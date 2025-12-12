طرحت منصة جدارات هذا الأسبوع مجموعة من الوظائف النوعية الموجّهة للسعوديين فقط، بمتوسط رواتب يبدأ من 20 ألف ريال ويرتفع وفق الخبرة وطبيعة المهمات.

وتأتي هذه الوظائف في قطاعات استثمارية وصيانة وتشغيل واستشارات أعمال داخل شركات كبرى تعمل في أسواق الرياض.

وظائف قيادية في إدارة المشاريع لدى شركات الاستثمار

شهدت المنصة طرح وظائف مهندس إدارة مشاريع بعدد من الشواغر في شركات تعمل في الاستثمار وتطوير الأعمال. وتشمل المهمات إعداد الخطط المتكاملة للمشاريع وإدارة نطاق العمل بوضوح والتحكم في التغييرات، إضافة إلى إعداد الجداول الزمنية باستخدام برامج التخطيط الاحترافية، وإدارة التكلفة والموارد لضمان تنفيذ المشاريع وفق المعايير المطلوبة. ويُعد هذا المسار من أكثر المسارات طلبًا في القطاع الخاص نظرًا لارتباطه بالتوسع العمراني والاقتصادي المتسارع.

ارتفاع الطلب على مديري الأشغال والمرافق في قطاعي التشغيل والصيانة

أعلنت شركات تعمل في الصيانة والتشغيل والخدمات الهندسية وظائف مدير أشغال ومرافق عامة، وهو من المسميات التي تشهد طلبًا مستمرًا في السوق السعودي. وتشمل المهمات تخطيط أنشطة إدارة المرافق وتنسيق أعمال الصيانة والخدمات، وإدارة مواقع المنشآت الحالية والمستقبلية، إضافة إلى الإشراف على تجهيزات المكاتب والأبنية.

وتعكس هذه الوظائف التحول التشغيلي المتسارع في القطاع الخاص، واهتمام الشركات بإدارة المرافق بكفاءة أعلى ومطابقة للمعايير الحديثة في الاستدامة والتشغيل.

وظائف استشارية متقدمة في قطاع استشارات الأعمال

كما تم الإعلان عن وظائف أخصائي استشارات أعمال برواتب مرتفعة في شركات تعمل في الخدمات والاستثمار. وتتمثل مهمات هذه الوظائف في مساعدة العملاء على اتخاذ القرارات المناسبة، وتحسين أداء الأعمال، ودعم التحول المؤسسي، وتقديم توصيات مبنية على تحليل البيانات ودراسة السوق. وتعد هذه الوظائف من الأعلى أجراً لما تتطلبه من خبرة تحليلية ومعرفية واسعة.

الرياض تتصدر المشهد الوظيفي

تركزت هذه الوظائف جميعها في مدينة الرياض، التي تستمر في استقطاب أكبر حصص التوظيف بفضل توسع الشركات المحلية والدولية، والتنافس المتزايد على الكفاءات السعودية ذات المهارات القيادية والفنية المتقدمة.

وتكشف هذه الإعلانات رغبة متنامية لدى القطاع الخاص في استقطاب محترفين سعوديين قادرين على قيادة المشاريع وإدارة العمليات وتقديم الاستشارات المتقدمة، حيث ترتفع مستويات الرواتب مع ارتفاع سقف المهارات المطلوبة، خصوصًا في إدارات المشاريع والمرافق والاستشارات.

وتأتي هذه الوظائف ضمن التوجه المستمر لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات الإدارية والاستراتيجية والهندسية، بما ينسجم مع أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز التوظيف النوعي ورفع كفاءة سوق العمل.