طرحت منصة جدارات هذا الأسبوع مجموعة من الوظائف النوعية الموجّهة للسعوديين فقط، بمتوسط رواتب يبدأ من 20 ألف ريال ويرتفع وفق الخبرة وطبيعة المهمات.
وتأتي هذه الوظائف في قطاعات استثمارية وصيانة وتشغيل واستشارات أعمال داخل شركات كبرى تعمل في أسواق الرياض.
وظائف قيادية في إدارة المشاريع لدى شركات الاستثمار
شهدت المنصة طرح وظائف مهندس إدارة مشاريع بعدد من الشواغر في شركات تعمل في الاستثمار وتطوير الأعمال. وتشمل المهمات إعداد الخطط المتكاملة للمشاريع وإدارة نطاق العمل بوضوح والتحكم في التغييرات، إضافة إلى إعداد الجداول الزمنية باستخدام برامج التخطيط الاحترافية، وإدارة التكلفة والموارد لضمان تنفيذ المشاريع وفق المعايير المطلوبة. ويُعد هذا المسار من أكثر المسارات طلبًا في القطاع الخاص نظرًا لارتباطه بالتوسع العمراني والاقتصادي المتسارع.
ارتفاع الطلب على مديري الأشغال والمرافق في قطاعي التشغيل والصيانة
أعلنت شركات تعمل في الصيانة والتشغيل والخدمات الهندسية وظائف مدير أشغال ومرافق عامة، وهو من المسميات التي تشهد طلبًا مستمرًا في السوق السعودي. وتشمل المهمات تخطيط أنشطة إدارة المرافق وتنسيق أعمال الصيانة والخدمات، وإدارة مواقع المنشآت الحالية والمستقبلية، إضافة إلى الإشراف على تجهيزات المكاتب والأبنية.
وتعكس هذه الوظائف التحول التشغيلي المتسارع في القطاع الخاص، واهتمام الشركات بإدارة المرافق بكفاءة أعلى ومطابقة للمعايير الحديثة في الاستدامة والتشغيل.
وظائف استشارية متقدمة في قطاع استشارات الأعمال
كما تم الإعلان عن وظائف أخصائي استشارات أعمال برواتب مرتفعة في شركات تعمل في الخدمات والاستثمار. وتتمثل مهمات هذه الوظائف في مساعدة العملاء على اتخاذ القرارات المناسبة، وتحسين أداء الأعمال، ودعم التحول المؤسسي، وتقديم توصيات مبنية على تحليل البيانات ودراسة السوق. وتعد هذه الوظائف من الأعلى أجراً لما تتطلبه من خبرة تحليلية ومعرفية واسعة.
الرياض تتصدر المشهد الوظيفي
تركزت هذه الوظائف جميعها في مدينة الرياض، التي تستمر في استقطاب أكبر حصص التوظيف بفضل توسع الشركات المحلية والدولية، والتنافس المتزايد على الكفاءات السعودية ذات المهارات القيادية والفنية المتقدمة.
وتكشف هذه الإعلانات رغبة متنامية لدى القطاع الخاص في استقطاب محترفين سعوديين قادرين على قيادة المشاريع وإدارة العمليات وتقديم الاستشارات المتقدمة، حيث ترتفع مستويات الرواتب مع ارتفاع سقف المهارات المطلوبة، خصوصًا في إدارات المشاريع والمرافق والاستشارات.
وتأتي هذه الوظائف ضمن التوجه المستمر لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات الإدارية والاستراتيجية والهندسية، بما ينسجم مع أهداف رؤية السعودية 2030 في تعزيز التوظيف النوعي ورفع كفاءة سوق العمل.
The Jadarah platform has launched this week a set of specialized jobs directed exclusively at Saudis, with average salaries starting from 20,000 riyals and increasing based on experience and the nature of the tasks.
These jobs come in investment, maintenance, operations, and business consulting sectors within major companies operating in the Riyadh markets.
Leadership Positions in Project Management at Investment Companies
The platform has announced job openings for project management engineers with several vacancies in companies involved in investment and business development. The tasks include preparing comprehensive project plans, clearly managing the scope of work, controlling changes, as well as preparing timelines using professional planning software, and managing costs and resources to ensure projects are executed according to required standards. This career path is among the most in-demand in the private sector due to its connection to rapid urban and economic expansion.
Increased Demand for Works and Facilities Managers in the Operations and Maintenance Sectors
Companies operating in maintenance, operations, and engineering services have announced jobs for works and public facilities managers, a title that continues to see consistent demand in the Saudi market. The tasks include planning facility management activities, coordinating maintenance and service works, managing current and future facility sites, in addition to supervising office and building preparations.
These positions reflect the accelerating operational transformation in the private sector and the companies' interest in managing facilities more efficiently and in compliance with modern sustainability and operational standards.
Advanced Consulting Jobs in the Business Consulting Sector
Job openings for business consulting specialists with high salaries have also been announced in companies operating in services and investment. The tasks of these positions involve assisting clients in making appropriate decisions, improving business performance, supporting institutional transformation, and providing recommendations based on data analysis and market studies. These jobs are among the highest-paying due to the extensive analytical and cognitive expertise they require.
Riyadh Takes the Lead in the Job Market
All these jobs are concentrated in the city of Riyadh, which continues to attract the largest shares of employment due to the expansion of local and international companies and the increasing competition for Saudi talents with advanced leadership and technical skills.
These announcements reveal a growing desire within the private sector to attract Saudi professionals capable of leading projects, managing operations, and providing advanced consulting, as salary levels rise with the increasing skill requirements, especially in project management, facilities, and consulting.
These jobs are part of the ongoing trend to empower national competencies in administrative, strategic, and engineering fields, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to enhance quality employment and improve labor market efficiency.