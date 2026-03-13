شهدت ضواحي العاصمة الفرنسية باريس حادثة سطو صادمة، بعدما اقتحم ثلاثة مسلحين ملثمين منزل زوجين، منتحلين صفة رجال شرطة، وأجبروا الزوج على تحويل نحو 900 ألف يورو بالبيتكوين تحت التهديد.

وقعت الحادثة في بلدة لو شينيه روكونكور بإقليم إيفلين، حين قرع المهاجمون جرس المنزل في الثامنة صباحًا، وأقنعوا صاحبة المنزل الستينية أنهم رجال شرطة، ما دفعها لفتح الباب دون أن تشك بالخطر القادم. وفور دخولهم، دفعوها أرضًا، وبدأوا السيطرة على المكان بالكامل.

توجهت العصابة مباشرة إلى مكتب الزوج، حيث أجبره أحدهم، ملوحًا بالسكين، على تحويل محفظته الرقمية إلى حسابات المهاجمين، مهددين بإيذاء الزوجة التي أصيبت في كتفها أثناء الاعتداء. وخلال العملية، كان أفراد العصابة على اتصال بشخص رابع يُعطي التعليمات ويشرف على العملية.

وبعد إتمام السطو، غادر المهاجمون المكان تاركين الزوج مربوطا بالكابل، ومصادرين هاتفي الزوجين لمنعهما من الاتصال بالشرطة، قبل أن يلوذوا بالفرار بسيارة صغيرة بيضاء كانت تنتظرهم أمام المنزل.

تمكن الزوج لاحقًا من تحرير نفسه والتوجه إلى منزل الجيران لإبلاغ السلطات، التي بدأت تحقيقًا جنائيًا شاملاً، بمشاركة خبراء الشرطة العلمية والتقنية لجمع الأدلة وتحديد هوية المهاجمين.

وتأتي هذه الواقعة ضمن سلسلة متزايدة من جرائم تستهدف المستثمرين في العملات الرقمية في فرنسا، حيث سجلت حالات سطو مشابهة خلال العامين الماضيين، أحيانًا بمبالغ تصل إلى ملايين اليوروهات، ما دفع الحكومة إلى إصدار قرارات لحماية المستثمرين وتقليل مخاطر الاستهداف.