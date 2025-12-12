أصدرت محكمة روسية في موسكو اليوم حكماً غيابياً بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 15 عاماً بحق المدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية كريم خان، بالإضافة إلى 8 قضاة آخرين من المحكمة ذاتها، وفقاً لما أعلنته النيابة العامة الروسية.
روسيا تحكم بالسجن 15 عاماً على «مدعي الجنائية الدولية» كريم خان

ووفقاً للحكم، حُكم على كريم خان بالسجن 15 عاماً 9 سنوات في السجن العادي والباقي في مستعمرة عقابية مشددة، بينما تراوحت الأحكام على القضاة الثمانية الآخرين بين 3.5 و15 عاماً، وتم وضع جميع المتهمين على قائمة المطلوبين دولياً واعتقالهم غيابياً.

وأفاد المكتب الإعلامي للنيابة العامة الروسية اليوم (الجمعة)، بأن المحكمة أدانتهم بموجب مواد من القانون الجنائي الروسي تتعلق بـ«ملاحقة الجنائية لشخص بريء» و«احتجاز غير قانوني» و«التحضير للاعتداء على أشخاص أو مؤسسات تتمتع بحماية دولية أو التهديد بالقيام بمثل هذا الاعتداء».

والشهر الماضي أعلنت لجنة التحقيق الروسية عن انتهاء التحقيق في القضية الجنائية المرفوعة ضد القضاة والمدعي العام للمحكمة الجنائية الدولية، المتهمين بانتهاك القانون الروسي من خلال «ملاحقة مواطنين روس بشكل غير قانوني».
رد روسي على عقوبات الجنائية الدولية

وجاء حكم المحكمة الروسية كرد فعل روسي على قرارات المحكمة الجنائية الدولية في لاهاي، التي أصدرت مذكرات توقيف بحق مسؤولين روس كبار.

وفي مارس 2023، أصدرت المحكمة مذكرة توقيف بحق الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ومفوضة حقوق الطفل ماريا لفوفا-بيلوفا بتهمة «الترحيل غير القانوني لأطفال أوكرانيين» من مناطق محتلة في أوكرانيا إلى روسيا، وهي جريمة حرب وفقاً لنظام روما الأساسي للمحكمة.

كما أصدرت المحكمة في يونيو 2024 مذكرات توقيف بحق قادة عسكريين روس، بما في ذلك وزير الدفاع السابق سيرغي شويغو ورئيس الأركان فاليري غيراسيموف، بتهمة «جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية» تتعلق بقصف البنية التحتية المدنية في أوكرانيا.

واعتبرت روسيا، التي لم تصدق على نظام روما الأساسي ولا تعترف باختصاص المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، مذكرات الجنائية الدولية ضد قادتها «غير قانونية» و«محاولة لملاحقة مواطنين روس أبرياء».

عام كامل داخل المحاكم الروسية

وبدأت التحقيقات الروسية في القضية منذ نوفمبر 2024، حيث وجهت لكريم خان والقضاة تهماً بموجب المواد 299 و301 و360 من القانون الجنائي الروسي، تتعلق بـ«إدانة شخص بريء عمداً» و«الاعتقال غير القانوني» و«محاولة إثارة حرب».

ويُعتبر هذا الحكم الغيابي رمزياً إلى حد كبير، حيث لا يمكن تنفيذه خارج روسيا، لكنه يعكس تصعيداً في التوتر بين موسكو والمحكمة الجنائية الدولية، حيث كانت روسيا قد سبق أن وضعت خان وعدداً من القضاة على قوائم المطلوبين، وأصدرت مذكرات توقيف بحقهم منذ 2023.