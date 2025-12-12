ثورة محتملة في الطب النفسي.. باحث سعودي يقدم نظرية تغيّر فهم الاكتئاب!

In a step considered by specialists as a leap outside the box and an unprecedented scientific breakthrough, Saudi researcher Dr. Nayef Al-Jahani has revealed a new theory that could reshape the global treatment of depression, not through hormones or neurotransmitters as we are accustomed to, but through quantum physics!

The theory, named "The Theory of Integrated Quantum Consciousness," completely redefines depression, presenting it as a disruption in quantum harmony within the brain, rather than just a chemical disorder.

Depression.. "A Musical Band That Lost Its Harmony"

Al-Jahani explains the concept in an astonishing way, stating that depression is a moment when the brain loses its quantum harmony, just like a musical band when its rhythm becomes scattered.

According to the theory:

Depression: Loss of quantum synchronization between neural networks.

Neurons: Entangled particles that should work in harmony.

Consciousness: An advanced quantum phenomenon.

The treatment should target brain harmony, not just its chemistry.

4 New Types of Depression

The theory offers a revolutionary classification that elevates diagnosis to another level:

Depression of temporal coherence loss.

Depression of spatial entanglement loss.

Depression of quantum phase disorder.

Depression of quantum complexity loss.

These patterns mean that each patient may require a completely different treatment based on the type of "quantum disruption" in their brain.

Al-Jahani relies on:

Studies on the synchronization of brain waves in depressed patients.

Research on functional entanglement between brain regions.

Research on quantum coherence in biological systems.

He emphasizes that this data reveals that the brain operates like a delicate quantum network that may lose its harmony under certain psychological pressures.

What Does This Mean for Treatment?

According to the theory, the future of treatment may be radically different:

New medications targeting the restoration of quantum coherence.

Advanced brain stimulation devices to modify neural phase.

Therapeutic programs tailored to each type of quantum depression individually.

Al-Jahani asserts that some patients do not respond to traditional treatment because their problem is not chemical, but quantum.

He stresses that the greatest secrets of consciousness cannot be solved from within a single specialty: physics, neuroscience, and philosophy are all paths leading to the larger question: What is consciousness?

He confirms that his theory is the first of its kind globally to link quantum physics with psychological disorders in this way.

Are We on the Verge of a New Era in Depression Treatment?

It can be said that we are on the brink of a new phase in the treatment of depression. If this theory proves correct and practical tools based on it are developed, we may witness one of the largest transformations in the history of psychiatry since the discovery of antidepressants decades ago.