روسيا تحكم بالسجن 15 عاماً على «مدعي الجنائية الدولية» كريم خان

A Russian court in Moscow today issued a default judgment sentencing International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan to up to 15 years in prison, along with 8 other judges from the same court, according to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.



According to the ruling, Karim Khan was sentenced to 15 years, with 9 years in a regular prison and the remainder in a strict penal colony, while the sentences for the other eight judges ranged from 3.5 to 15 years. All defendants have been placed on an international wanted list and were sentenced in absentia.

The media office of the Russian Prosecutor General stated today (Friday) that the court convicted them under articles of the Russian criminal code related to "the criminal prosecution of an innocent person," "illegal detention," and "preparing to attack individuals or institutions that enjoy international protection or threatening to carry out such an attack."

Last month, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the completion of the investigation into the criminal case against the judges and the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, accused of violating Russian law by "illegally prosecuting Russian citizens."



Russian Response to International Criminal Court Sanctions

The Russian court's ruling came as a Russian reaction to the decisions of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which issued arrest warrants against senior Russian officials.

In March 2023, the court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of "the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children" from occupied areas in Ukraine to Russia, which is considered a war crime under the Rome Statute of the court.

The court also issued arrest warrants in June 2024 against Russian military leaders, including former Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, on charges of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" related to the bombing of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Russia, which has not ratified the Rome Statute and does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, considers the ICC's warrants against its leaders to be "illegal" and "an attempt to prosecute innocent Russian citizens."

A Year Inside Russian Courts

The Russian investigations into the case began in November 2024, with Karim Khan and the judges facing charges under articles 299, 301, and 360 of the Russian criminal code, related to "deliberately convicting an innocent person," "illegal detention," and "attempting to incite war."

This default judgment is largely symbolic, as it cannot be enforced outside of Russia, but it reflects an escalation in tensions between Moscow and the International Criminal Court, as Russia had previously placed Khan and several judges on wanted lists and issued arrest warrants against them since 2023.