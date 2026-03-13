تواجه شركة (سوني) واحدة من أكبر الدعاوى الاستهلاكية المرتبطة بصناعة الألعاب الرقمية في بريطانيا، بعدما رُفعت قضية جماعية نيابة عن نحو 12 مليون لاعب، تطالب بتعويضات تصل إلى 1.97 مليار جنيه إسترليني، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق باستغلال الهيمنة على سوق التوزيع الرقمي وفرض أسعار مرتفعة على المستخدمين داخل منظومة (بلاي ستيشن). وتأتي هذه القضية في وقت يتزايد فيه التدقيق القضائي والتنظيمي على سياسات المتاجر الرقمية الكبرى، سواء في قطاع الألعاب أو التطبيقات أو الخدمات الإلكترونية.
وبحسب المعطيات المعروضة أمام محكمة استئناف المنافسة في لندن، تستند الدعوى إلى اتهام (سوني) بتطبيق نظام مغلق يسمح ببيع وشراء الألعاب الرقمية والإضافات الخاصة بأجهزة (بلاي ستيشن) حصرياً عبر متجرها الرسمي، وهو ما يرى المدعون أنه أدى إلى رفع الأسعار على اللاعبين مقارنة بالبدائل أو النسخ المادية، في ظل غياب منافسة فعلية داخل المنصة نفسها. وتقود الدعوى الناشطة في حقوق المستهلك إليكس نيل، التي رفعتها نيابة عن ملايين المستخدمين في المملكة المتحدة، معتبرة أن المستهلكين دفعوا أسعاراً مبالغاً فيها نتيجة ما تصفه بـ«الممارسات الاحتكارية».
وخلال جلسات القضية، قال محامي الجهة المدعية روبرت بالمر: إن تحكم (سوني) في بوابة التوزيع الرقمي لألعاب «بلاي ستيشن» يمنحها قدرة واسعة على تحديد الأسعار دون منافسة حقيقية، ما يفتح المجال، بحسب طرحه القانوني، لتحقيق «أرباح احتكارية» من المحتوى الرقمي والإضافات المدفوعة. ويستند هذا الطرح إلى فكرة أن هيمنة المنصة لا تتعلق فقط ببيع الجهاز، بل بالتحكم الكامل في السوق اللاحقة المرتبطة بها، أي سوق الألعاب والمشتريات داخل النظام ذاته.
في المقابل، نفت (سوني) هذه الاتهامات، مؤكدة أنها أنفقت مليارات الدولارات على مدار سنوات لتطوير منظومة ألعاب متكاملة تخدم المستخدمين والمطورين، وأن نموذج المتجر الرقمي ليس استثناءً خاصاً بها، بل تتبعه شركات كبرى أخرى في القطاع مثل (نينتندو) و(إكس بوكس) التابعة لـ(مايكروسوفت). كما شددت الشركة على أن هوامش أرباحها من بيع الألعاب والمحتوى الإضافي ليست مبالغاً فيها، وأن الدعوى تتجاهل تكاليف البنية التقنية والاستثمار طويل الأمد في المنصة والعلامة التجارية.
Sony is facing one of the largest consumer lawsuits related to the digital gaming industry in the UK, after a class action was filed on behalf of approximately 12 million players, seeking damages of up to £1.97 billion, based on allegations of exploiting dominance in the digital distribution market and imposing high prices on users within the PlayStation ecosystem. This case comes at a time when there is increasing judicial and regulatory scrutiny on the policies of major digital stores, whether in the gaming sector, applications, or electronic services.
According to the data presented before the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London, the lawsuit alleges that Sony operates a closed system that allows the sale and purchase of digital games and add-ons for PlayStation devices exclusively through its official store, which the plaintiffs argue has led to higher prices for players compared to alternatives or physical copies, in the absence of real competition within the platform itself. The lawsuit is led by consumer rights advocate Alex Neil, who filed it on behalf of millions of users in the UK, arguing that consumers have paid inflated prices due to what she describes as "monopolistic practices."
During the court sessions, the plaintiff's attorney, Robert Palmer, stated that Sony's control over the digital distribution gateway for PlayStation games gives it significant power to set prices without real competition, which opens the door, according to his legal argument, to achieving "monopolistic profits" from digital content and paid add-ons. This argument is based on the idea that the platform's dominance is not just about selling the device, but about complete control over the subsequent market associated with it, namely the market for games and purchases within the system itself.
In contrast, Sony has denied these allegations, asserting that it has spent billions of dollars over the years to develop a comprehensive gaming ecosystem that serves users and developers, and that the digital store model is not a unique exception to it, but is followed by other major companies in the sector such as Nintendo and Xbox, which is owned by Microsoft. The company also emphasized that its profit margins from selling games and additional content are not excessive, and that the lawsuit overlooks the costs of the technical infrastructure and long-term investment in the platform and brand.