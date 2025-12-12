تمكنت الدوريات الميدانية للقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي وهي تؤدي مهماتها في تنفيذ نظام البيئة في منطقة المدينة المنورة من القبض على المواطنين ماجد صدعان عبيد الرشيدي، وخالد عيد فضي الرشيدي؛ لارتكابهما مخالفة الصيد دون ترخيص، بحوزتهما بندقية شوزن، وبندقية هوائية، و(49) كائنًا فطريًا مصيدًا، وأوقفا واتخذت الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وإحالتهما إلى الجهة المختصة.

وشددت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي على الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تحظر صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة استخدام بنادق الشوزن في الصيد غرامة (100,000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد دون ترخيص غرامة (10,000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد فيها غرامة (5,000) ريال، وعقوبة صيد طائر السمان دون ترخيص غرامة (1,500) ريال.

وأهابت بالمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال بالرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.