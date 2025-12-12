في خطوة جديدة لتعزيز التواصل الأسري وتسهيل الإجراءات للمقيمين والمواطنين، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية السعودية تحديثات شاملة على نظام الزيارة العائلية، تجعل عملية تقديم الطلب ومتابعته أكثر سهولة وفعالية من أي وقت مضى.

وأبرز ما يقدمه التحديث الجديد:

  • متابعة حالة طلب التأشيرة فورياً وإلكترونياً دون الحاجة لزيارة أي جهة حكومية.
  • تبسيط إجراءات الموافقة على التأشيرة لتسريع إصدارها بشكل ملحوظ.
  • تطوير نظام دفع الرسوم ليصبح أسهل وأكثر وضوحًا عبر المنصات الإلكترونية.
  • فحص الطلبات باستخدام آلية مراجعة إلكترونية متقدمة لضمان الدقة والسرعة.
  • التأكد من صلاحية هوية المقيم وجواز سفر الزائر طوال فترة الزيارة.
  • إمكانية إدخال جميع البيانات وتحميل المستندات بدقة من خلال المنصات الرسمية.

تؤكد الوزارة أن التأشيرة متاحة لفئتين أساسيتين: المواطنون السعوديون، والمقيمون الأجانب لاستقدام أقاربهم من الدرجة الأولى فقط (الوالدين، الزوجة أو الزوج، الأبناء)، مع ضرورة تقديم جميع المستندات المطلوبة لضمان قبول الطلب.

أما الشروط الجديدة لتأشيرة الزيارة العائلية، فهي:

  • هوية سارية للمقيم طوال فترة الزيارة.
  • صلاحية جواز سفر الزائر تغطي كامل مدة الدخول والمغادرة.
  • إدخال بيانات دقيقة وصحيحة في النموذج الإلكتروني.
  • ألا يقل عمر الزائر عن 18 عامًا إلا إذا كان برفقة ولي أمر.
  • توفير تأمين صحي ساري المفعول.
  • إثبات القدرة المالية لتغطية تكاليف الإقامة والتنقل.
  • الالتزام الكامل بالقوانين والأنظمة السعودية أثناء الزيارة.

ويمكن اختزال خطوات تقديم الطلب بعد التحديثات، في:

  • الدخول إلى منصة خدمات التأشيرات الإلكترونية التابعة لوزارة الخارجية.
  • اختيار خدمة المواطنين والمقيمين، ثم خيار طلب زيارة عائلية للمقيمين.
  • تعبئة النموذج الإلكتروني بدقة عالية وإدخال جميع البيانات.
  • تحميل المستندات بصيغة إلكترونية، وتوقيع النموذج من جهة العمل (الكفيل).
  • الحصول على التصديق الإلكتروني من الغرفة التجارية.
  • سداد الرسوم إلكترونياً فوراً عبر المنصة.
  • متابعة مستمرة لحالة الطلب حتى تحويله إلى مستند تأشيرة معتمد.
  • إرسال رقم مستند التأشيرة للزائر لبدء حجز السفر.

ويمكن الاستعلام عن حالة الطلب، إذ يمكن معرفة نتيجة الطلب خلال ثوانٍ عبر منصة التأشيرات السعودية من خلال خدمة الاستعلام عن تأشيرة الزيارة العائلية بإدخال رقم الطلب والنقر على تأكيد.