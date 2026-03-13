The suburbs of the French capital, Paris, witnessed a shocking robbery incident, as three masked armed men broke into a couple's home, impersonating police officers, and forced the husband to transfer around 900,000 euros in Bitcoin under threat.

The incident occurred in the town of Le Chêne-Rouge in the Yvelines department, when the attackers rang the doorbell at eight in the morning and convinced the sixty-year-old homeowner that they were police officers, prompting her to open the door without suspecting the impending danger. As soon as they entered, they pushed her to the ground and began to take control of the entire place.

The gang headed straight to the husband's office, where one of them, brandishing a knife, forced him to transfer his digital wallet to the attackers' accounts, threatening to harm the wife, who was injured in her shoulder during the assault. During the operation, the gang members were in contact with a fourth person who was giving instructions and overseeing the operation.

After completing the robbery, the attackers left the scene, leaving the husband tied up with a cable and confiscating the couple's phones to prevent them from calling the police, before fleeing in a small white car that was waiting for them outside the house.

The husband later managed to free himself and went to the neighbors' house to inform the authorities, who began a comprehensive criminal investigation, with the participation of forensic and technical police experts to collect evidence and identify the attackers.

This incident is part of an increasing series of crimes targeting cryptocurrency investors in France, where similar robbery cases have been recorded over the past two years, sometimes involving amounts reaching millions of euros, prompting the government to issue decisions to protect investors and reduce targeting risks.