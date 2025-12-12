In a move that represents a departure from the traditional practice of appointing figures from major donor countries, the United Nations has appointed former Iraqi President Barham Salih as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres signed a document yesterday (Thursday) indicating that Salih has been chosen for the position for a term of 5 years starting from January 1, 2026.



According to the document, this appointment requires the approval of the Executive Committee of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.



Salih succeeds Italian Filippo Grandi, a seasoned UN official who has held the position since 2016.



Barham Salih, an engineer educated in Britain and hailing from the Kurdistan region of Iraq, faces significant challenges as the number of displaced persons and refugees globally reaches record levels, nearly double what it was when Grandi took office.



About 10 candidates competed for the position, including political figures, as well as an executive from IKEA, an emergency doctor, and a television personality. More than half of them were from Europe, in line with the tradition of selecting a head for the commission, based in Geneva, from one of the main donor countries.



It is worth noting that funding for the commission has decreased this year due to the reduction of contributions from the United States and the diversion of funds from other Western donors to the defense sector.



The Refugee Agency reported on its official page that following the significant cuts to humanitarian aid budgets, up to 11.6 million refugees and others who have been forced to flee their homes face the risk of losing access to direct humanitarian assistance from the commission this year.



This figure represents about a third of those who received assistance from the commission last year. The report highlights the convergence of catastrophic factors affecting millions of refugees and displaced persons, such as increasing levels of displacement, shrinking funding, and political indifference. Women and children, as always, are among the most affected groups.



1.4 billion dollars of core programs have been reduced or suspended, according to an analysis of the commission's programs and the funds it has received this year.