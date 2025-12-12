The Jadarah platform has launched this week a set of specialized jobs directed exclusively at Saudis, with average salaries starting from 20,000 riyals and increasing based on experience and the nature of the tasks.

These jobs come in investment, maintenance, operations, and business consulting sectors within major companies operating in the Riyadh markets.

Leadership Positions in Project Management at Investment Companies

The platform has announced job openings for project management engineers with several vacancies in companies involved in investment and business development. The tasks include preparing comprehensive project plans, clearly managing the scope of work, controlling changes, as well as preparing timelines using professional planning software, and managing costs and resources to ensure projects are executed according to required standards. This career path is among the most in-demand in the private sector due to its connection to rapid urban and economic expansion.

Increased Demand for Works and Facilities Managers in the Operations and Maintenance Sectors

Companies operating in maintenance, operations, and engineering services have announced jobs for works and public facilities managers, a title that continues to see consistent demand in the Saudi market. The tasks include planning facility management activities, coordinating maintenance and service works, managing current and future facility sites, in addition to supervising office and building preparations.

These positions reflect the accelerating operational transformation in the private sector and the companies' interest in managing facilities more efficiently and in compliance with modern sustainability and operational standards.

Advanced Consulting Jobs in the Business Consulting Sector

Job openings for business consulting specialists with high salaries have also been announced in companies operating in services and investment. The tasks of these positions involve assisting clients in making appropriate decisions, improving business performance, supporting institutional transformation, and providing recommendations based on data analysis and market studies. These jobs are among the highest-paying due to the extensive analytical and cognitive expertise they require.

Riyadh Takes the Lead in the Job Market

All these jobs are concentrated in the city of Riyadh, which continues to attract the largest shares of employment due to the expansion of local and international companies and the increasing competition for Saudi talents with advanced leadership and technical skills.

These announcements reveal a growing desire within the private sector to attract Saudi professionals capable of leading projects, managing operations, and providing advanced consulting, as salary levels rise with the increasing skill requirements, especially in project management, facilities, and consulting.

These jobs are part of the ongoing trend to empower national competencies in administrative, strategic, and engineering fields, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance quality employment and improve labor market efficiency.