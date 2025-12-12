Liverpool's English coach Arne Slot confirmed that he will hold a meeting with the team's star Mohamed Salah, following the wave of controversy sparked by the Egyptian star's recent statements.

The Egyptian star ignited widespread debate with provocative remarks after sitting on the bench for the third consecutive match against Leeds United in the Premier League, asserting that there are those who do not wish for him to continue at the club, and indicating a breakdown in his relationship with coach Arne Slot, while hinting at bidding farewell to Liverpool fans in the upcoming match against Brighton before joining the Egyptian national team for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Crucial Meeting "Today"

During the press conference preceding tomorrow's (Saturday) match against Brighton, Slot said: "I will meet with Salah, and the outcome of the meeting will determine a lot of what will happen tomorrow."

His Position on Salah's Departure

When asked if he wanted Salah to stay at the club, the Dutch coach replied: "I have no reason to want him not to stay."

Slot refused to provide any guarantees regarding the Egyptian star's situation, adding: "I think the next time I talk about Salah should be with him and not here, you can keep trying, but there isn't much I can say on this topic."

The Dutch coach also confirmed that the decision to exclude Salah from the recent trip to Milan to face Inter in the Champions League was made by the club's management.