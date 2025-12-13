The Egyptian Pyramids coach, Krunoslav Jurčić, confirmed his team's full readiness to face Brazilian Flamengo in the Challenge Cup as part of the Club World Cup, which is hosted at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, expressing his great confidence in his players' ability to deliver a strong match.



Jurčić added in the press conference: "We are in the semifinals and we respect all our opponents. We are trying to implement our ideas, and the match will be difficult against a team like Flamengo that has extensive experience, as Brazilian football is known for its high quality. I have followed their recent matches, and we need to close the spaces in front of their playmakers." He continued: "Despite the recent establishment of my team, it has many strengths, especially in the defensive aspect, and we have players who can perform high pressing and exploit counter-attacks. Our style is similar to the Brazilian school."



Jurčić pointed out that the team has gained significant experience after a successful journey during which they won all possible titles in Egypt and Africa, expressing his pride in what the club has achieved so far, and confirming his focus on continuing the winning streak in tournaments.



The Croatian coach revealed that the team will miss the efforts of their Moroccan player Walid El Karti due to his joining the national team for the Arab Cup.



The winner of the match between Flamengo and Pyramids will face French team Paris Saint-Germain, the UEFA Champions League champion, on December 17.