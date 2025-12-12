تواصلت موجة الحزن في حائل بعد وفاة مشهور سناب شات عبدالله بن مرداع آل عاطف القحطاني «أبو مرداع»، إثر حادثة السير التي أصابت رفيقيه أبوحصة ودخيل.

حائل تودع «أبو مرداع».. تفاصيل جديدة عن الحادثة

وكشف مقطع فيديو جديد لشاهد عيان تفاصيل الحادثة، مشيراً إلى أن السيارة ارتطمت بإحدى المعدات الثقيلة من الخلف، وسط انعدام الرؤية بسبب أشعة الشمس المباشرة عند الساعة الثالثة عصرًا بالقرب من «مفرقة وارن». وأكد أن الاصطدام كان شديدًا لدرجة اندفاع السيارة بعيدًا من قوة الحادثة، ما أدى إلى وفاة «أبو مرداع» وإصابة رفيقيه بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، بينها كسور متعددة للأول ونزيف في الرأس للثاني.

وشهدت مراسم الصلاة على الفقيد في جامع الراجحي حضور جموع غفيرة من المواطنين، قبل أن يُوارَى جثمانه في مقبرة صديان، حيث اكتظت جنبات المقبرة والمسجد بالحضور، فيما انتشرت الدعوات عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بالرحمة للفقيد والشفاء للمصابين.

ولم يقتصر التفاعل على الجمهور فحسب، إذ أعلن الفنان فايز المالكي أن الأمير فيصل بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز تبرع بمبلغ مليون ريال لبناء مسجد باسم الفقيد، فيما أعلنت إحدى شركات العود التبرع بجزء من دخلها لشهر ديسمبر صدقة عن الراحل.

من جانبهم، نشر مقربون من أبو حصة تطمينات للمتابعين، مؤكدين أن حالته مستقرة رغم الإصابات، بينما يتلقى صديقه دخيل الرعاية الطبية بعد تعرضه لنزيف في الرأس.