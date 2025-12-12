كشف مشروع نظام الرقابة المالية الجديد، الذي أقرته الجهات العليا أخيرا، أن النظام يهدف إلى تعزيز النزاهة والشفافية وتنظيم الأدوار الرقابية على العمليات المالية في الجهات الحكومية، وتوحيد السياسات والإجراءات بما يضمن حماية المال العام ورفع كفاءة الضوابط الرقابية.


ويشمل النظام تقديم مكافآت تشجيعية للمراقبين الماليين الذين يقومون بجهود استثنائية تصل إلى راتب 3 أشهر سنوياً، تقديراً للجهود الاستثنائية التي تساهم في حماية المال العام.


ويؤكد النظام استقلالية المراقبين الماليين وواجب التزامهم بالسرية ومنع تضارب المصالح، مع توضيح أن أحكامه لا تسري على البنك المركزي السعودي، وهيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد، والديوان العام للمحاسبة؛ نظراً لاختصاصاتها المستقلة. كما يحدد النظام إجراءات تصحيحية لمعالجة المخالفات، وآليات متابعة القرارات المتخذة بشأنها، مع فرض جزاءات على المخالفين وفق الأنظمة السارية.


ويمنح النظام وزارة المالية دوراً مركزياً في تطبيق الرقابة المالية عبر أساليب متعددة تشمل الرقابة المباشرة، الرقابة الذاتية، الرقابة الرقمية، إضافة إلى رقابة التقارير، وتولي الرقابة الرقمية اهتماماً خاصاً بمراقبة نظم الموارد الحكومية، وتحليل البيانات الصادرة عنها، وفحص الضوابط المرتبطة بها لضمان التزام الجهات بالأنظمة والتعليمات.


كما يتيح النظام للوزير تحديد وتغيير نمط الرقابة المطبق على الجهات الحكومية وفق معايير محددة، مع إمكانية الجمع بين أكثر من أسلوب رقابي، ويُلزم النظام الجهات بتطوير أنظمة رقابية داخلية فعالة، وضمان سلامة العمليات المالية، وتسهيل مهمات المراقبين الماليين، وتمكينهم من الاطلاع على المستندات والبيانات اللازمة.


ويحل النظام الجديد محل نظام الممثلين الماليين السابق، على أن يبدأ العمل به بعد نحو 4 أشهر.