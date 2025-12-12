تواصل المملكة العربية السعودية ترسيخ موقعها المتقدم في المؤشرات الصحية الدولية، حيث أظهرت بيانات مؤشر تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية (UHC) تطورًا لافتًا جاء امتدادًا لريادة المملكة في تعزيز كفاءة الخدمات، مرسخًا مكانتها ضمن الدول الأكثر تقدّمًا على مستوى مجموعة العشرين ودول العالم، نتيجة للتحول الصحي الشامل الذي تشهده البلاد في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، وبما يعكس قوة الرؤية في إعادة تشكيل منظومة التنمية في المملكة في كافة القطاعات ومنها القطاع الصحي.
وأشارت البيانات الصادرة عن منظمة الصحة العالمية ومجموعة البنك الدولي إلى أن المملكة حافظت على مسار تصاعدي وتسارع ملحوظ في تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية طوال العقدين الماضيين، حتى وصلت في التحديث الأخير إلى مستوى 83 نقطة، مشكلةً قفزة نوعية بمعدل 9 نقاط خلال عامين؛ مما جعلها ضمن الدول المصنفة بالتغطية الصحية عالية المستوى، مؤكدة نجاح النموذج الصحي السعودي الحديث وفاعلية التحول الوطني في هذا المجال؛ مما يعكس تأثير السياسات التنموية الشاملة التي أرستها رؤية المملكة على مختلف القطاعات.
ويُعد مؤشر تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية، أحد مؤشرات أهداف التنمية المستدامة (SDG 3.8) المعتمدة دوليًا، وهو ما يمنح التقدم السعودي فيه بُعدًا إضافيًا؛ إذ يرتبط هذا المؤشر بمجموعة من المؤشرات التنموية المهمة المتعلقة بجودة الحياة، وتمكين الإنسان، وتقليل عبء المرض، والارتقاء بمستوى الرفاه الاجتماعي، كما أن تحسنه ينعكس إيجابًا على مؤشرات أخرى مثل: متوسط العمر المتوقع، وكفاءة الأنظمة الوقائية، ومستوى إنتاجية المجتمع.
وجاءت هذه القفزة نتيجة نهجٍ يرتكز على تعزيز الوقاية والرعاية الأولية، وتوسيع نطاق الفحص المبكر، ورفع جاهزية المرافق الصحية، إضافةً إلى التحول الرقمي المتسارع عبر منصات مثل: «صحتي» ومستشفى صحة الافتراضي؛ مما أسهم في تعزيز سهولة الوصول للخدمات، ورفع كفاءة الرعاية، وتحسين التجربة الصحية للمستفيدين.
وانعكست هذه الإصلاحات على مؤشرات جودة الحياة والصحة العامة، إذ ارتفع متوسط عمر الإنسان في المملكة من حوالى 74 عامًا في عام 2016 إلى نحو 79.7 عامًا في عام 2025 مقتربًا من الهدف المنشود في 2030 وهو 80 عامًا، مما يُعد دليلًا مباشرًا على تحسن مستوى الصحة العامة وفاعلية برامج الوقاية والعلاج.
وفي هذا السياق، أكد معالي وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، أن ما تحقق هو إحدى ثمار رؤية المملكة 2030 ودعم القيادة الرشيدة -حفظها الله-، قائلًا: "إن التطور الذي نشهده اليوم في المؤشرات الصحية الدولية يعكس الأثر الحقيقي للتحول الصحي الذي تقوده رؤية 2030 وبدعم مستمر من قيادتنا الرشيدة، حيث ارتكز هذا التقدم على تعزيز الوقاية، وتمكين الرعاية الأولية، والرقمنة الصحية، إضافةً إلى تطوير منظومة الخدمات في جميع مناطق المملكة".
وأضاف أن ما تحقق اليوم، بما في ذلك ارتفاع متوسط عمر الإنسان إلى 79.7 عامًا، هو نتيجة عمل تكاملي هدفه الأول جودة حياة الإنسان وصحته، وسنواصل المضي في هذا المسار لتحقيق مستويات أعلى من الكفاءة والاستدامة، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة ضمن الدول الأكثر تقدمًا في المجال الصحي.
ويأتي هذا التقدم ليعزز مسيرة التحول الوطني نحو منظومة صحية أكثر كفاءة ومرونة واستدامة، محورها الإنسان وهدفها جودة الحياة، وبما يعكس التزام المملكة بدورها الريادي في مؤشرات الصحة ضمن دول مجموعة العشرين، ويؤكد أثر الرؤية الشاملة في رفع أداء القطاعات التنموية كافة.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to solidify its advanced position in international health indicators, as data from the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) index has shown remarkable progress, extending the Kingdom's leadership in enhancing service efficiency, thereby establishing its status among the most advanced countries within the G20 and globally. This is a result of the comprehensive health transformation the country is undergoing as part of Vision 2030, reflecting the strength of the vision in reshaping the development system in the Kingdom across all sectors, including the health sector.
Data from the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group indicated that the Kingdom has maintained an upward trajectory and a notable acceleration in the coverage of essential health services over the past two decades, reaching a score of 83 points in the latest update, representing a qualitative leap of 9 points within two years. This has placed it among the countries classified with high-level health coverage, confirming the success of the modern Saudi health model and the effectiveness of the national transformation in this field; reflecting the impact of the comprehensive developmental policies established by Vision 2030 across various sectors.
The Universal Health Coverage index is one of the internationally recognized indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3.8), which adds an additional dimension to Saudi Arabia's progress in this area; as this index is linked to a set of important developmental indicators related to quality of life, human empowerment, reducing the burden of disease, and enhancing social welfare. Its improvement positively reflects on other indicators such as: life expectancy, efficiency of preventive systems, and community productivity levels.
This leap resulted from an approach focused on enhancing prevention and primary care, expanding early screening, and increasing the readiness of health facilities, in addition to the accelerated digital transformation through platforms such as "My Health" and the virtual health hospital; contributing to enhancing access to services, improving care efficiency, and enhancing the health experience for beneficiaries.
These reforms have reflected positively on quality of life and public health indicators, as the average life expectancy in the Kingdom rose from about 74 years in 2016 to approximately 79.7 years in 2025, approaching the desired target of 80 years by 2030, which is direct evidence of the improvement in public health levels and the effectiveness of prevention and treatment programs.
In this context, His Excellency Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel confirmed that what has been achieved is one of the fruits of Vision 2030 and the support of the wise leadership - may God protect it - stating: "The progress we are witnessing today in international health indicators reflects the true impact of the health transformation led by Vision 2030, with continuous support from our wise leadership. This progress is based on enhancing prevention, empowering primary care, and health digitization, in addition to developing the service system across all regions of the Kingdom."
He added that what has been achieved today, including the increase in average life expectancy to 79.7 years, is the result of integrated work aimed primarily at the quality of human life and health, and we will continue to move forward on this path to achieve higher levels of efficiency and sustainability, solidifying the Kingdom's position among the most advanced countries in the health field.
This progress enhances the national transformation journey towards a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable health system, centered on the individual and aimed at quality of life, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to its pioneering role in health indicators among G20 countries, and confirming the impact of the comprehensive vision in improving the performance of all developmental sectors.