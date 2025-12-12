في خطوة تمثل خروجاً عن التقليد المتبع بتعيين شخصيات من الدول المانحة الكبرى، عينت الأمم المتحدة الرئيس العراقي السابق برهم صالح في منصب مفوض الأمم المتحدة السامي لشؤون اللاجئين.


ووقع الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، أمس (الخميس) وثيقة تفيد بأنه وقع الاختيار على صالح لشغل المنصب لولاية مدتها 5 سنوات تبدأ أول شهر يناير 2026.


وحسب الوثيقة فإن هذا التعيين يحتاج إلى موافقة اللجنة التنفيذية للمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين.


ويخلف صالح الإيطالي فيليبو جراندي، المسؤول المخضرم بالأمم المتحدة والذي يشغل المنصب منذ عام 2016.


ويواجه برهم صالح، وهو مهندس تلقى تعليمه في بريطانيا وينحدر من إقليم كردستان العراق، تحديات كبيرة في ظل وصول أعداد النازحين واللاجئين عالمياً إلى مستويات قياسية تقارب ضعف ما كانت عليه عند تولي جراندي المنصب.


وتنافس نحو 10 مرشحين على المنصب بينهم شخصيات سياسية، إلى جانب مسؤول تنفيذي في شركة «إيكيا» وطبيب طوارئ وشخصية تلفزيونية. وكان أكثر من نصفهم من أوروبا تماشياً مع تقليد اختيار رئيس للمفوضية، ومقرها جنيف، من إحدى الدول المانحة الرئيسية.


يذكر ان تمويل المفوضية، انخفض العام الحالي نتيجة تقليص الولايات المتحدة مساهماتها، وتحويل جهات مانحة غربية أخرى أموالها إلى قطاع الدفاع.


وأفادت مفوضية شؤون اللاجئين في تقرير على صفحتها الرسمية، بأنه في أعقاب الخفض الكبير الذي طرأ على ميزانيات المساعدات الإنسانية، يواجه ما يصل إلى 11.6 مليون لاجئ وغيرهم ممن اضطروا للفرار من ديارهم خطر إمكانية فقدان الحصول على المساعدات الإنسانية المباشرة هذا العام من المفوضية.


ويمثل هذا الرقم حوالى ثلث من وصلتهم المساعدات من المفوضية العام الماضي. ويسلط التقرير الضوء على تضافر عوامل كارثية تعصف بملايين اللاجئين والنازحين، كتزايد مستوى النزوح، وتقلص التمويل، واللامبالاة السياسية. وتعتبر النساء والأطفال، كما هو الحال دائماً، من الفئات الأكثر تضرراً.


وتم تخفيض أو تعليق 1.4 مليار دولار من البرامج الأساسية، وفقاً لتحليل برامج المفوضية والأموال التي تلقتها هذا العام.