Sony is facing one of the largest consumer lawsuits related to the digital gaming industry in the UK, after a class action was filed on behalf of approximately 12 million players, seeking damages of up to £1.97 billion, based on allegations of exploiting dominance in the digital distribution market and imposing high prices on users within the PlayStation ecosystem. This case comes at a time when there is increasing judicial and regulatory scrutiny on the policies of major digital stores, whether in the gaming sector, applications, or electronic services.

According to the data presented before the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London, the lawsuit alleges that Sony operates a closed system that allows the sale and purchase of digital games and add-ons for PlayStation devices exclusively through its official store, which the plaintiffs argue has led to higher prices for players compared to alternatives or physical copies, in the absence of real competition within the platform itself. The lawsuit is led by consumer rights advocate Alex Neil, who filed it on behalf of millions of users in the UK, arguing that consumers have paid inflated prices due to what she describes as "monopolistic practices."

During the court sessions, the plaintiff's attorney, Robert Palmer, stated that Sony's control over the digital distribution gateway for PlayStation games gives it significant power to set prices without real competition, which opens the door, according to his legal argument, to achieving "monopolistic profits" from digital content and paid add-ons. This argument is based on the idea that the platform's dominance is not just about selling the device, but about complete control over the subsequent market associated with it, namely the market for games and purchases within the system itself.

In contrast, Sony has denied these allegations, asserting that it has spent billions of dollars over the years to develop a comprehensive gaming ecosystem that serves users and developers, and that the digital store model is not a unique exception to it, but is followed by other major companies in the sector such as Nintendo and Xbox, which is owned by Microsoft. The company also emphasized that its profit margins from selling games and additional content are not excessive, and that the lawsuit overlooks the costs of the technical infrastructure and long-term investment in the platform and brand.