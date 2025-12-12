The European Union is preparing to take a decisive step today (Friday) by indefinitely freezing the assets of the Russian central bank located in Europe, a decision that removes a significant obstacle to using these funds to support Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Freezing Russian Assets Worth $246 Billion

The EU governments aim to endorse the plan by 16:00 GMT through a qualified majority vote to freeze Russian sovereign assets valued at €210 billion (approximately $246 billion) for the necessary duration to avoid significant economic disruption in the Union.

Replacing the Renewal of the Freeze Every 6 Months

This new freeze, which will last "until the direct threat to the economic interests of the Union has disappeared," will replace the current system that requires the renewal of the freeze every 6 months by consensus.

This eliminates the risk of countries like Hungary and Slovakia—who have better relations with Moscow compared to other countries—refusing to renew the freeze, which could have forced the Union to return the funds to Russia.

Hungary Goes Against the Grain

In contrast, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed his strong protest through a post on "Facebook," stating, "This decision will cause irreparable harm to the European Union," emphasizing that Hungary will do everything in its power to restore the "legal status."

Russia: Europe's Plans are Illegal

For its part, the Russian central bank described the EU's plans as "illegal," reserving the right to use all available means to protect its interests.

In a separate statement, the bank announced it was filing a lawsuit against the Belgian central securities depository "Euroclear"—which holds about €185 billion of the total frozen assets—before a court in Moscow, accusing it of causing damages that prevent the handling of the funds and securities.

Since the assets were frozen in 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, "Euroclear" has been the target of similar Russian lawsuits.

The permanent freeze aims to persuade Belgium to support the EU's plan to use the frozen assets to grant a loan of up to €165 billion to Ukraine, covering its military and civilian needs for 2026 and 2027.

This loan will only be repaid by Ukraine when Russia pays war reparations to Kyiv, effectively making it a grant funded by future Russian reparations.

Denmark Supports the Compensation Proposal

Danish Finance Minister Stephanie Lose, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, stated that "the compensation proposal is by far the best option, as it does not burden the budgets or public debts of the countries."

She added at a meeting of EU finance ministers that there are still concerns, but work is ongoing to clarify all elements, hoping to pave the way for a decision at the European Council summit next week.

EU leaders will meet on December 18 to finalize the details of the compensation loan, resolving remaining issues, including guarantees from all member states to Belgium that it will not bear any potential costs alone in the event of successful future Russian lawsuits.