In a new step to enhance family communication and facilitate procedures for residents and citizens, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced comprehensive updates to the family visit visa system, making the application process and tracking it easier and more effective than ever before.

The highlights of the new update include:

Immediate and electronic tracking of visa application status without the need to visit any government entity.

Simplification of visa approval procedures to significantly speed up its issuance.

Development of the fee payment system to make it easier and clearer through electronic platforms.

Reviewing applications using an advanced electronic review mechanism to ensure accuracy and speed.

Ensuring the validity of the resident's identity and the visitor's passport throughout the visit period.

The ability to enter all data and upload documents accurately through official platforms.

The ministry confirms that the visa is available for two main categories: Saudi citizens and foreign residents to bring their first-degree relatives only (parents, spouse, or children), with the necessity of providing all required documents to ensure the acceptance of the application.

The new conditions for the family visit visa are:

A valid identity for the resident throughout the visit period.

The visitor's passport validity covering the entire duration of entry and exit.

Entering accurate and correct data in the electronic form.

The visitor must be at least 18 years old unless accompanied by a guardian.

Providing valid health insurance.

Proof of financial capability to cover accommodation and transportation costs.

Full compliance with Saudi laws and regulations during the visit.

The steps to submit the application after the updates can be summarized as follows:

Accessing the electronic visa services platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Selecting the service for citizens and residents, then the option for family visit visa for residents.

Accurately filling out the electronic form and entering all data.

Uploading documents in electronic format and signing the form from the employer (sponsor).

Obtaining electronic certification from the Chamber of Commerce.

Paying the fees electronically immediately through the platform.

Continuous tracking of the application status until it is converted to an approved visa document.

Sending the visa document number to the visitor to begin travel booking.

The application status can be inquired about, as the result can be known within seconds through the Saudi visa platform by using the family visit visa inquiry service by entering the application number and clicking on confirm.