يستعد الاتحاد الأوروبي لاتخاذ خطوة حاسمة،اليوم (الجمعة) بتجميد أصول البنك المركزي الروسي الموجودة في أوروبا إلى أجل غير مسمى، في قرار يزيل عقبة كبيرة أمام استخدام هذه الأموال لدعم أوكرانيا في مواجهة الغزو الروسي.

تجميد أصول روسية بـ 246 مليار دولار

وتهدف حكومات الاتحاد إلى المصادقة على الخطة بحلول الساعة 16:00 بتوقيت غرينتش، من خلال تصويت بالأغلبية المؤهلة، لتجميد أصول سيادية روسية تبلغ قيمتها 210 مليارات يورو (نحو 246 مليار دولار) للمدة اللازمة لتجنب اضطراب اقتصادي كبير في الاتحاد.

استبدال تجديد التجميد كل 6 أشهر

وسيحل هذا التجميد الجديد، الذي يستمر «حتى زوال التهديد المباشر على المصالح الاقتصادية للاتحاد»، محل النظام الحالي الذي يتطلب تجديد التجميد كل 6 أشهر بالإجماع.

وبهذا، يتم القضاء على خطر رفض دول مثل المجر وسلوفاكيا – اللتين تربطهما علاقات أفضل بموسكو مقارنة بدول أخرى – تجديد التجميد، مما كان يمكن أن يجبر الاتحاد على إعادة الأموال إلى روسيا.

المجر تغرد خارج السرب

في المقابل، أعرب رئيس الوزراء المجري فيكتور أوربان عن احتجاجه الشديد عبر منشور على «فيسبوك»، قائلاً «إن هذا القرار سيسبب ضرراً لا يمكن إصلاحه للاتحاد الأوروبي»، مؤكداً أن المجر ستفعل كل ما في وسعها لاستعادة «الوضع القانوني».

روسيا: خطط أوروبا غير قانونية

من جانبه، وصف البنك المركزي الروسي خطط الاتحاد بأنها «غير قانونية»، محتفظاً بحقه في استخدام جميع الوسائل المتاحة لحماية مصالحه.

وفي بيان منفصل، أعلن البنك رفع دعوى قضائية ضد مستودع الأوراق المالية المركزي البلجيكي «يوروكلير» – الذي يحتفظ بنحو 185 مليار يورو من إجمالي الأصول المجمدة – أمام محكمة في موسكو، متهماً إياه بإلحاق أضرار تحول دون التصرف في الأموال والأوراق المالية.

وكانت «يوروكلير» هدفاً لدعاوى روسية مشابهة منذ تجميد الأصول عام 2022 عقب الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا.

ويهدف التجميد الدائم إلى إقناع بلجيكا بدعم خطة الاتحاد لاستخدام الأصول المجمدة في منح قرض يصل إلى 165 مليار يورو لأوكرانيا، يغطي احتياجاتها العسكرية والمدنية لعامي 2026 و2027.

وسيتم سداد هذا القرض من قبل أوكرانيا فقط عندما تدفع روسيا تعويضات الحرب لكييف، مما يجعله في الواقع منحة مقدمة من تعويضات روسية مستقبلية.

الدنمارك تؤيد اقترح التعويضات

وصرحت وزيرة المالية الدنماركية ستيفاني لوس، التي تتولى بلادها الرئاسة الدورية للاتحاد، بأن «اقتراح التعويضات هو الخيار الأفضل على الإطلاق، لأنه لا يرهق ميزانيات الدول أو ديونها العامة».

وأضافت أمام اجتماع وزراء مالية الاتحاد أن هناك مخاوف لا تزال قائمة، لكن العمل مستمر لتوضيح جميع العناصر، آملة في تمهيد الطريق لقرار في قمة المجلس الأوروبي الأسبوع القادم.

وسيجتمع قادة الاتحاد في 18 ديسمبر لإنهاء تفاصيل قرض التعويضات، مع حل المشكلات المتبقية، بما في ذلك ضمانات من جميع الدول الأعضاء لبلجيكا بأنها لن تتحمل وحدها أي تكاليف محتملة في حال نجاح دعاوى روسية مستقبلية.