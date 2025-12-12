The new financial control system project, which has recently been approved by the higher authorities, aims to enhance integrity and transparency, organize the supervisory roles over financial operations in government entities, and unify policies and procedures to ensure the protection of public funds and improve the efficiency of control measures.



The system includes providing incentive rewards for financial controllers who make exceptional efforts, amounting to up to three months' salary annually, in recognition of the extraordinary efforts that contribute to the protection of public funds.



The system emphasizes the independence of financial controllers and their duty to maintain confidentiality and prevent conflicts of interest, clarifying that its provisions do not apply to the Saudi Central Bank, the Anti-Corruption Authority, and the General Auditing Bureau, due to their independent jurisdictions. It also specifies corrective procedures to address violations and mechanisms to follow up on decisions made regarding them, imposing penalties on violators in accordance with applicable regulations.



The system grants the Ministry of Finance a central role in implementing financial control through various methods, including direct control, self-control, digital control, in addition to report oversight, with a particular focus on digital control to monitor government resource systems, analyze the data generated from them, and examine the associated controls to ensure compliance by entities with regulations and instructions.



The system also allows the minister to determine and change the type of oversight applied to government entities according to specific criteria, with the possibility of combining more than one oversight method. The system requires entities to develop effective internal control systems, ensure the integrity of financial operations, facilitate the tasks of financial controllers, and enable them to access the necessary documents and data.



The new system will replace the previous financial representatives system, and it is set to come into effect in about four months.