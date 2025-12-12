يستعد الاتحاد الأوروبي لاتخاذ خطوة حاسمة،اليوم (الجمعة) بتجميد أصول البنك المركزي الروسي الموجودة في أوروبا إلى أجل غير مسمى، في قرار يزيل عقبة كبيرة أمام استخدام هذه الأموال لدعم أوكرانيا في مواجهة الغزو الروسي.
تجميد أصول روسية بـ 246 مليار دولار
وتهدف حكومات الاتحاد إلى المصادقة على الخطة بحلول الساعة 16:00 بتوقيت غرينتش، من خلال تصويت بالأغلبية المؤهلة، لتجميد أصول سيادية روسية تبلغ قيمتها 210 مليارات يورو (نحو 246 مليار دولار) للمدة اللازمة لتجنب اضطراب اقتصادي كبير في الاتحاد.
استبدال تجديد التجميد كل 6 أشهر
وسيحل هذا التجميد الجديد، الذي يستمر «حتى زوال التهديد المباشر على المصالح الاقتصادية للاتحاد»، محل النظام الحالي الذي يتطلب تجديد التجميد كل 6 أشهر بالإجماع.
وبهذا، يتم القضاء على خطر رفض دول مثل المجر وسلوفاكيا – اللتين تربطهما علاقات أفضل بموسكو مقارنة بدول أخرى – تجديد التجميد، مما كان يمكن أن يجبر الاتحاد على إعادة الأموال إلى روسيا.
المجر تغرد خارج السرب
في المقابل، أعرب رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان عن احتجاجه الشديد عبر منشور على «فيسبوك»، قائلاً «إن هذا القرار سيسبب ضرراً لا يمكن إصلاحه للاتحاد الأوروبي»، مؤكداً أن المجر ستفعل كل ما في وسعها لاستعادة «الوضع القانوني».
روسيا: خطط أوروبا غير قانونية
من جانبه، وصف البنك المركزي الروسي خطط الاتحاد بأنها «غير قانونية»، محتفظاً بحقه في استخدام جميع الوسائل المتاحة لحماية مصالحه.
وفي بيان منفصل، أعلن البنك رفع دعوى قضائية ضد مستودع الأوراق المالية المركزي البلجيكي «يوروكلير» – الذي يحتفظ بنحو 185 مليار يورو من إجمالي الأصول المجمدة – أمام محكمة في موسكو، متهماً إياه بإلحاق أضرار تحول دون التصرف في الأموال والأوراق المالية.
وكانت «يوروكلير» هدفاً لدعاوى روسية مشابهة منذ تجميد الأصول عام 2022 عقب الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.
ويهدف التجميد الدائم إلى إقناع بلجيكا بدعم خطة الاتحاد لاستخدام الأصول المجمدة في منح قرض يصل إلى 165 مليار يورو لأوكرانيا، يغطي احتياجاتها العسكرية والمدنية لعامي 2026 و2027.
وسيتم سداد هذا القرض من قبل أوكرانيا فقط عندما تدفع روسيا تعويضات الحرب لكييف، مما يجعله في الواقع منحة مقدمة من تعويضات روسية مستقبلية.
الدنمارك تؤيد اقترح التعويضات
وصرحت وزيرة المالية الدنماركية ستيفاني لوس، التي تتولى بلادها الرئاسة الدورية للاتحاد، بأن «اقتراح التعويضات هو الخيار الأفضل على الإطلاق، لأنه لا يرهق ميزانيات الدول أو ديونها العامة».
وأضافت أمام اجتماع وزراء مالية الاتحاد أن هناك مخاوف لا تزال قائمة، لكن العمل مستمر لتوضيح جميع العناصر، آملة في تمهيد الطريق لقرار في قمة المجلس الأوروبي الأسبوع القادم.
وسيجتمع قادة الاتحاد في 18 ديسمبر لإنهاء تفاصيل قرض التعويضات، مع حل المشكلات المتبقية، بما في ذلك ضمانات من جميع الدول الأعضاء لبلجيكا بأنها لن تتحمل وحدها أي تكاليف محتملة في حال نجاح دعاوى روسية مستقبلية.
The European Union is preparing to take a decisive step today (Friday) by indefinitely freezing the assets of the Russian central bank located in Europe, a decision that removes a significant obstacle to using these funds to support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.
Freezing Russian Assets Worth $246 Billion
The EU governments aim to endorse the plan by 16:00 GMT through a qualified majority vote to freeze Russian sovereign assets valued at €210 billion (approximately $246 billion) for the necessary duration to avoid significant economic disruption in the Union.
Replacing the Renewal of the Freeze Every 6 Months
This new freeze, which will last "until the direct threat to the economic interests of the Union has disappeared," will replace the current system that requires the renewal of the freeze every 6 months by consensus.
This eliminates the risk of countries like Hungary and Slovakia—who have better relations with Moscow compared to other countries—refusing to renew the freeze, which could have forced the Union to return the funds to Russia.
Hungary Goes Against the Grain
In contrast, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed his strong protest through a post on "Facebook," stating, "This decision will cause irreparable harm to the European Union," emphasizing that Hungary will do everything in its power to restore the "legal status."
Russia: Europe's Plans are Illegal
For its part, the Russian central bank described the EU's plans as "illegal," reserving the right to use all available means to protect its interests.
In a separate statement, the bank announced it was filing a lawsuit against the Belgian central securities depository "Euroclear"—which holds about €185 billion of the total frozen assets—before a court in Moscow, accusing it of causing damages that prevent the handling of the funds and securities.
Since the assets were frozen in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "Euroclear" has been the target of similar Russian lawsuits.
The permanent freeze aims to persuade Belgium to support the EU's plan to use the frozen assets to grant a loan of up to €165 billion to Ukraine, covering its military and civilian needs for 2026 and 2027.
This loan will only be repaid by Ukraine when Russia pays war reparations to Kyiv, effectively making it a grant funded by future Russian reparations.
Denmark Supports the Compensation Proposal
Danish Finance Minister Stephanie Lose, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, stated that "the compensation proposal is by far the best option, as it does not burden the budgets or public debts of the countries."
She added at a meeting of EU finance ministers that there are still concerns, but work is ongoing to clarify all elements, hoping to pave the way for a decision at the European Council summit next week.
EU leaders will meet on December 18 to finalize the details of the compensation loan, resolving remaining issues, including guarantees from all member states to Belgium that it will not bear any potential costs alone in the event of successful future Russian lawsuits.