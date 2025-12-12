يعزز إطلاق سينومي سنترز الرائدة في تطوير وتشغيل وجهات أسلوب الحياة في المملكة العربية السعودية، علامة ويستفيلد العالمية في الدمام بالمنطقة الشرقية تجارة التجزئة والترفيه في السعودية بما يلبي متطلبات زوار المولات والمتسوقين على حدٍّ سواء.

نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة.. «العقلا» لـ «عكاظ»: ويستفيلد جدة سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة

وعن أبرز التغييرات التي سيلمسها زوار المولات بعد إطلاق علامة ويستفيلد العالمية أوضح المدير الأول التجاري في سينومي سنترز إياد الدويسي، أنه سيتم دمج العلامتين التجاريتن العالمية والمحلية، كما أن إضافة ويستفيلد سيساهم في دمج قدراتها العالمية والخبرات الكبيرة لدى سينومي، إضافة الى توفير كافة احتياجات العائلة السعودية في المنطقة الشرقية.

نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة.. «العقلا» لـ «عكاظ»: ويستفيلد جدة سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة

وأضاف: تم اختيار مدينة الدمام لإطلاق العلامة التجارية العالمية ويستفيلد؛ نظراً لأن النخيل مول الدمام يعد أحد أفضل المولات لدى سينومي سنترز، إضافة إلى قوة البنى التحتية في المنطقة الشرقية ما يساهم في تطوير التجربة في المنطقة، مشيراً الى تنفيذ العديد من المشاريع الريادية الجديدة بالشراكة مع ويستفيلد تشمل إطلاق ويستفيلد الرياض وجدة العام القادم.

نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة.. «العقلا» لـ «عكاظ»: ويستفيلد جدة سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة

من جانبه أكد مدير الحسابات العالمية في قطاع التجزئة الفاخرة في سينومي سنتر طارق عبدالله العقلا لـ «عكاظ»: إن علامة ويستفيلد العالمية ستكون إضافة مميزة لمولات سينومي التي تعد من أكبر الشركات المطورة للقطاع التجاري في السعودية، وسينومي سيكون لها إضافة طبيعية على مستوى تجربة العميل من ناحية جودة المحلات التجارية الموجودة وإضافة الماركات الجديدة والجميلة، وسينومي رائدة في ذلك، إضافة إلى أن العمل مع ويستفيلد سيرقى لتطلعات المتسوقين.

نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة.. «العقلا» لـ «عكاظ»: ويستفيلد جدة سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة

وقال: أبرز التغيرات التي سيلمسها الزوار بعد إطلاق علامة ويستفيلد العالمية تتضمن إطلاق علامات تجارية جديدة تدخل إلى السعودية لأول مرة، كما تم في ويستفيلد الدمام الذي شهد إطلاق 15 علامة تجارية عالمية جديدة، كما أن مولات سينومي ستكون مناطق جاذبة للعوائل، ولن تقتصر على التسوق، بل سيوجد داخلها مناطق للترفيه وأخرى للمطاعم والكافيهات والسينما بحيث تكون وجهة للعائلة تقضي في داخله وقتاً أطول، وتلبى جميع الاحتياجات. كما أن الشراكة مع ويستفيلد سيلاحظها الزوار من خلال الارتقاء بمستوى وجودة العلامات التجارية الموجودة في المول.

نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة.. «العقلا» لـ «عكاظ»: ويستفيلد جدة سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة

وأضاف: ويستفيلد جدة الذي سيتم افتتاحة في الربع الثاني من العام القادم سيكون نقلة نوعية في سوق التجزئة في مدينة جدة كونه سيعزز تجربة العميل من ناحية التجربة والتصميم والأسماء الموجودة، والمول سيستقطب الماركات العالمية الفاخرة، كما خصص 25 %من مساحته للمطاعم والكافيهات بما يرقى لتطلعات العملاء وسيكون نقلة نوعية في مدينة جدة، وسيتم افتتاح ويستفيلد الرياض العام القادم، وسيشهد إطلاق علامة ويستفيلد في مولات عدة.