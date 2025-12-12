تواصل المملكة العربية السعودية ترسيخ موقعها المتقدم في المؤشرات الصحية الدولية، حيث أظهرت بيانات مؤشر تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية (UHC) تطورًا لافتًا جاء امتدادًا لريادة المملكة في تعزيز كفاءة الخدمات، مرسخًا مكانتها ضمن الدول الأكثر تقدّمًا على مستوى مجموعة العشرين ودول العالم، نتيجة للتحول الصحي الشامل الذي تشهده البلاد في إطار رؤية المملكة 2030، وبما يعكس قوة الرؤية في إعادة تشكيل منظومة التنمية في المملكة في كافة القطاعات ومنها القطاع الصحي.

وأشارت البيانات الصادرة عن منظمة الصحة العالمية ومجموعة البنك الدولي إلى أن المملكة حافظت على مسار تصاعدي وتسارع ملحوظ في تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية طوال العقدين الماضيين، حتى وصلت في التحديث الأخير إلى مستوى 83 نقطة، مشكلةً قفزة نوعية بمعدل 9 نقاط خلال عامين؛ مما جعلها ضمن الدول المصنفة بالتغطية الصحية عالية المستوى، مؤكدة نجاح النموذج الصحي السعودي الحديث وفاعلية التحول الوطني في هذا المجال؛ مما يعكس تأثير السياسات التنموية الشاملة التي أرستها رؤية المملكة على مختلف القطاعات.

ويُعد مؤشر تغطية الخدمات الصحية الأساسية، أحد مؤشرات أهداف التنمية المستدامة (SDG 3.8) المعتمدة دوليًا، وهو ما يمنح التقدم السعودي فيه بُعدًا إضافيًا؛ إذ يرتبط هذا المؤشر بمجموعة من المؤشرات التنموية المهمة المتعلقة بجودة الحياة، وتمكين الإنسان، وتقليل عبء المرض، والارتقاء بمستوى الرفاه الاجتماعي، كما أن تحسنه ينعكس إيجابًا على مؤشرات أخرى مثل: متوسط العمر المتوقع، وكفاءة الأنظمة الوقائية، ومستوى إنتاجية المجتمع.

وجاءت هذه القفزة نتيجة نهجٍ يرتكز على تعزيز الوقاية والرعاية الأولية، وتوسيع نطاق الفحص المبكر، ورفع جاهزية المرافق الصحية، إضافةً إلى التحول الرقمي المتسارع عبر منصات مثل: «صحتي» ومستشفى صحة الافتراضي؛ مما أسهم في تعزيز سهولة الوصول للخدمات، ورفع كفاءة الرعاية، وتحسين التجربة الصحية للمستفيدين.

وانعكست هذه الإصلاحات على مؤشرات جودة الحياة والصحة العامة، إذ ارتفع متوسط عمر الإنسان في المملكة من حوالى 74 عامًا في عام 2016 إلى نحو 79.7 عامًا في عام 2025 مقتربًا من الهدف المنشود في 2030 وهو 80 عامًا، مما يُعد دليلًا مباشرًا على تحسن مستوى الصحة العامة وفاعلية برامج الوقاية والعلاج.

وفي هذا السياق، أكد معالي وزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، أن ما تحقق هو إحدى ثمار رؤية المملكة 2030 ودعم القيادة الرشيدة -حفظها الله-، قائلًا: "إن التطور الذي نشهده اليوم في المؤشرات الصحية الدولية يعكس الأثر الحقيقي للتحول الصحي الذي تقوده رؤية 2030 وبدعم مستمر من قيادتنا الرشيدة، حيث ارتكز هذا التقدم على تعزيز الوقاية، وتمكين الرعاية الأولية، والرقمنة الصحية، إضافةً إلى تطوير منظومة الخدمات في جميع مناطق المملكة".

وأضاف أن ما تحقق اليوم، بما في ذلك ارتفاع متوسط عمر الإنسان إلى 79.7 عامًا، هو نتيجة عمل تكاملي هدفه الأول جودة حياة الإنسان وصحته، وسنواصل المضي في هذا المسار لتحقيق مستويات أعلى من الكفاءة والاستدامة، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة ضمن الدول الأكثر تقدمًا في المجال الصحي.

ويأتي هذا التقدم ليعزز مسيرة التحول الوطني نحو منظومة صحية أكثر كفاءة ومرونة واستدامة، محورها الإنسان وهدفها جودة الحياة، وبما يعكس التزام المملكة بدورها الريادي في مؤشرات الصحة ضمن دول مجموعة العشرين، ويؤكد أثر الرؤية الشاملة في رفع أداء القطاعات التنموية كافة.