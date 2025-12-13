أكد مدرب بيراميدز المصري كرونوسلاف يورشيتش الجاهزية الكاملة لفريقه لخوض مواجهة فلامنغو البرازيلي، في كأس التحدي ضمن بطولة كأس القارات للأندية لكرة القدم، والتي يستضيفها استاد أحمد بن علي، معربا عن ثقته الكبيرة بقدرة لاعبيه على تقديم مباراة قوية.


وأضاف يورشيتش في المؤتمر الصحفي: «نحن في نصف النهائي ونحترم جميع المنافسين. نحاول تطبيق أفكارنا، والمباراة ستكون صعبة أمام فريق بحجم فلامنغو الذي يملك خبرة واسعة، كما تتميز كرة القدم البرازيلية بجودة عالية. تابعت مبارياتهم الأخيرة، وعلينا إغلاق المساحات أمام مفاتيح اللعب لديهم». وتابع: «رغم حداثة تأسيس فريقي، إلا أنه يمتلك العديد من نقاط القوة خصوصا في الجانب الدفاعي ولدينا لاعبون يمكنهم أداء الضغط العالي واستغلال الهجمات المرتدة، كما أن أسلوبنا يشبه المدرسة البرازيلية».


وأشار يورشيتش إلى أن الفريق اكتسب خبرات كبيرة بعد مشوار ناجح توج خلاله بجميع الألقاب الممكنة في مصر وأفريقيا، معبرا عن فخره بما حققه النادي حتى الآن، ومؤكدا تركيزه على مواصلة مسيرة الفوز بالبطولات.


وكشف المدرب الكرواتي أن الفريق سيفتقد جهود لاعبه المغربي وليد الكرتي بسبب التحاقه بمنتخب بلاده في كأس العرب.


وسيواجه الفائز من لقاء فلامنغو وبيراميدز فريق باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، بطل دوري أبطال أوروبا، في السابع عشر من ديسمبر.