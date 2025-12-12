تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة التي هطلت على قطاع غزة في وفاة 12 شخصاً، بينهم أطفال. وانهيار 13 منزلاً، آخرها في حي الكرامة وحي الشيخ رضوان بمدينة غزة.

ولا تزال طواقم الدفاع المدني تستجيب لمئات النداءات والاستغاثات. وتصررت أكثر من 27 ألف نتيجة لجرف السيول واقتلاع الرياح الشديدة لها وامتلاء بعضها بالمياه.


ووفقاً لوكالة الأنباء والمعلومات الفلسطينية «وفا»، توفي 5 مواطنين وأصيب آخرون جراء انهيار منزل يؤوي نازحين في منطقة بئر النعجة ببيت لاهيا شمال القطاع.


وتوفي مواطنان إثر سقوط حائط كبير فوق خيام نازحين بحي الرمال غرب مدينة غزة فجر الجمعة. كما توفيت طفلة بسبب البرد القارس في مدينة غزة، ورضيع في مخيم الشاطئ. وتوفي مواطن آخر أمس جراء انهيار جدار في مخيم الشاطئ.


وأصيب طفلان إثر سقوط خيمة في «مخيم أبو جبل» بمنطقة العمادي. وأدى البرد القارس إلى وفاة رضيعة داخل خيام النازحين في منطقة المواصي بخان يونس أمس (الخميس). وانهار ما لا يقل عن 10 منازل خلال الساعات الماضية، وفقاً لطواقم الدفاع المدني، وكان آخرها منزلان في حي الكرامة وحي الشيخ رضوان.

أطفال فلسطينيون نازحون يشقون طريقهم عبر شارع غمرته المياه عقب هطول أمطار غزيرة في خان يونس جنوب غزة.(إ ب أ)

أطفال فلسطينيون نازحون يشقون طريقهم عبر شارع غمرته المياه عقب هطول أمطار غزيرة في خان يونس جنوب غزة.(إ ب أ)

غرق مخيمات كاملة


وتسبب المنخفض في غرق مخيمات كاملة بمنطقة المواصي بخان يونس، وتضرر مناطق واسعة في البصة والبركة بدير البلح، والسوق المركزية بالنصيرات، وفي منطقتي اليرموك والميناء بمدينة غزة.


من جانبها، حذرت وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين الفلسطينيين «الأونروا»، من أن الأمطار الغزيرة وبلل الخيام يفاقمان الظروف الصحية والمعيشية المتدهورة في القطاع المكتظ. وأكدت الوكالة أن برودة الطقس وسوء الصرف الصحي وانعدام النظافة يرفعان مخاطر انتشار الأمراض، داعية إلى تسهيل دخول المساعدات الإنسانية بشكل عاجل.