They wrap their behavior in gift wrappers adorned with flowers, while their inner selves carry hatred and defamation, in a desperate attempt to undermine society.

Some haters deliberately spread false information through social media platforms or the media, a behavior that is considered a cybercrime punishable by imprisonment and fines.

The instigators appear under the guise of a false "education" to spread misleading information and hate speech, which exposes them to penalties of imprisonment and fines. Freedom of opinion is subject to restrictions and requires a balance between rights and responsibilities through legal and societal awareness and the development of appropriate legislation, without exceeding public order and morals. It becomes clear that the instigators are eager for their personal gains, which vary between fame on the backs of others or material gains through social media platforms, as they twist the facts according to their whims, desires, and personal goals.

These individuals do not discuss issues objectively and fairly; instead, they resort to distortion and deception, fabrication and slander, using lies and rumors as a fragile weapon, ignoring that clear truths and shining achievements cannot be obscured by falsehoods, and that a good reputation is not harmed by the noise of those who lurk.

Rumors and Fabrication of Charges

The methods of the hateful instigators rely on spreading rumors, fabricating charges, belittling their opponents, and attacking them by tarnishing their reputation and distorting the truth, while urging others to participate under the pretext of freedom of expression, indifferent to the harm their incitement causes to the targeted individuals. Legal actions are raised against those followers for violating regulations and for those harmed by their responses.

Reality has proven that the approach of incitement is a destructive dark path, and those involved in it harm themselves before they harm others.

Incitement through Platforms

The Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Media Regulation, Hassan Al-Sulami, confirmed that incitement and agitation through social media platforms contradict freedom of expression and are criminalized under the regulations. He stated that the authority plays a key role in empowering and regulating the media sector by removing obstacles to its growth and development, increasing the number of practitioners, and monitoring all forms of media content to ensure compliance with regulations and laws.

He explained that the authority has recognized the seriousness of the severe violations committed by some individuals recently, manifested in inflammatory posts, materials threatening the security and safety of society, and incitement practices. He confirmed that the authority referred the violators to the Public Prosecution for violating the first paragraph of Article Six of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

Ignorance of the Law.. An Excuse

The lawyer and legal advisor Rami Al-Sharif emphasized that irresponsible claims of freedom of expression do not exempt one from responsibility, as they are criminalized by law, and the one making such claims becomes a suspect and subject to legal penalties. Not every expression and text is freedom; it can become irresponsible expression that threatens society.

Al-Sharif indicated that the penalty for the instigator varies according to the crime and may reach the same penalty as the original perpetrator or be mitigated, including imprisonment and fines.

He added that Article Six of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law stipulates a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of three million riyals, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who produces, sends, or stores any content that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life via the information network.

Al-Sharif stressed that disciplined freedom must be completely free from incitement and agitation speech, as using the pretext of freedom of expression as a cover for prohibited practices does not succeed in circumventing regulations and creating chaos in the digital space. He called for a sense of personal responsibility and adherence to regulations to maintain the security and stability of society, and to raise legal awareness, as ignorance of the regulations leads some to commit severe violations without realizing their consequences.

Crowd Culture

The security expert, retired Major General Salem Al-Mutrefi, confirmed that most instigators seize certain incidents and try to influence others to fall into prohibited actions while claiming to offer advice.

He stated that society is aware of the motives and goals of the instigators, as they don the guise of advisors and wrap it in false awareness and misleading culture to achieve the desired influence over their followers, some of whom follow a crowd culture without awareness, allowing them to achieve their goals of fame, money, and settling scores with others.