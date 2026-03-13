شهدت مقاطعة ماناتي بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية حادثة مأساوية صدمت السكان، بعدما أقدمت امرأة على قتل طفليها قبل أن تنهي حياتها داخل منزل العائلة.

ووفق التحقيقات الأولية، أطلقت مونيكا روباشا (44 عاماً) النار على طفليها جوش (14 عاماً) وإيما (11 عاماً) داخل غرفتيهما، ثم وجهت السلاح إلى نفسها. وكان زوجها ريتشارد جيمس (45 عاماً) خارج البلاد في رحلة عمل، ما دفعه للاتصال بالشرطة بعد فقدانه الاتصال بعائلته لمدة يوم ونصف اليوم.

وعند وصول عناصر الأمن، لاحظوا علامات غير طبيعية داخل المنزل، ما دفعهم لدخوله ليجدوا الأم والأطفال الثلاثة مصابين بطلقات نارية.

وصف ريك ويلز الشريف المسؤول عن التحقيق، الحادثة بأنها مأساة يمكن أن تحدث «دون أي مؤشرات واضحة»، مضيفاً أن ما يحدث خلف الأبواب المغلقة قد يبقى مجهولاً للجميع.

وأشار راندي وارين مسؤول الإعلام في مكتب شرطة ماناتي، إلى أن المشهد داخل المنزل كان صادماً حتى بالنسبة للضباط الذين تعاملوا مع الواقعة، مؤكدين أن التحقيقات لم تكشف أي علامات تحذيرية سابقة تشير إلى هذه المأساة.

عودة الأب إلى الولايات المتحدة كانت لحظة صادمة، حيث تم إبلاغه بوفاة زوجته وطفليه، وسط حالة من الصدمة والحزن التي اجتاحت المجتمع المحلي.