نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة.. «العقلا» لـ «عكاظ»: ويستفيلد جدة سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة

The launch of the leading Cinematic Centers in developing and operating lifestyle destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enhances the global Westfield brand in Dammam in the Eastern Province, boosting retail and entertainment in Saudi Arabia to meet the needs of mall visitors and shoppers alike.

Regarding the key changes that mall visitors will experience after the launch of the global Westfield brand, the Senior Commercial Director at Cinematic Centers, Iyad Al-Duwaisi, explained that the two brands, global and local, will be integrated. He added that the addition of Westfield will contribute to merging its global capabilities and the extensive expertise of Cinematic, in addition to providing all the needs of Saudi families in the Eastern Province.

He added: The city of Dammam was chosen to launch the global Westfield brand because Nakheel Mall in Dammam is one of the best malls for Cinematic Centers, in addition to the strong infrastructure in the Eastern Province, which contributes to enhancing the experience in the region. He pointed out that many new pioneering projects are being implemented in partnership with Westfield, including the launch of Westfield Riyadh and Jeddah next year.

For his part, the Global Accounts Director in the luxury retail sector at Cinematic Centers, Tariq Abdullah Al-Aqla, confirmed to "Okaz": The global Westfield brand will be a distinctive addition to Cinematic malls, which are among the largest companies developing the commercial sector in Saudi Arabia. Cinematic will naturally enhance the customer experience in terms of the quality of the stores available and the addition of new and beautiful brands, and Cinematic is a leader in that. Additionally, working with Westfield will elevate the expectations of shoppers.

He stated: The most notable changes that visitors will experience after the launch of the global Westfield brand include the introduction of new brands entering Saudi Arabia for the first time, as seen in Westfield Dammam, which witnessed the launch of 15 new global brands. Cinematic malls will be attractive areas for families, and will not be limited to shopping; there will be areas for entertainment, restaurants, cafes, and cinemas, making it a destination where families can spend more time and meet all their needs. The partnership with Westfield will be noticeable to visitors through the elevation of the level and quality of the brands available in the mall.

He added: Westfield Jeddah, which will open in the second quarter of next year, will represent a qualitative leap in the retail market in the city of Jeddah, as it will enhance the customer experience in terms of experience, design, and the brands present. The mall will attract luxury global brands, and 25% of its space is allocated for restaurants and cafes, meeting customer expectations and marking a significant transformation in the city of Jeddah. Westfield Riyadh will also open next year, and the Westfield brand will be launched in several malls.