شدد مدرب فريق فلامنغو البرازيلي فيليبي لويس، على جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة بيراميدز المصري غدا في كأس التحدي ضمن بطولة كأس القارات للأندية لكرة القدم، والتي يستضيفها استاد أحمد بن علي.


وأوضح لويس، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المباراة، أن بيراميدز فريق مجتهد ويضم لاعبين بارزين في مختلف المراكز، ويعد من الفرق التي تقدم أداء مثاليا على الصعيد الدفاعي، مشيرا إلى قدرته على تنفيذ التحولات السريعة والهجمات العكسية بكفاءة.


وقال مدرب فلامنغو: «لن أكشف عن تفاصيل التحضير لهذه المواجهة، لكننا نحترم المنافس ونسعى لمواصلة مشوار البطولة من أجل الفوز باللقب».


ورفض لويس التوقع بنتيجة المباراة، مضيفا: «لا يمكن التنبؤ بما ستؤول إليه هذه المواجهات. ندرك أن بيراميدز يملك عناصر مميزة ويلعب بتنظيم واضح ودفاع متماسك، ويتوجب علينا فرض رقابة شديدة على مفاتيح اللعب لديه».


وأكد المدرب البرازيلي أن فريقه لا يعاني الإرهاق، وأن جميع اللاعبين يمتلكون رغبة كبيرة في متابعة المشوار، مضيفا أن كل الخيارات تبدو مفتوحة غدا، وأن على فريقه التحلي بالصبر والتركيز لاختراق خطوط المنافس الدفاعية.