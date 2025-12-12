The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continues to solidify its advanced position in international health indicators, as data from the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) index has shown remarkable progress, extending the Kingdom's leadership in enhancing service efficiency, thereby establishing its status among the most advanced countries within the G20 and globally. This is a result of the comprehensive health transformation the country is undergoing as part of Vision 2030, reflecting the strength of the vision in reshaping the development system in the Kingdom across all sectors, including the health sector.



Data from the World Health Organization and the World Bank Group indicated that the Kingdom has maintained an upward trajectory and a notable acceleration in the coverage of essential health services over the past two decades, reaching a score of 83 points in the latest update, representing a qualitative leap of 9 points within two years. This has placed it among the countries classified with high-level health coverage, confirming the success of the modern Saudi health model and the effectiveness of the national transformation in this field; reflecting the impact of the comprehensive developmental policies established by Vision 2030 across various sectors.



The Universal Health Coverage index is one of the internationally recognized indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3.8), which adds an additional dimension to Saudi Arabia's progress in this area; as this index is linked to a set of important developmental indicators related to quality of life, human empowerment, reducing the burden of disease, and enhancing social welfare. Its improvement positively reflects on other indicators such as: life expectancy, efficiency of preventive systems, and community productivity levels.



This leap resulted from an approach focused on enhancing prevention and primary care, expanding early screening, and increasing the readiness of health facilities, in addition to the accelerated digital transformation through platforms such as "My Health" and the virtual health hospital; contributing to enhancing access to services, improving care efficiency, and enhancing the health experience for beneficiaries.

These reforms have reflected positively on quality of life and public health indicators, as the average life expectancy in the Kingdom rose from about 74 years in 2016 to approximately 79.7 years in 2025, approaching the desired target of 80 years by 2030, which is direct evidence of the improvement in public health levels and the effectiveness of prevention and treatment programs.



In this context, His Excellency Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel confirmed that what has been achieved is one of the fruits of Vision 2030 and the support of the wise leadership - may God protect it - stating: "The progress we are witnessing today in international health indicators reflects the true impact of the health transformation led by Vision 2030, with continuous support from our wise leadership. This progress is based on enhancing prevention, empowering primary care, and health digitization, in addition to developing the service system across all regions of the Kingdom."

He added that what has been achieved today, including the increase in average life expectancy to 79.7 years, is the result of integrated work aimed primarily at the quality of human life and health, and we will continue to move forward on this path to achieve higher levels of efficiency and sustainability, solidifying the Kingdom's position among the most advanced countries in the health field.



This progress enhances the national transformation journey towards a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable health system, centered on the individual and aimed at quality of life, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to its pioneering role in health indicators among G20 countries, and confirming the impact of the comprehensive vision in improving the performance of all developmental sectors.