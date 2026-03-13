تواجه شركة (سوني) واحدة من أكبر الدعاوى الاستهلاكية المرتبطة بصناعة الألعاب الرقمية في بريطانيا، بعدما رُفعت قضية جماعية نيابة عن نحو 12 مليون لاعب، تطالب بتعويضات تصل إلى 1.97 مليار جنيه إسترليني، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق باستغلال الهيمنة على سوق التوزيع الرقمي وفرض أسعار مرتفعة على المستخدمين داخل منظومة (بلاي ستيشن). وتأتي هذه القضية في وقت يتزايد فيه التدقيق القضائي والتنظيمي على سياسات المتاجر الرقمية الكبرى، سواء في قطاع الألعاب أو التطبيقات أو الخدمات الإلكترونية.

وبحسب المعطيات المعروضة أمام محكمة استئناف المنافسة في لندن، تستند الدعوى إلى اتهام (سوني) بتطبيق نظام مغلق يسمح ببيع وشراء الألعاب الرقمية والإضافات الخاصة بأجهزة (بلاي ستيشن) حصرياً عبر متجرها الرسمي، وهو ما يرى المدعون أنه أدى إلى رفع الأسعار على اللاعبين مقارنة بالبدائل أو النسخ المادية، في ظل غياب منافسة فعلية داخل المنصة نفسها. وتقود الدعوى الناشطة في حقوق المستهلك إليكس نيل، التي رفعتها نيابة عن ملايين المستخدمين في المملكة المتحدة، معتبرة أن المستهلكين دفعوا أسعاراً مبالغاً فيها نتيجة ما تصفه بـ«الممارسات الاحتكارية».

وخلال جلسات القضية، قال محامي الجهة المدعية روبرت بالمر: إن تحكم (سوني) في بوابة التوزيع الرقمي لألعاب «بلاي ستيشن» يمنحها قدرة واسعة على تحديد الأسعار دون منافسة حقيقية، ما يفتح المجال، بحسب طرحه القانوني، لتحقيق «أرباح احتكارية» من المحتوى الرقمي والإضافات المدفوعة. ويستند هذا الطرح إلى فكرة أن هيمنة المنصة لا تتعلق فقط ببيع الجهاز، بل بالتحكم الكامل في السوق اللاحقة المرتبطة بها، أي سوق الألعاب والمشتريات داخل النظام ذاته.

في المقابل، نفت (سوني) هذه الاتهامات، مؤكدة أنها أنفقت مليارات الدولارات على مدار سنوات لتطوير منظومة ألعاب متكاملة تخدم المستخدمين والمطورين، وأن نموذج المتجر الرقمي ليس استثناءً خاصاً بها، بل تتبعه شركات كبرى أخرى في القطاع مثل (نينتندو) و(إكس بوكس) التابعة لـ(مايكروسوفت). كما شددت الشركة على أن هوامش أرباحها من بيع الألعاب والمحتوى الإضافي ليست مبالغاً فيها، وأن الدعوى تتجاهل تكاليف البنية التقنية والاستثمار طويل الأمد في المنصة والعلامة التجارية.