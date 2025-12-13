Flamengo's Brazilian coach Felipe Luis emphasized his team's readiness to face Egypt's Pyramids tomorrow in the Challenge Cup as part of the Club World Cup, hosted at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.



During the press conference preceding the match, Luis explained that Pyramids is a hardworking team with prominent players in various positions, and it is one of the teams that delivers an ideal performance on the defensive front, noting their ability to execute quick transitions and counterattacks efficiently.



Flamengo's coach stated: "I will not reveal the details of our preparation for this match, but we respect our opponent and aim to continue our journey in the tournament to win the title."



Luis refused to predict the match outcome, adding: "It is impossible to foresee how these encounters will turn out. We know that Pyramids has exceptional players and plays with clear organization and solid defense, and we must impose strict monitoring on their key playmakers."



The Brazilian coach confirmed that his team is not suffering from fatigue, and all players have a strong desire to continue the journey, adding that all options seem open for tomorrow, and his team must be patient and focused to break through the opponent's defensive lines.