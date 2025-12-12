تمكن الجيش الأوكراني من استعادة بلدتين قرب مدينة كوبيانسك الإستراتيجية في منطقة خاركيف شمال شرقي البلاد، من الجيش الروسي.


قطع خطوط الإمداد


وأعلنت القوات الأوكرانية، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنها حققت اختراقاً وصولاً إلى نهر أوسكيل، قاطعة خطوط الإمداد، وأنها استعادت السيطرة على بلدتي كيندراشيفكا ورداكيفكا وأحياء في شمال مدينة كوبيانسك التي أعلنت روسيا السيطرة عليها الشهر الماضي.


وتتواصل المواجهات الميدانية العنيفة بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وأفادت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، بإسقاط 90 مسيرة أوكرانية خلال الليل، واستهدفت موسكو منشآت طاقة في أوديسا، جنوب أوكرانيا.


وسقط 7 أشخاص جراء هجوم بمسيرة أوكرانية، في مقاطعة روسية.


وأكدت وزارة الدفاع الروسية أن أنظمة الدفاع الجوي دمرت، خلال ليل الخميس، 90 مسيرة أوكرانية فوق موسكو وضواحيها وفوق مياه البحر الأسود، 63 مسيرة فوق أراضي مقاطعة بريانسك، و8 مسيرات فوق أراضي مقاطعة ياروسلافل، و4 مسيرات فوق موسكو وضواحيها، و3 مسيرات فوق أراضي كل من مقاطعتي سمولينسك وتفير، و3 طائرات مسيرة فوق مياه البحر الأسود، ومسيرتان فوق أراضي كل من مقاطعتي تامبوف وتولا، ومسيرة واحدة فوق أراضي كل من مقاطعتي أوريول وروستوف، بحسب وكالة «تاس» الروسية.


روسيا تقصف منشآت أوديسا


من جانبه، أفاد حاكم منطقة أوديسا الأوكرانية أوليه كيبر، الجمعة، بأن روسيا هاجمت منشآت للطاقة في المنطقة خلال الليل، ما تسبب في اندلاع حرائق وانقطاعات للتيار الكهربائي.


وأعلن كيبر على «تليغرام» أن الهجوم بطائرات مسيرة أدى إلى انقطاع الكهرباء عن عدة تجمعات سكنية في المنطقة، إذ تتركز الموانئ البحرية الرئيسية في أوكرانيا.