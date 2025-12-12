أكد مدرب ليفربول الإنجليزي آرني سلوت أنه سيعقد اجتماعاً مع نجم الفريق محمد صلاح، وذلك بعد موجة الجدل التي أثارتها تصريحات النجم المصري أخيراً.

وأشعل النجم المصري جدلاً واسعاً بتصريحات مثيرة بعد جلوسه على مقاعد البدلاء للمباراة الثالثة توالياً أمام ليدز يونايتد في «البريميرليغ»، مؤكداً أن هناك من لا يرغب في استمراره داخل النادي، ومشيراً إلى انقطاع علاقته بالمدرب آرني سلوت، مع تلميحه إلى توديع جماهير ليفربول في اللقاء القادم أمام برايتون قبل الانضمام لبعثة منتخب مصر المشاركة في كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025.

اجتماع حاسم «اليوم»

وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مواجهة برايتون غداً (السبت)، قال سلوت: «سأجتمع مع صلاح، ونتيجة الاجتماع ستحدد الكثير في ما سيحدث غداً».

موقفه من رحيل صلاح

وعند سؤاله عما إذا كان يريد بقاء صلاح داخل النادي، أجاب المدرب الهولندي: «ليس لدي أي سبب يجعلني لا أرغب في بقائه».

ورفض سلوت تقديم أي ضمانات بخصوص وضع النجم المصري، مضيفاً: «أعتقد أن المرة القادمة التي أتحدث فيها عن صلاح يجب أن تكون معه وليس هنا، يمكنكم الاستمرار في المحاولة، لكن لا يوجد الكثير مما يمكنني قوله حول هذا الموضوع».

كما أكد المدرب الهولندي أن قرار استبعاد صلاح من رحلة ميلانو الأخيرة لمواجهة إنتر في دوري أبطال أوروبا كان قراراً من إدارة النادي.