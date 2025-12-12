The field patrols of the Special Forces for Environmental Security, while carrying out their duties to enforce the Environmental Law in the Medina region, managed to apprehend citizens Majid Sad'an Obaid Al-Rasheedi and Khalid Eid Fadhi Al-Rasheedi for committing the offense of hunting without a license. They were found in possession of a shotgun, an air rifle, and (49) hunted wild animals. They were detained, and legal procedures were taken against them, and they were referred to the competent authority.

The Special Forces for Environmental Security emphasized the importance of adhering to the Environmental Law and its executive regulations, which prohibit the hunting of wild animals. They confirmed that the penalty for using shotguns in hunting is a fine of (100,000) riyals, the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of (10,000) riyals, the penalty for hunting in prohibited areas is a fine of (5,000) riyals, and the penalty for hunting quail without a license is a fine of (1,500) riyals.

They urged the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in other regions of the Kingdom. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, and the informant will bear no responsibility.