامية، فليس كل تعبير ونص هو حرية بل يصبح تعبيراً غير مسؤولٍ ومهدداً للمجتمع

وبين القانوني الشريف أن عقوبة المحرض تختلف حسب الجريمة، وقد تصل إلى نفس عقوبة الفاعل الأصلي أو تكون مخففة عنه، وتشمل السجن والغرامات.

و أضاف الشريف، أن المادة السادسة من نظام مكافحة الجرائم المعلوماتية تنص على عقوبة تصل إلى السجن خمس سنوات وغرامة ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو إحدى العقوبتين، لكل من ينتج أو يرسل أو يخزن أي محتوى يمس النظام العام أو القيم الدينية أو الآداب العامة أو حرمة الحياة الخاصة عبر الشبكة المعلوماتية.

وشدد الشريف على أن الحرية المنضبطة يجب أن تكون بعيدة تماماً عن خطاب التحريض والتأجيج، فاتخاذ حجه حرية التعبير غطاءً لممارسات محظورة نظاماً لا يفلح في تجاوز الأنظمة وخلق فوضى في الفضاء الرقمي. ودعا إلى استشعار المسؤولية الذاتية والالتزام بالأنظمة حفاظاً على أمن واستقرار المجتمع، ورفع مستوى الوعي القانوني فالجهل بالأنظمة يقود البعض إلى ارتكاب مخالفات جسيمة دون إدراك عواقبها.

ثقافة القطيع

أكد الخبير الأمني اللواء متقاعد سالم المطرفي، أن أغلب المحرضين يقتنصون بعض الوقائع، ويحاولون من خلالها التأثير على الآخرين وإسقاطهم في المحظور، فيما يزعمون تقديم النصح.

وقال إن المجتمع يعي دوافع المحرضين وأهدافهم فهم يلبسون ثوب الناصح ويغلفونه بالوعي الزائف والثقافة المضللة، ليحققوا التأثير المنشود على متابعيهم الذين يتبع بعضهم ثقافة القطيع دون وعي لتتحقق غاياتهم في الشهرة والمال وتصفية الحسابات مع الآخرين.