شهدت ضواحي العاصمة الفرنسية باريس حادثة سطو صادمة، بعدما اقتحم ثلاثة مسلحين ملثمين منزل زوجين، منتحلين صفة رجال شرطة، وأجبروا الزوج على تحويل نحو 900 ألف يورو بالبيتكوين تحت التهديد.
وقعت الحادثة في بلدة لو شينيه روكونكور بإقليم إيفلين، حين قرع المهاجمون جرس المنزل في الثامنة صباحًا، وأقنعوا صاحبة المنزل الستينية أنهم رجال شرطة، ما دفعها لفتح الباب دون أن تشك بالخطر القادم. وفور دخولهم، دفعوها أرضًا، وبدأوا السيطرة على المكان بالكامل.
توجهت العصابة مباشرة إلى مكتب الزوج، حيث أجبره أحدهم، ملوحًا بالسكين، على تحويل محفظته الرقمية إلى حسابات المهاجمين، مهددين بإيذاء الزوجة التي أصيبت في كتفها أثناء الاعتداء. وخلال العملية، كان أفراد العصابة على اتصال بشخص رابع يُعطي التعليمات ويشرف على العملية.
وبعد إتمام السطو، غادر المهاجمون المكان تاركين الزوج مربوطا بالكابل، ومصادرين هاتفي الزوجين لمنعهما من الاتصال بالشرطة، قبل أن يلوذوا بالفرار بسيارة صغيرة بيضاء كانت تنتظرهم أمام المنزل.
تمكن الزوج لاحقًا من تحرير نفسه والتوجه إلى منزل الجيران لإبلاغ السلطات، التي بدأت تحقيقًا جنائيًا شاملاً، بمشاركة خبراء الشرطة العلمية والتقنية لجمع الأدلة وتحديد هوية المهاجمين.
وتأتي هذه الواقعة ضمن سلسلة متزايدة من جرائم تستهدف المستثمرين في العملات الرقمية في فرنسا، حيث سجلت حالات سطو مشابهة خلال العامين الماضيين، أحيانًا بمبالغ تصل إلى ملايين اليوروهات، ما دفع الحكومة إلى إصدار قرارات لحماية المستثمرين وتقليل مخاطر الاستهداف.
The suburbs of the French capital, Paris, witnessed a shocking robbery incident, as three masked armed men broke into a couple's home, impersonating police officers, and forced the husband to transfer around 900,000 euros in Bitcoin under threat.
The incident occurred in the town of Le Chêne-Rouge in the Yvelines department, when the attackers rang the doorbell at eight in the morning and convinced the sixty-year-old homeowner that they were police officers, prompting her to open the door without suspecting the impending danger. As soon as they entered, they pushed her to the ground and began to take control of the entire place.
The gang headed straight to the husband's office, where one of them, brandishing a knife, forced him to transfer his digital wallet to the attackers' accounts, threatening to harm the wife, who was injured in her shoulder during the assault. During the operation, the gang members were in contact with a fourth person who was giving instructions and overseeing the operation.
After completing the robbery, the attackers left the scene, leaving the husband tied up with a cable and confiscating the couple's phones to prevent them from calling the police, before fleeing in a small white car that was waiting for them outside the house.
The husband later managed to free himself and went to the neighbors' house to inform the authorities, who began a comprehensive criminal investigation, with the participation of forensic and technical police experts to collect evidence and identify the attackers.
This incident is part of an increasing series of crimes targeting cryptocurrency investors in France, where similar robbery cases have been recorded over the past two years, sometimes involving amounts reaching millions of euros, prompting the government to issue decisions to protect investors and reduce targeting risks.