في خطوة اعتبرها متخصصون قفزة خارج الصندوق وفتحاً علمياً غير مسبوق، كشف الباحث السعودي الدكتور نايف الجهني نظرية جديدة قد تعيد رسم خارطة علاج الاكتئاب عالمياً ليس عبر الهرمونات أو النواقل العصبية كما اعتدنا، وإنما عبر فيزياء الكم!

النظرية التي أطلق عليها اسم «نظرية الوعي الكمومي المتكامل»، تعيد تعريف الاكتئاب بالكامل، وتقدّمه بوصفه خللاً في التناغم الكمومي داخل الدماغ، لا مجرد اضطراب كيميائي.

ثورة محتملة في الطب النفسي.. باحث سعودي يقدم نظرية تغيّر فهم الاكتئاب!

الاكتئاب.. «فرقة موسيقية فقدت التناغم»

يشرح الجهني الصورة بطريقة مذهلة، فيقول إن الاكتئاب هو لحظة يفقد فيها الدماغ تناغمه الكمومي، تماماً كالفرقة الموسيقية حين يتشتت إيقاعها.

وبحسب النظرية:

  • الاكتئاب: فقدان التزامن الكمومي بين الشبكات العصبية.
  • الخلايا العصبية: جسيمات متشابكة ينبغي أن تعمل في تناغم.
  • الوعي: ظاهرة كمومية متقدمة.
  • والعلاج يجب أن يستهدف تناغم الدماغ وليس كيمياءه فقط.

4 أنواع جديدة للاكتئاب

تقدم النظرية تصنيفاً ثورياً يحوّل التشخيص إلى مستوى آخر:

  • اكتئاب فقدان التماسك الزمني.
  • اكتئاب فقدان التشابك المكاني.
  • اكتئاب اختلال الطور الكمومي.
  • اكتئاب فقدان التعقيد الكمومي.

وتعني هذه الأنماط أن كل مريض قد يحتاج علاجاً مختلفاً تماماً وفق شكل «الخلل الكمومي» في دماغه.

ويعتمد الجهني على:

  • دراسات تزامن الموجات الدماغية لدى مرضى الاكتئاب.
  • أبحاث التشابك الوظيفي بين مناطق الدماغ.
  • أبحاث التماسك الكمومي في الأنظمة الحيوية.

ويؤكد أن هذه البيانات تكشف أن الدماغ يعمل مثل شبكة كمومية دقيقة قد ينهار تناغمها تحت ضغط نفسي معين.

ماذا يعني هذا للعلاج؟

وفق النظرية، فإن المستقبل العلاجي قد يكون مختلفاً جذرياً:

  • أدوية جديدة تستهدف إعادة التماسك الكمومي.
  • أجهزة تحفيز دماغي بتقنيات متقدمة لتعديل الطور العصبي.
  • برامج علاجية مخصّصة لكل نمط اكتئاب كمومي على حدة.

ويؤكد الجهني أن بعض المرضى لا يستجيبون للعلاج التقليدي لأن مشكلتهم ليست كيميائية، بل كمومية.

ويشدد على أن أكبر أسرار الوعي لا يمكن حلها من داخل تخصص واحد: فالفيزياء، والأعصاب، والفلسفة كلها طرق تؤدي إلى السؤال الأكبر: ما هو الوعي؟

ويؤكد أن نظريته هي الأولى من نوعها عالمياً في الربط بين فيزياء الكم والاضطرابات النفسية بهذا الشكل.

هل نحن أمام بداية عصر جديد لعلاج الاكتئاب؟

ويمكن القول إننا على أعتاب مرحلة جديدة في علاج الاكتئاب، فإذا صحت هذه النظرية وتم تطوير أدوات عملية تعتمد عليها، فقد نشهد أحد أكبر التحولات في تاريخ الطب النفسي منذ اكتشاف مضادات الاكتئاب قبل عقود.