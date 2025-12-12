حائل تودع «أبو مرداع».. تفاصيل جديدة عن الحادثة

The wave of sadness continued in Hail following the death of the famous Snapchat personality Abdullah bin Mardaa Al-Ateef Al-Qahtani, known as "Abu Mardaa," due to a traffic accident that also affected his companions Abu Hissa and Dakhil.

A new video clip from an eyewitness revealed details of the incident, indicating that the car collided with heavy equipment from behind, amid poor visibility due to direct sunlight at around three o'clock in the afternoon near "Mafraq Warren." He confirmed that the collision was so severe that the car was propelled away from the force of the accident, resulting in the death of "Abu Mardaa" and injuries of varying severity to his companions, including multiple fractures for the first and a head injury for the second.

The funeral prayer for the deceased at Al-Rajhi Mosque was attended by a large crowd of citizens, before his body was laid to rest in the Sudayan cemetery, where the cemetery and mosque were crowded with attendees, while calls for mercy for the deceased and healing for the injured spread across social media platforms.

The interaction was not limited to the public alone, as artist Faiz Al-Malki announced that Prince Faisal bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz donated one million riyals to build a mosque in the name of the deceased, while one of the oud companies announced that it would donate a portion of its income for December as charity for the late.

For their part, close friends of Abu Hissa reassured followers, confirming that his condition is stable despite the injuries, while his friend Dakhil is receiving medical care after suffering a head injury.