روسيا تحكم بالسجن 15 عاماً على «مدعي الجنائية الدولية» كريم خان

أصدرت محكمة روسية في موسكو اليوم حكماً غيابياً بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 15 عاماً بحق المدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية كريم خان، بالإضافة إلى 8 قضاة آخرين من المحكمة ذاتها، وفقاً لما أعلنته النيابة العامة الروسية.
ووفقاً للحكم، حُكم على كريم خان بالسجن 15 عاماً 9 سنوات في السجن العادي والباقي في مستعمرة عقابية مشددة، بينما تراوحت الأحكام على القضاة الثمانية الآخرين بين 3.5 و15 عاماً، وتم وضع جميع المتهمين على قائمة المطلوبين دولياً واعتقالهم غيابياً.
وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي للنيابة العامة الروسية اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن المحكمة أدانتهم بموجب مواد من القانون الجنائي الروسي تتعلق بـ«ملاحقة الجنائية لشخص بريء» و«احتجاز غير قانوني» و«التحضير للاعتداء على أشخاص أو مؤسسات تتمتع بحماية دولية أو التهديد بالقيام بمثل هذا الاعتداء».
والشهر الماضي أعلنت لجنة التحقيق الروسية عن انتهاء التحقيق في القضية الجنائية المرفوعة ضد القضاة والمدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية، المتهمين بانتهاك القانون الروسي من خلال «ملاحقة مواطنين روس بشكل غير قانوني».
رد روسي على عقوبات الجنائية الدولية
وجاء حكم المحكمة الروسية كرد فعل روسي على قرارات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في لاهاي، التي أصدرت مذكرات توقيف بحق مسؤولين روس كبار.
وفي مارس 2023، أصدرت المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحق الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ومفوضة حقوق الطفل ماريا لفوفا-بيلوفا بتهمة «الترحيل غير القانوني لأطفال أوكرانيين» من مناطق محتلة في أوكرانيا إلى روسيا، وهي جريمة حرب وفقاً لنظام روما الأساسي للمحكمة.
كما أصدرت المحكمة في يونيو 2024 مذكرات توقيف بحق قادة عسكريين روس، بما في ذلك وزير الدفاع السابق سيرغي شويغو ورئيس الأركان فاليري غيراسيموف، بتهمة «جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية» تتعلق بقصف البنية التحتية المدنية في أوكرانيا.
واعتبرت روسيا، التي لم تصدق على نظام روما الأساسي ولا تعترف باختصاص المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، مذكرات الجنائية الدولية ضد قادتها «غير قانونية» و«محاولة لملاحقة مواطنين روس أبرياء».
عام كامل داخل المحاكم الروسية
وبدأت التحقيقات الروسية في القضية منذ نوفمبر 2024، حيث وجهت لكريم خان والقضاة تهماً بموجب المواد 299 و301 و360 من القانون الجنائي الروسي، تتعلق بـ«إدانة شخص بريء عمداً» و«الاعتقال غير القانوني» و«محاولة إثارة حرب».
ويُعتبر هذا الحكم الغيابي رمزياً إلى حد كبير، حيث لا يمكن تنفيذه خارج روسيا، لكنه يعكس تصعيداً في التوتر بين موسكو والمحكمة الجنائية الدولية، حيث كانت روسيا قد سبق أن وضعت خان وعدداً من القضاة على قوائم المطلوبين، وأصدرت مذكرات توقيف بحقهم منذ 2023.
A Russian court in Moscow today issued a default judgment sentencing International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan to up to 15 years in prison, along with 8 other judges from the same court, according to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.
According to the ruling, Karim Khan was sentenced to 15 years, with 9 years in a regular prison and the remainder in a strict penal colony, while the sentences for the other eight judges ranged from 3.5 to 15 years. All defendants have been placed on an international wanted list and were sentenced in absentia.
The media office of the Russian Prosecutor General stated today (Friday) that the court convicted them under articles of the Russian criminal code related to "the criminal prosecution of an innocent person," "illegal detention," and "preparing to attack individuals or institutions that enjoy international protection or threatening to carry out such an attack."
Last month, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the completion of the investigation into the criminal case against the judges and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, accused of violating Russian law by "illegally prosecuting Russian citizens."
Russian Response to International Criminal Court Sanctions
The Russian court's ruling came as a Russian reaction to the decisions of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which issued arrest warrants against senior Russian officials.
In March 2023, the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of "the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children" from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which is considered a war crime under the Rome Statute of the court.
The court also issued arrest warrants in June 2024 against Russian military leaders, including former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, on charges of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" related to the bombing of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
Russia, which has not ratified the Rome Statute and does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, considers the ICC's warrants against its leaders to be "illegal" and "an attempt to prosecute innocent Russian citizens."
A Year Inside Russian Courts
The Russian investigations into the case began in November 2024, with Karim Khan and the judges facing charges under articles 299, 301, and 360 of the Russian criminal code, related to "deliberately convicting an innocent person," "illegal detention," and "attempting to incite war."
This default judgment is largely symbolic, as it cannot be enforced outside of Russia, but it reflects an escalation in tensions between Moscow and the International Criminal Court, as Russia had previously placed Khan and several judges on wanted lists and issued arrest warrants against them since 2023.