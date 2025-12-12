The Ukrainian army has managed to regain control of two towns near the strategic city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine from the Russian army.



Cutting Supply Lines



The Ukrainian forces announced today (Friday) that they have made a breakthrough reaching the Oskil River, cutting supply lines, and that they have regained control of the towns of Kindrashivka and Rodakivka and neighborhoods in the northern part of the city of Kupiansk, which Russia declared control over last month.



Fierce ground confrontations continue between Russia and Ukraine, and the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 90 Ukrainian drones overnight, while Moscow targeted energy facilities in Odesa, southern Ukraine.



Seven people were killed as a result of an attack by a Ukrainian drone in a Russian region.



The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that air defense systems destroyed, during the night of Thursday, 90 Ukrainian drones over Moscow and its suburbs and over the Black Sea, 63 drones over the territory of Bryansk region, 8 drones over the territory of Yaroslavl region, 4 drones over Moscow and its suburbs, 3 drones over the territories of Smolensk and Tver regions, 3 drones over the Black Sea, 2 drones over the territories of Tambov and Tula regions, and 1 drone over the territories of Oryol and Rostov regions, according to the Russian news agency TASS.



Russia Bombs Odesa Facilities



For his part, the governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, reported on Friday that Russia attacked energy facilities in the region overnight, causing fires and power outages.



Kiper announced on Telegram that the drone attack led to power outages in several residential areas in the region, where Ukraine's main seaports are concentrated.