The heavy rains that fell on the Gaza Strip caused the death of 12 people, including children. Thirteen houses collapsed, the latest being in the Al-Karama neighborhood and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

The civil defense teams are still responding to hundreds of calls for help. More than 27,000 people have been affected due to the flooding and strong winds uprooting them and filling some with water.



According to the Palestinian News and Information Agency "Wafa," 5 citizens died and others were injured due to the collapse of a house sheltering displaced persons in the Bir al-Najjah area of Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Strip.



Two citizens died when a large wall fell on the tents of displaced persons in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City early Friday. A girl also died due to the severe cold in Gaza City, and an infant in the Al-Shati camp. Another citizen died yesterday due to the collapse of a wall in the Al-Shati camp.



Two children were injured when a tent fell in the "Abu Jabal Camp" in the Al-Imadi area. The severe cold led to the death of a baby inside the tents of displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis yesterday (Thursday). At least 10 houses collapsed in the past hours, according to civil defense teams, the latest being two houses in the Al-Karama neighborhood and the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

أطفال فلسطينيون نازحون يشقون طريقهم عبر شارع غمرته المياه عقب هطول أمطار غزيرة في خان يونس جنوب غزة.(إ ب أ)

Entire Camps Flooded



The low pressure system caused entire camps to flood in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, and large areas in Al-Bassa and Al-Barakah in Deir al-Balah, the central market in Al-Nuseirat, and in the Yarmouk and port areas in Gaza City were affected.



For its part, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) warned that the heavy rains and wet tents exacerbate the deteriorating health and living conditions in the overcrowded Strip. The agency confirmed that the cold weather, poor sanitation, and lack of cleanliness increase the risks of disease outbreaks, calling for the urgent facilitation of humanitarian aid entry.