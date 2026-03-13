The Manatee County in Florida, USA, witnessed a tragic incident that shocked the residents, after a woman killed her two children before taking her own life inside the family home.

According to preliminary investigations, Monica Rubasha (44 years old) shot her children, Josh (14 years old) and Emma (11 years old), inside their rooms, then turned the weapon on herself. Her husband, Richard James (45 years old), was out of the country on a business trip, which led him to call the police after losing contact with his family for a day and a half.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, they noticed unusual signs inside the home, prompting them to enter and find the mother and the three children suffering from gunshot wounds.

Rick Wells, the sheriff in charge of the investigation, described the incident as a tragedy that can happen "without any clear indicators," adding that what occurs behind closed doors may remain unknown to everyone.

Randy Warren, the media officer at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, noted that the scene inside the home was shocking even for the officers who dealt with the incident, confirming that the investigations revealed no prior warning signs indicating this tragedy.

The father's return to the United States was a shocking moment, as he was informed of the deaths of his wife and children, amidst a wave of shock and grief that swept through the local community.